Europa League: FT: MFK Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton

Right then, time for us to say goodbye. It wasn't a thriller but who cares? Everton have done what they needed to... escape unscathed. And their loyal fans who made the trip out to Slovakia have enjoyed a fun away day. Everyone's happy.
Tune into the BBC Sport website tomorrow to find out who Ronald Koeman's men will face in the next stage. Cheerio!
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
So what next for Everton on this European adventure? First, the draw for the play-off round. That takes place tomorrow at 12:00 BST.
Forty-four teams will be stirred in the pot, including the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille.
Don't worry Blues. Everton won't play any those sides as the clubs are seeded by coefficient.
The ties are played on 17 and 24 August, with the 22 winners going into the Europa League group stage. The proper stuff.
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
I'm very interested to see how Dominic Calvert-Lewin develops over the season. He looks a positive player and willing to take risks. I might put a cheeky quid on him making the plane to Russia next summer...
FULL-TIME
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Everton huffed and puffed but never looked like blowing the house down. Until Dominic Calvert-Lewin - the teenager who scored England's winner in the Under-20s World Cup final you will remember - clinically bagged with 10 minutes left.
FULL-TIME
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Game over. Don't wait for the DVD. But the most important is Everton are through to the Europa League play-off.
INJURY TIME
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Leighton Baines sprints forward down the left flank, probably for the final time, then gives up as he sees the ball run away from him. Matters little.
INJURY TIME
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Three more minutes of football. Then everyone can go out and enjoy a pleasant evening in Ruzomberok.
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Only one thing in the mind of Kevin Mirallas... to shoot. The angle is too tight, he'll never score from there. He doesn't. Matus Macik easily gathers and boots the ball forward.
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Ruzomberok keeper Matus Macík momentarily forgets the rules as he runs out of the right side of his box and handles the ball. You can't do that Matus.
Free-kick... Kevin Mirallas stands over it...
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Ruzomberok are still plodding on as Everton look to run down the clock. A hopeful punt from a home player lands straight in the grasp of Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford. He tells his team-mates to calm down and relax. Good advice.
SUBSTITUTION
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Wayne Rooney's shift is over. The Everton forward clocks off for the evening, Kevin Mirallas coming on in his place. Steady outing for Rooney, ran about a bit, tried to make things happen, but lacked sharpness and didn't have a sniff of goal.
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
You always felt that Everton only needed one goal to seal this tie. But you weren't confident they'd get one.
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Barring three late goals from Ruzomberok (and I assure you that ain't happening), Everton face one more play-off tie before sealing a spot in the Europa League.
GOAL - Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (agg 0-2)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Bingo! Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been sharper than your bathroom razor since coming on - and he's stuck Everton into the Europa League play-off round.
The teenage substitute latches on to a through ball from Davy Klaassen, taking a couple of touches before drilling into the bottom corner from 18 yards. Clinical.
SUBSTITUTION
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Attacking substitution for the home side. They need to go for it. nothing ventured, nothing gained...
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Better! Davy Klaassen scampers down the right touchline, forcing a corner which Wayne Rooney will take. Decent delivery... Ashley Williams jumps, but the ball loops up into the keeper's hands.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Tom Davies continues to provide most of Everton's spark, toiling away on that right flank. But the ball cannot be delivered into the box and Ruzomberok have little to defend.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Rooneyyyyyy! Oh... Rooney. The Everton forward is hoping to bag his first goal since returning to his boyhood club, but after receiving a square pass from the left he dithers and is closed down before he pings a shot.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
The hosts are the ones who need to score, however. If they don't, then their third European adventure is over. On comes Marek Sapara, with Dalibor Takac making way.
SUBSTITUTION
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Change for Everton. They need something. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - one of the stars of England's Under 20's World Cup win - is hoping to provide that spark. He's on for Sandro.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Uh oh. Idrissa Gueye casually gives away possession just outside the Everton area, allowing the home side to burst into the danger-zone. But the Senegal midfielder - like we saw many times last season - is sharp enough to recover.
But Ruzomberok, who finished third in the Fortuna Liga, can't make them count.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Ruzomberok are neat and tidy enough, just don't have the cutting edge to harm Everton. A cross from the left by Dalibor Takac is too high for Erik Daniel. But the ball is recycled and the hosts have a corner...
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
If there was a heat map available for this game, the halfway line would be hotter than Mercury.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Ruzomberok boss Norbert Hrncar looks like a smart fella. Nicely ironed black shirt, black trousers, hair groomed. Looks like he is ready for a night out in his local bar/cafe.
Opposite number Ronald Koeman is up on his feet now, prowling about, looking at the floor like an awkward teenager.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Not much animation on the Everton bench. Ronald Koeman has been pretty passive throughout. Maybe he's a bit bored too.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
The longer this goes on, the nervier Everton get. No-one wants extra-time. Well, no-one of an Everton persuasion or a neutral viewpoint.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
What's Michael Keane doing up in the right channel? No idea. But the centre-back almost creates a chance for Everton. He cuts in, clips up towards Wayne Rooney, but the ball is a tad high for the leaping England skipper.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Everton need a rocket. Wonder if Ronald Koeman gave them one at half-time? Doesn't look like it.
They nearly get one from the home side, who are slowly growing in confidence. Erik Daniel whips in a cross from the right, it turns into a shot, and the ball flashes past Jordan Pickford's right-hand post.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
The home fans give themselves a round of applause after a particularly enthusiastic chant. they've been the man of the match so far.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Everton's final ball has been poor. Idrissa Gueye sloppily gives the ball away in the home half as the visitors threaten to, er, threaten.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Ashley Williams times a sliding challenge perfectly in his box as Ruzomberok threaten, the Wales centre-back helping turn defence into attack quickly for Everton.
Wayne Rooney breaks down the right, delivering to the box from out wide. The hosts partially clear... shoot! Oh, it's the ref. Michael Tykgaard doesn't shoot, but Leighton Baines appears behind to do so. Blocked.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Ruzomberok make a half-time change, with the fourth official's board saying Erik Daniel has gone off.
Daniel, I can assure you, has not gone off. Because the man with some terrible tattoos on his neck has just had a pop at goal. Always rising.
KICK-OFF
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Anyway... back to the big football story of the night. Everton kick off the second half in Ruzomberok.
Bad news for another British club
Aberdeen have been knocked out of the Europa League following a 2-0 loss to Apollon Limassol - a 3-2 defeat on aggregate.
For the fourth consecutive season the Scots have been dumped out in the third qualifying round.
The visitors carried a 2-1 lead into the second leg in Cyprus, but conceded a scrappy first-half goal to Andre Schembri.
The game was intermittently held up by flares released by the home fans and water breaks because of the heat.
Aberdeen never found their rhythm and lost a late second to Emilio Zelaya.
Not a vintage performance from Everton, who are chugging along in second gear like a clapped-out Nova. Nevertheless the Toffees are going through to the Europa League play-off round as it stands...
HALF-TIME
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Not the greatest half of football you'll see tonight. Or this month.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Sandro is very much in the thick of things at the end of this half, crumpling to the ground after being scythed down near the halfway line.
The fourth official appears on the touchline with an electronic board showing a '1'.
Ruzomberok 0-0 Everton (agg 0-1)
Half a chance for Everton. Sandro Ramirez wriggles into space in the left channel of the box after being found by Davy Klaassen, but the angle beats him. Even a protractor wouldn't have got that one right.
All times stated are UK
