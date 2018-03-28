Reaction as Cricket Australia bans Smith, Warner & Bancroft
Summary
- Captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner given one-year bans for ball-tampering
- Cameron Bancroft is given nine-month suspension for same offence
- Bans follow incident during third Test against South Africa
Live Reporting
Australia ball-tampering bans reaction
Joshua Tucker: All this talk of wanting to change the culture, yet he keeps the coach who bought this toxic culture into the Australian team? What does Lehmann have on Sutherland?
Quentin Mabbutt: The bans seem light. They should never play at Test level again but consider their actions by playing at grass root club level. At least they can give something back.
James Vigar: Lehmann must go. Coaches are judged on accumulation of results, not one game. Similarly culture is created over time, not one game. He's therefore accountable
'It appears to be an isolated incident' - Sutherland
Finally for now from Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland who does not believe ball-tampering is a problem in the sport.
"It appears to be an isolated incident but if there are other allegations we will take them further," he says.
"There was some courage in owning up but there was an element of untruth and that’s something we took into consideration."
What games will they miss?
Australia's schedule from the end of June has not been confirmed.
But all three players will miss the fourth Test against South Africa, which begins on Friday, and five ODIs and one Twenty20 on a mini tour of England this summer when the limited-overs series begins on 13 June.
Under the ICC's Future Tours Programme, which sets out when countries play one another, Australia could play India, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the period between October 2018 and January 2019.
John Hedge: As an Australian cricket team fan, banning them for a year doesn't send the right message. Drug cheats get banned for life and so should they.
Neil Rhodes: So are Smith and Warner the only members of the Australian cricket "leadership group" then?
Mark: Very tough penalties for the players, but I fail to be convinced there were only 3 involved & Lehmann’s silence is deafening, surely he knew. The Aussie team's behaviour under his watch has been on a downward spiral & not what we want to see in cricket.
More on the bans for the Australian trio
More detail on the bans given to Smith, Warner and Bancroft
'Players will cheat' - Holder
Former Test match umpire John Holder has spoken to BBC Sport about match-fixing and says that the ICC needs to look at the issue.
Ben Dunbar: Credit where it's due Cricket Australia giving Smith and Warner a year ban and Bancroft nine months compared to the ICC's one game for Smith demonstrates how seriously the Australians are taking it. Plus how badly ICC needs to reform its disciplinary process.
Robbie Andrews: Well done to CA for standing up to the mark. Bans are just and gives smith and Bancroft chance to redeem themselves. Warner shouldn't be seen in a baggy green ever again.
Martin Kavanagh: The bans are the right decision but hope we will now see other boards go well beyond ICC suspensions for bad behaviour given the outcry by everyone outside Australia.
Lehmann remains in post
Sutherland also reiterated that Darren Lehmann would remain in his post after the investigation carried out by head of integrity Ian Roy.
“Darren is the coach and wasn’t involved in the incident," he insisted. "He continues as coach under his current contract.
"Darren sent a message [on the walky-talky] to say ‘what in hell is going on'.
"Through Ian’s investigation that’s what he found. Darren made those comments and Ian was satisfied he wasn’t involved."
Cricket Australia explain their decision
More from Sutherland: "The players are sad and disappointed and remorseful. I don’t think the effect can be measured easily but this has caused damage to the game as a whole and certainly to Cricket Australia.
"It has compromised the fans’ faith in cricket and it’s our response should be to reinstate that confidence."
Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has faced the media and said it was with 'deep regret' that he found himself in this situation.
"It brings us no joy," he said. "The process the board has worked through has been exhaustive and we’ve arrived at the sanction.
"The investigation has found only three players were aware of this plan. We are satisfied with the outcome."
Reactions to the bans
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has had his say on the bans given to Warner, Smith and Bancroft.
BBC Sport app users may need to click the link below
Following the conclusion of the third Test - South Africa won by 322 runs after an Australian batting collapse - the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Smith for one match and fined him his entire match fee.
Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and given three demerit points, while Warner was not punished.
Having begun its own investigation after the match, Cricket Australia told reporters on Tuesday that it would look to sanction the players - in addition to the punishments by the ICC.
Background to the incident
After Bancroft's actions were exposed on Saturday, Smith admitted that the Aussie "leadership group" had devised a plan to tamper with the ball.
Images showed Bancroft take an item out of his trouser pocket before rubbing the ball with it.
After the game, Smith described the events as a "big mistake" but added he would not stand down as captain.
Warner and Smith to miss IPL
Earlier on Wednesday, Warner stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad. Smith stood down as captain of Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said: "The players that they [Cricket Australia] have banned, we are also barring those two players from this season.
"The franchises will get replacements for the players."
Lehmann to remain in post
Smith, Warner and Bancroft will all be sent home from South Africa.
However, Sutherland said on Tuesday that head coach Darren Lehmann was not involved in the controversy and will remain in his post.
What is ball-tampering?
Before we hear from Sutherland, here is a guide to all you need to know about ball-tampering from my colleague Amy Lofthouse and why this issue is such a serious one for cricket.
'Misleading public comments'
In their statement issuing the bans, Cricket Australia said it was sandpaper that was used by Bancroft to damage the ball during their third Test with South Africa.
It found Smith and Bancroft had made "misleading public comments" when on Saturday they instead claimed it had been yellow tape.
Cricket Australia chief to face the media
Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland will be facing the media shortly in South Africa.
The fourth Test between South Africa and Australia is due to get underway in Johannesburg on Friday.
Ball-tampering bans
Smith, 28, and Bancroft, 25, have also been suspended from captaining Australia for the next two years.
Warner, 31, will not be considered for "any team leadership positions in the future", Cricket Australia said.
Bad day for Australian cricket
It's a bad day for Australian cricket.
Captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner have been banned for a year by Cricket Australia over their recent ball-tampering in South Africa.
Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating, was given a nine-month ban.