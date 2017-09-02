Coleraine are at home to Glenavon

Irish Premiership: Text and audio commentary

Click on the icon to listen to Sportsound

Summary

  1. Ballymena 0-0 Cliftonville
  2. Coleraine 0-0 Glenavon
  3. Dungannon 0-0 Ballinamallard
  4. Glentoran 0-0 Warrenpoint

Live Reporting

By Alvin McCaig and Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

Team news

Ballymena v Cliftonville

New Reds signing Rory Donnelly goes straight into the starting line-up alongside his brother Jay, while 17-year-old Aaron Donnelly also gets a start.

.@BallymenaUnited Brennan, Kane, Owens, Flynn, Thompson, McCloskey, Burns, Shevlin, Ervin, McCullough, McKinney #DanskeBankPrem

.@cliftonvillefc Long, McGovern, Breen, Curran, Garrett, Bagnall, Gormley, J. Donnelly, Cosgrove, A. Donnelly, R. Donnelly #DanskeBankPrem

Good afternoon

Four Irish Premiership matches

Internationals? What internationals? Do not despair as the Irish Premiership continues apace while the English Premier League enjoys its September slumber during the World Cup qualifiers.

And there is serious business to be decided in local football, too. With Linfield and Crusaders participating in the Scottish Challenge Cup, their Danske Bank Premiership rivals hope to steal a march with three points today.

Coleraine and Glenavon clash at the Showgrounds with a place at the league's summit up for grabs in the headline fixture.

Elsewhere, Ballymena United aim to give their season a much-needed kick-start as they welcome Cliftonville to Warden Street.

Meanwhile, in east Belfast, Glentoran seek to continue their impressive form as they host Matthew Tipton's Warrenpoint Town at The Oval, with Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard United rounding off today's programme of league fixtures.

We'll also bring you Scottish Challenge Cup updates with Linfield visiting Spartans while Crusaders host Motherwell U20s.

