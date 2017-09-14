Saturday's non-league football
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United from BBC Radio London
Play audio Barrow v Torquay United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Barrow AFC v Torquay United from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Eastleigh v AFC Fylde from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Tranmere Rovers from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Gateshead v Aldershot Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Woking v Sutton United from BBC Surrey
Play audio Wrexham v Guiseley from BBC Radio Wales
RTL
Summary
- Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United 12:30 BST - BBC Radio London
- Live BBC local radio commentaries of (seven) other games in the National League - 15:00 BST