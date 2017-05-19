Falkirk v Dundee United
Summary
- Premiership play-off semi-final second leg
- United and Falkirk drew 2-2 in Tannadice leg
- Winner plays 11th-place Premiership team in two-legged final
- John Baird and Paul Watson in for Falkirk
- Two changes also for United - Paul Dixon and Sean Dillon
By Keir Murray
Who plays Hamilton or Inverness?
Falkirk v Dundee United (19:45)
Remember, whoever wins the match tonight, and it could go to extra-time and penalties, will play the 11th-placed team in the Premiership over two legs for a place in the top flight next season. That could be Hamilton Accies or Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Good evening
Falkirk v Dundee United (19:45)
A very warm welcome to our coverage of the second leg of the Scottish Premiership semi-final between Falkirk and Dundee United. It's 2-2 from the first leg at Tannadice and promises to be a cracker!