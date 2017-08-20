Saturday's non-league football
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games start at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Aldershot Town v Chester - BBC Surrey
Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde - BBC Tees
Leyton Orient v Eastleigh - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Solent
St Neots Town vs Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Torquay United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Devon
Wrexham v Woking - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Wales
National League North
AFC Telford United v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Radio Shropshire
Harrogate Town v Tamworth - BBC Radio York
Kidderminster Harriers v Alfreton - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Evostik Premier South
Hereford FC v Slough Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester