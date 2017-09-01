Transfer window fallout & football news

Posted at 9:27 It was an all-nighter for some...By the time 01:30 BST arrived, most of us were getting our beauty sleep - but not Leicester's Danny Drinkwater. The 27-year-old midfielder had the small matter of a £35m transfer to worry about...01:30 - Danny Drinkwater [Leicester - Chelsea] £35mBBC Sport app users may need to click the link to see the tweet.Chelsea FCChelseaFCDanny Drinkwater is a Chelsea player! 🙌 #WelcomeDrinks chelseafc.com/news/latest-ne…12:33 a.m. - 1 September 2017
It was an all-nighter for some...
By the time 01:30 BST arrived, most of us were getting our beauty sleep - but not Leicester's Danny Drinkwater. The 27-year-old midfielder had the small matter of a £35m transfer to worry about...
01:30 - Danny Drinkwater [Leicester - Chelsea] £35m
Comings and goings
Swansea didn't mess around - they announced a departure and an arrival within 25 minutes of the 23:00 BST deadline.
23:25 - Wilfried Bony [Man City - Swansea] Undisclosed (reported £12m)
Chelsea wasted no time...
And just minutes later, Chelsea added to the evening's signings by announcing Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta was heading to Stamford Bridge.
23:18 - Davide Zappacosta [Torino - Chelsea] Undisclosed
23:15 - Fernando Llorente [Swansea - Tottenham] Undisclosed (reported £15m)
Secondly, a fair few last-minute deals went through after the window closed, on what can only be described as a whirlwind of a day.
So let's take a look at the players who were announced in the early hours of the morning, that you might have missed...
