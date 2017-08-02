Tuesday's non-league football

All times stated are UK

All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

National League

Aldershot Town v Torquay United - BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Devon

Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Three Counties Radio

Gateshead v Guiseley - BBC Radio Leeds

Tranmere Rovers v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

National League North

AFC Telford United v Brackley Town - BBC Radio Shropshire

North Ferriby United v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

Nuneaton Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

