Premier League latest and Fifa rankings

Manchester City have certainly impressed so far this season and rattled in seven goals against Stoke, which opens a two-point lead at the top of the table.

City are the first top-flight team to score 29 times in their first eight league games of the season since Everton in 1894-95 and BBC pundit Danny Murphy says Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice against the Potters, is "the best young player since Lionel Messi."