Listen: Non-league play-off first legs
Commentaries available on this page:
All matches kick-off at 19:45 BST unless stated otherwise
National League
Aldershot Town v Tranmere Rovers (kick-off 19:00 BST) - BBC Surrey
National League North
Chorley v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Hereford & Worcester
Salford City v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Leeds
National League South
Hampton & Richmond v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent
Chelmsford City v Dartford - BBC Essex & BBC Radio Kent
Surrey Senior Cup final
Woking v Merstham - BBC Surrey