Hyde United's home ground Ewen Fields

FA Cup first round: Hyde United v MK Dons & local comms

Summary

  1. Kick-off: 19:55 GMT
  2. Hyde United play in Northern Premier League Division One North - the eighth tier of English football
  3. Hyde are one of only two sides left who began campaign in the preliminary rounds
  4. MK Dons reached the third round in 2016/17 FA Cup
  5. Hyde United last qualified for the first round in 1995
  6. Select your choice of audio commentary at the top of this page
  7. Notts County v Bristol Rovers (BBC Radio Bristol), Port Vale v Oxford United (BBC Radio Stoke) - both 19:45 GMT