Callum Skinner

Watch: Track Cycling World Cup – Netherlands

Summary

  1. Men’s points race final
  2. Women’s sprint semi finals and finals
  3. Women’s omnium elimination race and points race
  4. Men’s individual pursuit finals

How to get into cycling

Get Inspired

'It's faster than getting the bus'

Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Victoria Pendleton and Laura Kenny have all become household names thanks to their Olympic success but the sport really is for anyone at any pace.

With a host of different forms of cycling, both indoor and outdoor, there is something for everyone, whatever your capability or aspiration.

Find out more here.

BBC coverage

World Track Cycling Championships

Follow the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships from the Netherlands live on the BBC from 28 February to 4 March.

TV coverage and event schedule here.

Great Britain squad

World Track Cycling Championships

Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant

Jason Kenny
