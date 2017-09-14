Champions League

Champions League reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Kane scores twice as Tottenham beat Dortmund 3-1
  2. Spurs' first win of season at Wembley
  3. Dominant Man City win 4-0 at Feyenoord
  4. Liverpool held to 2-2 draw by Sevilla after penalty miss
  5. Champions League newcomers RB Leipzig draw against Monaco
  6. Get involved - #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

I'm pretty sure it's not meant to send you to sleep, but this baby has learnt from a very young age that nothing compares to the euphoric Champions League music...

No time like the present!

BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to view the tweet.

The power of the Champions League theme song! 🎥 @Sergio_R81

SPORTbible

sportbible

The power of the Champions League theme song! 🎥 @Sergio_R81

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Celtic
Getty Images
I wouldn't do that if I were you...

There were injury-time red cards, missed penalties, injuries, flares, pitch intruders...

I'd be here all day if I carried on, but you get the jist - it was a busy 48 hours.

Let's recap...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A very good morning to you all!

We're almost at the end of the working week! *PRAISE THE LORD*

(Unless you work weekends, in which case keep going!)

I think it's safe to say the Champions League returned with a bang, so we've got a fair few topics to discuss this morning.

Are you ready for a whistle-stop tour of the last 48 hours?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top