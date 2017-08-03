Europa League: FT: MFK Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton

So what next for Everton on this European adventure? First, the draw for the play-off round. That takes place tomorrow at 12:00 BST.

Forty-four teams will be stirred in the pot, including the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille.

Don't worry Blues. Everton won't play any those sides as the clubs are seeded by coefficient.

The ties are played on 17 and 24 August, with the 22 winners going into the Europa League group stage. The proper stuff.