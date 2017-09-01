Kylian Mbappe

Transfer window fallout & football news

See all the confirmed transfers here.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Premier League clubs spent record £210m on final day
  2. Total window spend of £1.4bn sets new benchmark
  3. Leicester to confirm Silva deal
  4. Spanish window still open until 23:00 BST
  5. GET INVOLVED #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

It was an all-nighter for some...

By the time 01:30 BST arrived, most of us were getting our beauty sleep - but not Leicester's Danny Drinkwater. The 27-year-old midfielder had the small matter of a £35m transfer to worry about...

01:30 - Danny Drinkwater [Leicester - Chelsea] £35m

BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to see the tweet.

Danny Drinkwater is a Chelsea player! 🙌 #WelcomeDrinks chelseafc.com/news/latest-ne…

Chelsea FC

ChelseaFC

Danny Drinkwater is a Chelsea player! 🙌 #WelcomeDrinks chelseafc.com/news/latest-ne…

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Comings and goings

Swansea didn't mess around - they announced a departure and an arrival within 25 minutes of the 23:00 BST deadline.

23:25 - Wilfried Bony [Man City - Swansea] Undisclosed (reported £12m)

BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to see this tweet.

Welcome back, @wilfriedbony! 🙌 We're delighted to confirm the signing of Wilfried from @ManCity:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Swansea City AFC

SwansOfficial

Welcome back, @wilfriedbony! 🙌 We're delighted to confirm the signing of Wilfried from @ManCity:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chelsea wasted no time...

And just minutes later, Chelsea added to the evening's signings by announcing Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta was heading to Stamford Bridge.

23:18 - Davide Zappacosta [Torino - Chelsea] Undisclosed

BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to see this tweet.

Davide Zappacosta is a Blue! #WelcomeDavide chelseafc.com/news/latest-ne…

Chelsea FC

ChelseaFC

Davide Zappacosta is a Blue! #WelcomeDavide chelseafc.com/news/latest-ne…

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thank us later...

To save you scrolling through Twitter trying to frantically see if your club signed anyone in the wee hours, we've done the hard work for you (you can thank us later...)

23:15 - Fernando Llorente [Swansea - Tottenham] Undisclosed (reported £15m)

BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to see the tweet.

It's done! ✅ 👍🏼 #WelcomeFernando

Tottenham Hotspur

SpursOfficial

It's done! ✅ 👍🏼 #WelcomeFernando

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Let's have a catch-up...

For those of you who managed to get an early night, firstly, what were you thinking?! (I'm just jealous...)

Secondly, a fair few last-minute deals went through after the window closed, on what can only be described as a whirlwind of a day.

So let's take a look at the players who were announced in the early hours of the morning, that you might have missed...

Alex Ferguson
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The morning after the night before...

How's the head?

A very good morning to you all!

The day after Deadline Day no doubt means plenty of sore heads and caffeine, but we are here, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to get you through your Friday.

The party might be over, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to talk about…

So sit back, get the kettle on, and join us as we try and digest the fallout from an eventful Deadline Day.

Baby asleep football
Getty Images
*Just five more minutes...*
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top