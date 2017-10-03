Andrew Waterworth of Linfield

Irish League Cup third round

Summary

  1. Ballinamallard United 0-0 Linfield
  2. Cliftonville 3-0 PSNI
  3. Ballyclare Comrades 0-0 Institute

Cliftonville 3-0 PSNI (L)

Daniel Hughes puts Cliftonville into an early lead from a sixth-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Dylan Wilson. Stephen Garrett makes it 2-0 on nine minutes with an easy finish after Ciaran Caldwell's effort was palmed out. Cliftonville's lead is extended to three by Jay Donnelly's 18th-minute finish from a tight angle.

Daniel Hughes opens Cliftonville's account from the penalty spot

