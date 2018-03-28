Reaction as Cricket Australia bans Smith, Warner & Bancroft

Joshua Tucker: All this talk of wanting to change the culture, yet he keeps the coach who bought this toxic culture into the Australian team? What does Lehmann have on Sutherland?

Quentin Mabbutt: The bans seem light. They should never play at Test level again but consider their actions by playing at grass root club level. At least they can give something back.

James Vigar: Lehmann must go. Coaches are judged on accumulation of results, not one game. Similarly culture is created over time, not one game. He's therefore accountable