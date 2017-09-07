Arsenal news conference & Premier League build-up

More from Wenger on fans: "You [the media] work very hard to get our fans on our back and you do it very well. I believe they are on our side and we have a chance to show we are strong.
"I love my players and believe in my players."
'We shouldn’t be caught in any animosity'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Mesut Ozil's criticism of former players: "Nobody was perfect. We have to take a distance from that.
"We shouldn’t be caught in any animosity. We are all grateful for what these players, past and present, have done for the club."
'It is vital to take some perspective.'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Bournemouth: "It is never a good time to play anybody. It is a good time for us to focus on our performance.
"We will win back the points we have dropped away from home. It is vital to take some perspective."
'It's important people continue to believe in what we do'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Arsenal's form: "I believe you stick to your principles even if it doesn't go as well as you wanted you question yourself, yes, but not question things because you lose one game.
"That's where I believe it's important people are on the team and continue to believe in what we do."
'We need our fans behind the team'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Arsenal's form: "Quality of performances can change from one weekend to the next.
"I love and believe in my players and we need our fans behind the team.
"They can come to conclusions straight after the game or stay behind the team."
'What is a crisis?'
Arsenal news conference
Wenger on Arsenal's form: "What is a crisis? It is important to focus on what is in front of you but every defeat is a crisis, yes?"
'You question your decisions'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Liverpool defeat: "If you ask me do I suffer from performances like that, it is obvious.
"Unfortunately, it is part of the career and you ideally want your team to perform at the top level.
"You question your decisions and your preparations. We have played three games and have 35 to go, and we have the quality to respond."
'I wish him well'
Arsenal news conference
Wenger on Oxlade-Chamberlain: "I wish him well and wish him all the best. At the end of the
day you make decisions. We had to sell somebody and overall I believe
today we are in a strong enough financial situation as always and we have a
good enough squad to compete.
"Sometimes it opens the door for some younger players, who
get an opportunity they otherwise might not get."
'He is an exceptional player.'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Kylian Mbappe: "I believe that we were on the case last year and he was close to joining us, maybe closer last year because the competition to get him was a lot smaller than today.
"He could close his eyes and choose where he wanted to go. He is an exceptional player."
'Many things happened in the last second which I regret.'
Arsenal news conference
Arsene on Thomas Lemar: My view is that it is very difficult to speak about Lemar because he is now in Monaco and his focus is there and Sanchez's focus is here. I believe we have to keep a certain confidentiality about the transfer market. Many things happen in the last second which I regret.
"It's uncomfortable and every manager would agree that it's important not to have players that are half-out and half-in."
Arsene on Alexis Sanchez: I have no doubt about his time but people question. I think he needs to comer back to full fitness, what he was not at Liverpool. He suffered a negative experience with Chile but he's strong mentally and hopefully will be back.
"I believe the transfer market is over, there was a lot going on on that front so overall it's very difficult for me to speak about that but the most important thing for us is to focus on the next game."
Arsene on injury problems: "We have no injuries, everybody is looking to come back quite well. We have no big injury problems.
"Our season depends on how strong we are at home. That's why our next home performance is very important."
Arsene on Santi Cazorla: "Overall I think it's very difficult to set a time, but I hope after Christmas he will be available."
Arsene is here!
Arsenal news conference
Arsene Wenger on the Liverpool game and the transfer market: "We focused on the work we had to do and analysed the game, but many players were away and this was of course the transfer market and I was busy every day, I was never on holiday. I was always here to work."
Has anyone seen Wenger?
Arsenal news conference
The set-up is ready... but where's the main man?
Any minute now...
Arsenal news conference
Arsene Wenger is due to speak to the media ahead of Arsenal's game against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Stay tuned to hear his thoughts on how he thinks the transfer window went for the Gunners...
We're expecting to hear from him any minute now.
Coming up
While we wait for Arsene Wenger to turn up, here's the other Premier League news conferences scheduled for today:
12:00 BST - Huddersfield
12:30 - Tottenham
13:00 - Swansea
13:00 - Watford
13:45 - Brighton
Sanchez struggling?
A former Chile youth coach has had a pop at Alexis Sanchez, saying the forward is 'fatter than normal'.
Sanchez and Chile have had a bad week after the national team was beaten 3-0 by Paraguay in World Cup qualifying before suffering a 1-0 loss in Bolivia.
And Chile's former under-20 coach Jose Sulantay sensed something was not quite right with Sanchez.
"I saw him gone, I saw him out of physical shape, totally. He's fatter than normal," he told newspaper La Cuarta. 'Without his spark, he never left that Paraguayan defence behind. He never made a diagonal run, it was something else. It was not Alexis."
Alexis Sanchez had appeared all set to move to Manchester City on deadline day but the move failed to happen. Since then, the Chilean has been away on international duty but has been posting moderately cryptic posts on instagram.
However, his latest suggests his focus is totally on Arsenal. Is that the case? We might find out more when Arsene Wenger talks to the media any moment now.
