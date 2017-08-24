Champions League group stage draw

Summary

  1. Six British clubs are in the group stage for the first time since 2007-08
  2. The first time there have been five English sides
  3. Pot 1: Chelsea; Pot 2: Manchester City and Manchester United;
  4. Pot 3: Tottenham and Liverpool; Pot 4: Celtic
  5. English teams cannot be drawn against each other
  6. The draw takes place at 17:00 BST

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Jurejko

All times stated are UK

Get involved

For the first time since 2007-08, a time when Sir Alex Ferguson was still king of the jungle and Avram Grant was a leading Premier League manager, there are six British teams in the Champions League group stage.

Tottenham!

Tottenham in the Champions League draw
Getty Images
Harry's back among Europe's best...
Manchester United!

Manchester United in the Europa League
Getty Images
Winning the Europa League has its benefits...
Manchester City!

Manchester City in the Champions League draw
Getty Images
Can City finally land the prize they crave?
Liverpool!

Liverpool in Champions League draw
Getty Images
Guess who's back...
Chelsea!

Chelsea in Champions League draw
Getty Images
John Terry won't be lifting the Champions League trophy...
Celtic!

Celtic in Champions League draw
Getty Images
Look how excited Brendan is!
