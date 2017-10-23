Action from Linfield against Crusaders

Linfield v Crusaders

Click on the icon to listen to Sportsound

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Linfield v Crusaders (L)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Crusaders: Keeping the Faith

BBC1NI, Monday 23 October, 22:40

Keeping the Faith follows a tumultuous year in the life of Crusaders Football Club.

With unprecedented access to the inner sanctum of the dressing room, it documents their quest to win the league title for an historic third season in a row.

Off the pitch, it reveals the remarkable story of a club with faith at its core

Crusaders: Keeping the Faith

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top