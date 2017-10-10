Wales miss out on World Cup & Australia v Syria updates

Summary

  1. McClean winner sends Republic of Ireland to play-off and Wales out
  2. Iceland become smallest nation to reach World Cup
  3. Australia v Syria, second-leg (10:00 BST) - first-leg 1-1
Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

How it ended

Group D
Serbia booked a direct flight to Russia.

Republic of Ireland are into the play-offs.

Wales and the rest? Goodbye.

Heartbreak for Wales

Where did it all go wrong for Chris Coleman's team?

Hit the play button below to find out.

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

So proud

Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said he was "so proud" of his players after they beat Wales 1-0 to secure a World Cup play-off spot.

James McClean struck a 57th-minute winner in Cardiff on Monday to ensure the Irish finished second in Group D.

"The players were magnificent playing away against a very good Welsh side - to win on their territory was a great result for us," said O'Neill.

"We are in the play-offs. Whenever the draw is made we will take our chance."

Read the full piece

Wales' World Cup hopes over

Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland

Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Sam Vokes
Wales' 2018 World Cup hopes are over after James McClean's goal earned the Republic of Ireland a victory that sends them into the qualifying play-offs.

At a highly charged Cardiff City Stadium, the hosts controlled much of the first half but were frustrated by the stout defending and rugged physicality of their opponents.

The Republic grew in confidence after the interval and their abrasive approach paid off as Jeff Hendrick dispossessed Wales captain Ashley Williams and set up McClean to score with a thumping half-volley.

Wales hurled bodies forward in a desperate late search for the two goals they needed to snatch the play-off place back from Martin O'Neill's side, but they found their route to goal blocked by an unflinching Irish defence.

Read the full report

The Sun

The Sun
The Sun

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror

Independent

Independent
Independent

A quick look at the morning papers. Let the headlines do the talking...

Joy and despair

James McClean
Rex Features

One went home still in with a chance of reaching the biggest competition in football.

The other went home with nothing left to play for.

It's a cruel game.

