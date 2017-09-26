Football news and Champions League build-up

.

A lot has happened in a short space of time for Kylian Mbappe.

Now 18, in the course of a quite stratospheric 12 months he has become a Ligue 1 title winner, a regular for France and moved to Paris St-Germain on loan with the deal expected to become permanent for a fee of 180m euros next summer.

It is an incredible rise for a player who just two summers ago was celebrating passing his French high school exams. Mbappe spent his formative years developing his skills at AS Bondy in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris.

The club are experiencing a surge in popularity and are inundated with new members wanting to follow in the footsteps of Mbappe. If they do not find new sponsors, they will soon have to start turning people away.

BBC Sport went to the club where Mbappe started his football journey when he was just a toddler and spoke to those who knew him.