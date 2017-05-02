Listen: Non-league play-off first legs

Commentaries available on this page:

All matches kick-off at 19:45 BST unless stated otherwise

National League

Aldershot Town v Tranmere Rovers (kick-off 19:00 BST) - BBC Surrey

National League North

Chorley v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Hereford & Worcester

Salford City v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Leeds

National League South

Hampton & Richmond v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

Chelmsford City v Dartford - BBC Essex & BBC Radio Kent

Surrey Senior Cup final

Woking v Merstham - BBC Surrey

