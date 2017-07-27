Europa League: Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Summary
- Baines with deflected low drive from edge of area
- Rooney makes second Everton debut
- Everton three matches away from group stage
- Toffees last played in Europe in 2015
- Aberdeen earn 2-1 win over Apollon Limassol
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Job done. Sort of?
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Wayne Rooney is going to get 90 minutes under his belt anyway. And he has shown glimpses of his quality, as well as reminders of his lack of sharpness these days.
Almost full time.
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Should he go down?! Sandro is into the area, a challenge comes in, he hurdles it but is forced wide and the chance has gone. Is that a penalty if he goes down? I think so...
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
How many positives will Ronald Koeman take from this? Again Everton are sloppy at the back as Maarten Stekelenburg has to save from a volley as a free-kick is not dealt with.
Tom Davies gets a huge cheer as he replaces Davy Klaassen.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Ruzomberok will fancy this at their place next week, Everton get just 450-odd tickets. Small ground.
Ademola Lookman is on for Kevin Mirallas.
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Defending a one-goal lead in the second leg will be tough for Everton so they can't sit back in the closing stages. They are pushing on too, dominant on the ball.
They have looked a much better side since Sandro came on up front. Wayne Rooney has basically had a free role since.
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
A fine ball releases Sandro down the left-hand side, he powers into the area and shoots when he could have perhaps found Davy Klaassen inside. From the corner though he volleys over and then has another shot well blocked. A man desperate for a debut goal!
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Wayne Rooney goes for the Hollywood ending, shooting from 40 yards but it's way back into the stand. He still gets a 'Rooney! Rooney!' from the fans though. I don't think the 'number nine' role is for him any more, but he has looked much better since Sandro came on.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Miles better from Everton, much more fluid in attack now as Sandro starts a move on the right, it's crossed in, Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen are both in there but instead drops for Kevin Mirallas - whose shot is brilliantly tipped over by Matus Macik!
Magic.
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Sandro collects a pass from Leighton Baines and opens up a yard of space but, with the Gwladys craning their collective necks forwards in anticipation of a shot, he loses the ball. He looks keen though, the new number nine.
Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
A few more goals would be just the ticket for Everton though, or else it's a tricky trip away next week. Wayne Rooney looks much more at home deeper.
GOAL - Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Leighton Baines
Massive deflection!
But Everton do lead. A corner is headed out, Leighton Baines is perfectly stationed to meet the ball on the bounce and his crisp shot flies in via a hefty touch off Erik Daniel.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Everton look brighter already since that change...
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Wayne Rooney has now come out to the right-hand side with Sandro through the middle. I saw nothing in that opening hour to suggest that Rooney is still at home right up front. There is a reason he lost his place there for England and for Manchester United.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Michael Keane heads wide from a Kevin Mirallas free-kick. Things have to change for Everton. And it is Sandro who comes on with half an hour or so to go - he replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Bit of a reshuffle?
HITS THE WOODWORK
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
So close! Everton so nearly behind as a free-kick from deep is met by the forehead of Jan Maslo, Maarten Stekelenburg gets a superb touch onto it and pushes it against the crossbar!
Several players were offside, in fact, but that would have stood.
CLOSE!
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Simon Kupec is the first man booked for a wild aerial challenge, the free-kick is not dealt with and Kevin Mirallas has a blistering shot headed clear off the line!
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Adam Shougee: Hopefully Everton doesn't fall in the same trap Southampton/Hull/West Ham/Wigan did. Exciting team can do well in Europa League.
CLOSE!
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
That's more like it! Goodison is rocking again after two good chances in close succession. First Davy Klaassen spins on the edge of the area and is inches away from finding Wayne Rooney in the middle, and seconds later Klaassen heads wide from a peach of a Cuco Martina cross.
Is that the spark Everton needed?
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
More shoddy play at the back from Everton as Michael Keane cuts out a cross and his midfield just don't react, allowing Erik Daniel to shoot wide from the edge of the area. DON'T LET IT BOUNCE! My old PE teacher would do his nut at that.
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jonny Magrinho: Strange games, these qualifiers. It's as if they're too easy. Rooney's experience needed to stave off complacency. 2-0 FT.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
A familiar sight of Wayne Rooney disagreeing with a referee after he tussles in the centre circle - he would have never got to Maarten Stekelenburg's long ball downfield anyway. Not even at 17.
It's not great from Everton. A very pre-season display.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Davy Klaassen a willing runner in behind again but the keeper comes out to sweep it all up. How long till we see Sandro? I want to see what the forward can do, as does Goodison Park.
KICK-OFF
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
No changes at the start of the second half - away we go!
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Ronald Koeman will be disappointed at how that half petered out for Everton, with the Slovakian side ending the 45 minutes looking dangerous.
He has options available and I'm sure he'll use them. Sandro, Lookman, Davies...
Aberdeen ahead
Not great from Everton then - but better news from Scotland as Aberdeen lead Apollon Limassol. Just started the second half - follow it here.
HALF-TIME
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
A smattering of applause, and it's the away fans you can hear as the players slope off...
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
It's very slow in attack from Everton, though as I say that Dominic Calvert-Lewin comes in from the right, beats a man and hits a left-footed shot on target. Easy save but a good hit and it alleviates some of the frustration which is growing inside Goodison.
PENALTY APPEAL
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
A shoddy few minutes from Everton. Another dangerous pass in defence lets a Ruzomberok attacker in, Ashley Williams gets a tackle in and for a second I thought the ref had given a penalty. In fact it's handball against the man in orange. A let-off though and there are more than a few groans in the stands.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
First shot on target really, and it's Ruzomberok who go close. A really sloppy pass out of defence from Ashley Williams is picked off, and Erik Daniel is able to get a shot away from 20 yards and call Maarten Stekelenburg into action down to his right.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Sweet strike from Idrissa Gueye, 25 yards out and drilled on the bounce, but straight at Matus Macik. Everton totally in control of this game, but they need a lead of sorts to take to Slovakia.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
An air-shot from Wayne Rooney, but it's Davy Klaassen who is running the game at the moment. He looks a class 'un.
CLOSE!
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Move of the night. That was classy, Wayne Rooney into Davy Klaassen, bursting into the area, he plays a one-two with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and then lashes a shot into the side-netting.
Excellent football.
CLOSE!
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Chance for Wayne Rooney! Dominic Calvert-Lewin does well down the right to win a lost cause and find the England man at the near post, but his touch is dull and it gets away from him, meaning that is shot has to be on the stretch and he can only toe it tamely towards goal.
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Andy White: A long season for Everton when you play competitive games in July. Can see them getting a flyer in the PL then fading in 2018
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
A warning sign. Wayne Rooney loses the ball in the centre circle, MFK move the ball well and Dalibor Takac hits a low shot from 20 yards which flies wide. Always going wide.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Goodison has gone a bit quiet as the game gets scrappy - but there's a decent shot! Leighton Baines puts in a low cross, Wayne Rooney comes to the near post, moves it first time with his left foot and then hits a hard drive wide.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Rich applause signals the end of another cracking move from left to right, Leighton Baines on a mazy dribble before DCL played in Cuco Martina, who just ran out of grass. Everton playing some nice, eye-catching stuff.
Everton 0-0 MFK Ruzomberok
Comedy defending! A hash of a clearance, sliced horribly over his keeper's head by skipper Dominik Kruzliak under pressure but the keeper just about punches it away. He could have caught it!
Wayne Rooney started that move with a fine turn and pass from inside the D. He hasn't got the pace of course to play on the shoulder any more so he's dropping off and Kevin Mirallas and Dominic Calvert-Lewin providing the zip out wide.