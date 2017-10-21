Scottish League Cup - Hibernian v Celtic
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Sportsound from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio Off the Ball from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio Sportsound from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio Sportsound from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Sportscene from BBC One Scotland
Play audio Off the Ball from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Partick Thistle v Dundee from BBC ALBA
RTL
Summary
- Scottish League Cup semi-final from Hampden Park
- Hibernian v Celtic (12:15)
- Three Scottish Premiership games kick off at 15:00
- Hearts v St Johnstone; Partick Thistle v Dundee; Ross County v Hamilton Accies