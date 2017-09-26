Football news and Champions League build-up
Summary
- Lacazette scores twice as Arsenal beat WBA
- Pulis accuses Alexis Sanchez of cheating
- Man Utd news conference at 13:00 BST
- Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham all in Champions League action later
The making of Mbappe
A lot has happened in a short space of time for Kylian Mbappe.
Now 18, in the course of a quite stratospheric 12 months he has become a Ligue 1 title winner, a regular for France and moved to Paris St-Germain on loan with the deal expected to become permanent for a fee of 180m euros next summer.
It is an incredible rise for a player who just two summers ago was celebrating passing his French high school exams. Mbappe spent his formative years developing his skills at AS Bondy in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris.
The club are experiencing a surge in popularity and are inundated with new members wanting to follow in the footsteps of Mbappe. If they do not find new sponsors, they will soon have to start turning people away.
BBC Sport went to the club where Mbappe started his football journey when he was just a toddler and spoke to those who knew him. Read more here.
Dugout for Xabi
Ex Real Madrid, Bayern and Liverpool man to become manager
Xabi Alonso is ready to become a manager - but he's leaving fans guessing about where.
The retired Spain international, 35, has announced his intention to become a coach on his Instagram page.
He said: "After 17 years in the game, I have considered the next step in my career,” he said. “I have decided to go into management. Find out [where] soon.”
His CV as a player takes some beating. At Liverpool he won the FA Cup and Champions League, at Real there was another Champions League and a La Liga title.
Then in Bavaria, he lifted the Bundesliga three times after joining in 2014.
At international level he won 114 caps for Spain, picking up the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.
Just to emphasise how long Gareth Barry has been a footballer, here he is with the classic curtains haircut - a staple of 1990s fashion. Sensational work, Bazza.
The midfielder made his Premier League debut way back in 1998 and if you fancy a quiz to get your brain going this morning, you could do a lot worse than try out this one on Gareth Barry. It's good.
Barry breaks the record
It may not have been the result he wanted, but last night was special for West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry.
The 36-year-old made his 633rd Premier League appearance, moving him above Ryan Giggs in the all-time list.
Here he is getting an oversized Arsenal shirt that appears to have been signed by all the Gunners' players.
Man Utd trio to get new contracts?
Arsenal are the main lead on the back page of the Independent as well as a report that Manchester United are looking to tie down goalkeeper David de Gea, midfielder Marouane Fellaini and forward Marcus Rashford down to new contracts.
Read more here.
'Best still to come from Lacazette'
Alexandre Lacazette certainly appears to be settling in well, doesn't he? That's four goals now in six Premier League games. Arsene Wenger is confident he will only get better.
See what both managers said after last night's game below.
Alexandre Lacazette scored twice as Arsenal took another three points at home to move up to seventh in the Premier League.
However, there were lots of focus on referee Bobby Madley's display. Tony Pulis felt he should have booked Alexis Sanchez early on for an alleged dive before failing to award West Brom a penalty after what appeared to be a foul in the box on Jay Rodriguez.
"In the game's first free-kick Sanchez dives and should be booked. That's cheating," Pulis told Sky Sports.
"Then the tackle in the box on Jay, it is a stonewall penalty."
Things are looking up for Arsenal? The Gunners beat West Brom 2-0 last night thanks to a couple of goals from Alexandre Lacazette.
Not everyone was happy, though, particularly Baggies boss Tony Pulis. He wasn't happy with this chap's antics...