Irish Premiership: Text & audio

Coleraine are at home to Glentoran

  1. Ballymena 0-0 Warrenpoint
  2. Carrick 0-0 Glenavon
  3. Coleraine 0-0 Glentoran
  4. Dungannon 0-0 Cliftonville
  5. Linfield 0-0 Ards

By Alvin McCaig and Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

Gray confident of victory over Swifts

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray expects a tough challenge against Dungannon but believes his side have the quality to overcome Rodney McAree's men.

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray

Snoddy steers Crues to victory over Mallards

Highlights: Crusaders 2-0 Ballinamallard Utd

Matthew Snoddy double secures Crues victory over struggling Mallards

Today's action

Five Irish Premiership games

Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action in the Irish Premiership, with five games to keep us busy on what is sure to be a busy Saturday afternoon of local football.

Leaders Coleraine hope to continue their unbeaten start to the league season as they welcome Glentoran to the Showgrounds. Linfield look to bounce back from Monday night's defeat by Crusaders with a win at home to Ards.

David Healy's champions are already 10 points behind Coleraine in the standings and know that only three points will do today.

High-flying Glenavon aim to stretch their unbeaten league run to six games as they travel to face Carrick Rangers, while Dungannon Swifts host Cliftonville at Stangmore Park.

Finally, David Jeffrey hopes for a happy 55th birthday as his Ballymena United side entertain struggling Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

