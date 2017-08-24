Champions League group stage draw
Summary
- Six British clubs are in the group stage for the first time since 2007-08
- The first time there have been five English sides
- Pot 1: Chelsea; Pot 2: Manchester City and Manchester United;
- Pot 3: Tottenham and Liverpool; Pot 4: Celtic
- English teams cannot be drawn against each other
- The draw takes place at 17:00 BST
For the first time since 2007-08, a time when Sir Alex Ferguson was still king of the jungle and Avram Grant was a leading Premier League manager, there are six British teams in the Champions League group stage.
Tottenham!
Manchester United!
Manchester City!
Liverpool!
Chelsea!
Celtic!