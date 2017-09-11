Premier League reaction, Champions League news conferences
- Crystal Palace winless after four games
- Newcastle earn second successive win
- West Ham v Huddersfield, 20:00 BST
- Champions League build up and news conferences
By Laura Savvas and Libby Dawes
The right man for the job?
Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace
Admittedly, Crystal Palace's 2017/18 Premier League campaign hasn't got off to the greatest of starts...
As well as losing all four of their league games, the Eagles are the only team yet to find the net this season.
But should Frank de Boer be on the receiving end of criticism so early into his Palace career?
But what did the Clarets' victory at Turf Moor mean for the visitors?
Burnley into top half
Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace
Let's start things off on a happy note...
Chris Wood scored on his full debut to move Burnley into the top half of the Premier League table.
Clarets' record signing, who scored the equaliser at Tottenham after coming on as a substitute two weeks ago, seized on a horrendous back-pass from Lee Chung-yong before shooting past Wayne Hennessey in just the third minute at Turf Moor.
It was one of only two attempts on target by the home side, who conceded the greater share of possession and territory to their opponents.
Let's work our way back through the weekend and start with the two Premier League games from yesterday...
