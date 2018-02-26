Watch: Track Cycling World Championships
Summary
- Women’s team pursuit first round and finals
- Men’s team pursuit finals
- Women’s sprint quarter finals
- Men’s keirin second round and finals
- Men’s scratch final
All times stated are UK
How to get into cycling
Get Inspired
Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Victoria Pendleton and Laura Kenny have all become household names thanks to their Olympic success but the sport really is for anyone at any pace.
With a host of different forms of cycling, both indoor and outdoor, there is something for everyone, whatever your capability or aspiration.
Find out more here.
BBC coverage
World Track Cycling Championships
Follow the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships from the Netherlands live on the BBC from 28 February to 4 March.
TV coverage and event schedule here.
Great Britain squad
World Track Cycling Championships
Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood
Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson
Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman
Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant