Europa League reaction
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Everton red-faced after 3-0 loss at Atalanta
- German fans storm the Emirates, delaying kick-off by an hour
- But defiant Gunners beat Cologne 3-1 despite chaos
- Five people arrested on suspicion of public order offences
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
'A gutless, weak performance'
Atalanta 3-0 Everton
Everton
Speaking on BT Sport, Chris Sutton said: "I feel sorry for that Everton support. Second time in eight years in Europe, two and a half thousand fans have made this trip.
"I’d be writing to Everton and asking them for a refund because especially in the first-half it was a gutless performance, a weak performance."
I can't stand this phrase but...
Scenes.
What a return!
Atalanta 3-0 Everton
It has been 26 years since Atalanta played in Europe.
After being absent from continental competition since the 1990/91 season, La Dea looked right at home in their first Group E encounter as Andrea Masiello netted a deserved opener inside half an hour.
A further two first-half goals from the home side sent the Toffees into despair.
Before the match, Ronald Koeman said he was taking the Europa League "very seriously".
He also said Everton were "too nice" as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Dutchman made six changes from that defeat, but his team failed to show the intent and aggression the manager craved, with their performance arguably worse than that against Spurs.
To put it simply, it was a bad day at the office...
We'll discuss Arsenal in more detail later on, but for now let's get back to Everton...
BreakingArsenal statement - full review launched
Arsenal 3-1 Cologne
Arsenal have just released a statement on their website about the incident.
Here is the statement in full:
Following last night's UEFA Europa League match with Cologne we would like to stress that fan safety was always our paramount concern and informed all decisions made.
We worked in full consultation with police and UEFA officials on the night and in advance of the game and had taken extensive steps in advance to prevent tickets being sold to visiting supporters.
This included a number of measures including ensuring no tickets were sold via general sale and that no red memberships purchased after the draw were able to be used to get tickets in the home end for this match. We also worked with our colleagues at Cologne to stop supporters travelling without match tickets.
The 3,000 tickets issued to Cologne fans was in line with competition rules but it is clear many more visiting fans arrived, causing significant congestion and disturbance outside the stadium before kick-off. Many tickets were sold through touts and this is very disappointing.
We have launched a full review into the circumstances surrounding the game and will ensure any lessons that can be learned are used in the future.
Hold that thought...
Right, let's start with Everton, shall we?
Arsenal fans, I have two words for you: Thursday. Nights.
*So much shade*
But, joking aside, I do hope you got home safe and well after the crowd trouble at the Emirates.
Everton fans, if you're trying to avoid everyone today after that result, hide behind your computer screen and I'll try and cheer you up with the best of social media from the Europa League.
Or if things are that bad, stay in bed, hide under your duvet, get the snacks in and follow along on the BBC Sport app for a round-up of last night.
Goooood morning!
We made it to Friday!
I kept to my word yesterday so here I am again, giving you the reaction to last night's Europa League action.
It was an eventful one to say the least...
Happy Friday!