Champions League reaction

- Kane scores twice as Tottenham beat Dortmund 3-1
- Spurs' first win of season at Wembley
- Dominant Man City win 4-0 at Feyenoord
- Liverpool held to 2-2 draw by Sevilla after penalty miss
- Champions League newcomers RB Leipzig draw against Monaco
I'm pretty sure it's not meant to send you to sleep, but this baby has learnt from a very young age that nothing compares to the euphoric Champions League music...
There were injury-time red cards, missed penalties, injuries, flares, pitch intruders...
I'd be here all day if I carried on, but you get the jist - it was a busy 48 hours.
Let's recap...
I think it's safe to say the Champions League returned with a bang, so we've got a fair few topics to discuss this morning.
Are you ready for a whistle-stop tour of the last 48 hours?