Premier League latest and Fifa rankings

City are the first top-flight team to score 29 times in their first eight league games of the season since Everton in 1894-95 and BBC pundit Danny Murphy says Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice against the Potters, is "the best young player since Lionel Messi."
'Special Un'
The Sun leads on Jose Mourinho's comments during a French TV interview, in which he waxed lyrical about PSG.
The Daily Telegraph go with the future of Ronald Koeman.
Is he in trouble at Everton? More on that later...
Thank Roo
The Daily Star report on Everton's late draw with Brighton, thanks to Wayne Rooney, and Spurs 'going for broke' against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Richarlison ban?
The Daily Express lead on the story that Watford striker Richarlison may become the first player to receive a retrospective diving ban following their win over Arsenal.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger called it a "scandalous decision" to award a penalty for Hector Bellerin's foul on the Brazilian.
Troy Deeney stepped up and scored the spot-kick before Tom Cleverely scored the winner to make it 2-1 to the Hornets. You can read the match report and reaction here.
As it's Monday, we should probably take a look back at what happened in the footballing world over the weekend, just in case you missed anything.
Let's start with what the papers are saying today.
The road to Russia
As we're talking about the World Cup, here are some key dates to look out for:
17 October: Europe play-off draw (Zurich)
9-11 November: Play-off first legs
12-14 November: Play-off second legs
1 December: Groups are drawn
14 June - 15 July 2018: World Cup
Fifa rankings headlines
Here are the movers and shakers among the Fifa rankings:
Leader: Germany (unchanged)
Moves into top 10: Spain
(8th, up 3), Peru (10th, up 2)
Moves out of top 10: Switzerland
(11th, down 4) Colombia (13th, down 3)Biggest move by points: Denmark
(plus 153 points)
Biggest move by ranks: Turkmenistan
(up 22 ranks)
Biggest drop by points: Ecuador
(minus 159 points)
Biggest drop by ranks: Ecuador,
Lithuania (down 25 ranks each)
How does this affect the World Cup play-offs?
Fifa rankings released
Four of the eight sides in the World cup play-offs will be seeded, based on the latest Fifa rankings.
The seeds will be Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Denmark, as they are the highest ranked. Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Sweden
and Greece make up the other nations involved.
Northern Ireland were in the running to be one of the chosen four, but they have been overtaken by Denmark, who have moved up to 19th place overall.
It means there will be no meeting between Northern Ireland and the Republic in the play-offs.
The draw will take place on Tuesday, 17 October at 13:00 BST in Zurich.
Where are the home nations?
Fifa rankings released
England have moved up three places to 12th.
Scotland have also moved up 14 positions to 29th in the world.
Northern Ireland have dropped from 20 to 23.
Wales have dropped one place to 14.
Fifa top 10
1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Poland
7. France
8. Spain
9. Chile
10. Peru
Fifa rankings released
As promised the Fifa rankings have been announced. Why do we care? Because it has an effect on who will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs.
In my best Top of the Pops presenter voice, here's your run down from 10 to 1...
Welcome along
Ah, good morning, sports fans. Ready for funday Monday? Of course you aren't.
But don't worry - we're here to bring you a bit of football cheer.
We'll be revealing the latest Fifa rankings, which have just been released.
We'll also bring you live updates from Pep Guardiola's news conference as Manchester City prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League, as well as coverage from the Women's Champions League draw - both around 12:30 BST.
