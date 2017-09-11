Premier League reaction, Champions League news conferences

Summary

  1. Crystal Palace winless after four games
  2. Newcastle earn second successive win
  3. West Ham v Huddersfield, 20:00 BST
  4. Champions League build up and news conferences
  5. Get involved #bbcsportsday or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas and Libby Dawes

All times stated are UK

Get involved

The right man for the job?

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Match of the Day 2: Is struggling Frank de Boer the right man for Crystal Palace?

Admittedly, Crystal Palace's 2017/18 Premier League campaign hasn't got off to the greatest of starts...

As well as losing all four of their league games, the Eagles are the only team yet to find the net this season.

But should Frank de Boer be on the receiving end of criticism so early into his Palace career?

Talking of the Monday blues...

Football

Frank de Boer
get

But what did the Clarets' victory at Turf Moor mean for the visitors?

Frank, you might not want to read on...

Just a polite warning...

Burnley into top half

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Let's start things off on a happy note...

Chris Wood scored on his full debut to move Burnley into the top half of the Premier League table.

Clarets' record signing, who scored the equaliser at Tottenham after coming on as a substitute two weeks ago, seized on a horrendous back-pass from Lee Chung-yong before shooting past Wayne Hennessey in just the third minute at Turf Moor.

It was one of only two attempts on target by the home side, who conceded the greater share of possession and territory to their opponents.

Chris Wood
Getty Images

Yesterday's talking points...

Football

Let's work our way back through the weekend and start with the two Premier League games from yesterday...

So what happened at the weekend?

Football

Brighton
Getty Images
  • Sadio Mane sent off in controversial challenge as Man City slot five past 10-men Liverpool
  • Brighton secure first ever Premier League win
  • Harry Kane bagged his 100th Spurs goal
  • Arsenal silenced the haters with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth
  • N'Golo Kante scored against former side Leicester
  • Watford up to fourth in the Premier League table
  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting brace for Stoke ended Man Utd's 100% start to the season
  • Chris Wood made it two goals in two for Burnley
  • Palace suffer fourth defeat in a row

I know it's early, so I'll make my recap of the weekend's fixtures easier to digest by means of a bullet-pointed list.

Saves you reading through big chunks of text.

The things I do for you...

Luis Suarez
Getty Images
Let it all out...

Goooood morning!

The weekend might have ended quicker than it arrived, but we've got a perfect way to banish those Monday blues...

Once again, we will be here over the course of the day to bring you reaction from the weekend's games, but there's also another event to bring you...

Two words: *THE CHAMPIONS!*

Yes, that's right, Champions League football is back and suddenly the grey and gloomy clouds over BBC Sport HQ in Salford have parted and the light at the end of the tunnel is in full force.

We have some news conferences in the lead up to tomorrow and Wednesday's fixtures so get comfy!

