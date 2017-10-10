Wales miss out on World Cup & Australia v Syria updates

ge

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said he was "so proud" of his players after they beat Wales 1-0 to secure a World Cup play-off spot.

James McClean struck a 57th-minute winner in Cardiff on Monday to ensure the Irish finished second in Group D.

"The players were magnificent playing away against a very good Welsh side - to win on their territory was a great result for us," said O'Neill.

"We are in the play-offs. Whenever the draw is made we will take our chance."

