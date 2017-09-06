Champions League: Liverpool, City & Spurs in action
- Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary as Tottenham welcome Borussia Dortmund to Wembley
- Liverpool entertain Sevilla at Anfield
- Manchester City start their campaign at Feyenoord
- All games kick-off at 19:45 BST