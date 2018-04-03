Relive day five as NZ resistance blunts England's victory charge

This is where we leave you.

It's been a long, long winter - myself and Amy were on shift way back in late November for the first ball of the Ashes. Seven Tests later and England still haven't won one.

Massive credit to New Zealand, they've been terrific to watch and this series has been hugely entertaining. It's a shame it was only two matches long.

The Kiwis secure a 1-0 series win and England have a litany of questions to answer before the first Test against Pakistan in May.

We'll be back on the live text then and will probably be mainly sleeping beforehand.

Thanks for reading and keeping us company through the nights this winter.