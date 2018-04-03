Relive day five as NZ resistance blunts England's victory charge

And look out for more reaction and analysis on the BBC Sport website throughout the day.
Mark: Bayliss has to go, he's a one-day specialist and inept in Tests.
England coach Trevor Bayliss on England's winter: "Disappointing in the Tests. Not just for the fans - I'm as disappointed as anyone, but not as disappointed as the boys in the changing room.
"We've got to put it all together at the one time and get some consistency."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Jack Leach just needs to work on a few variations, whether it's an arm ball or on the crease, but I think he's worth continuing with.
Fenners: In terms of spinners, pick one who isn't Moeen and give them a year in the job when they'll play every Test. They can then grow into Test cricket with no pressure. Don't go back to the default Moeen position every summer in England. Sri Lanka is next tour.
Joe Root, speaking to Sky Sports about his bowling attack: "We wanted a few different options. Woody didn't get many rewards in the first innings, although he did some good stuff.
"He gave us a different angle to attack with today. I think that's a real massive boost for us moving forward as a side."
On Jack Leach: "He's a very impressive young man. He can offer a lot to Test cricket. First game, going into day five and there's pressure on you to take wickets and bowl a side out.
"He might not have got the wickets he would have liked but he looked threatening throughout. I was quite impressed with the way he went about it."
On his own winter: "It's been disappointing, if I'm being brutally honest. Seven fifties, you want to convert at least half of those.
"You talk about scoreboard pressure, you want your senior players to step up and make contributions and I haven't been able to do that."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Reading between the lines from batting coach Graham Thorpe's interview yesterday, I think they're going to continue with Vince, but they're not convinced about Stoneman. The trouble is, I'm not sure about Alastair Cook - will he play a whole season? They'll keep picking him as long as he wants to play, but when he gets back to his farm, his two little children and his beautiful wife, will he still want to carry on? If I were a young player in the country like Ben Brown or Nick Gubbins or Haseeb Hameed, I'd be thinking I can get in.
'We can make big strides quickly'
Joe Root on Malan, Stoneman and Vince: "They look more rounded as cricketers and they are expanding their games in terms of the knowledge of how to construct an innings so there are positive signs there.
"With the talent we've got we can be very competitive. I have a clear plan of where I want to and believe we can make big strides quite quickly.
"I've learned plenty as captain this winter. When you're up against it you learn a lot about your team the way they've kept fronting up has been really good to see."
Plenty of questions marks before England face Pakistan in May.
Not least over the likes of Mark Stoneman and James Vince. Is Dawid Malan secure?
More from Joe Root: "We need to take the good stuff we've done here into the first Test of the English summer.
"We'd have loved a third Test - everyone would've. That was a great advert for Test cricket so it's a shame [not to get a third Test] but that's the way it is.
"You need some luck sometimes and unfortunately it wasn't there for us today."
So England set an unwanted record for the most consecutive away Tests without a win in their history.
They are winless in 13 v Bangladesh (1), India (5), Australia (5), New Zealand (2)
That breaks the previous mark of 12 between 1939-1948.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Jimmy Anderson has bowled OK this winter but we know he'll be brilliant in England again.
How's stat?!
'Broad is back to his best'
More from Joe Root: "What a start, getting two wickets in the first two balls. That's what Stuart Broad does. This trip has been massive for him moving forward. He's moving the ball both ways and has great control of his length, bringing more dismissals into play."It's great to have him back to his best.
"We exploited the conditions well as a bowling gorup and looked threatening throughout both innings. It did a bit in the first innings and flattened out but, even today, when there wasn't much there, we managed to create things and that's a good sign for us away from home going forward."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Stuart Broad is England's player of the series for me. He gave England hope when others were struggling. I'd give man of the match to Ish Sodhi - Broad got all those wickets but Sodhi has saved the day for the Kiwis. He'll probably get knighted here for that.
More from Kane Williamson: "The bowling attack has been brilliant. A fantastic series and it's nice to be on the right side of it. The guys put in for all ten days of the series.
"It would have been nice to have a third Test or just a little more Test cricket. On the whole, it was a good summer, but still plenty to learn from."
'I'm really proud of the lads'
England captain Joe Root, speaking to Sky Sports: "I will tell the lads how proud I am of their effort in this game in particular.
"It's been a long winter. It's not gone our way throughout the whole trip. I thought the way we went about it today was brilliant and it'll be a big step for us going forward.
"These are the games you want to be involved with. We were pushing hard for that win and I'm really proud of the lads.
"Very disappointed not to get those two wickets but I thought we looked threatening throughout and there were a few balls that avoided the fielders here and there."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
They will leave New Zealand with as many questions as they had when they turned up, which is a shame.
It wouldn't have made much difference to the overall winter if they'd won today - but it would have reminded them that they can win away from home.
Tim Griffiths: Beginners' luck for Root last summer. Still missing an opener, number three and a spinner. Bayliss should step aside as Test coach but remain for the one-day formats.
Kane Williamson, speaking at the presentation: "It was an amazing day of Test cricket. I want to thank the English side.
"It was a really hard fought series. We were fortunate, at times, but for it to be so close and for it to come down to a day like this was pretty special for the game.
"We didn't get off to the best start. We thought it could be a tough day. There was a lot of steel showed by the side, but those two guys in the last session were phenomenal.
"England threw everything at them and they withstood that. An unbelievable effort."
Ah yes. Mark Stoneman and James Vince dropped two chances each in the New Zealand innings, three of which happened today.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
These presentation ceremonies are painful for the players, even if you've won, as you just want to celebrate, but if you've lost the series you just want it to end. Those who dropped catches today will be feeling terrible.
'We threw everything at them'
England captain Joe Root, speaking to Sky Sports: "We threw everything at New Zealand today, I'm really proud of how we went about it but they hung on really well.
"Bar getting bowled out for 58 in Auckland, it has been really close and that's the most frustrating thing for us as side. We showed in this game how we want to play and what we're about.
"You get used to long tours as a Test cricketer and you want to play in big series like this and the Ashes but it's not gone as well as we would've liked."
James Edward Posnett: Hopefully the England team can learn from the Kiwis' application.
Man of the series - Trent Boult
New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult has been named man of the series.
Boult: "To get over the line was really memorable and a lot of fun to watch.
"We've found ways to get wickets on these pitches and it's been a great summer for us."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The moment I thought England were winning this game was when Jack Leach got Latham out sweeping. We had almost 60 overs to go after that, but you have to take your hat off to De Grandhomme, Sodhi and Wagner.
We should credit the umpires as they got it all the way through to four minutes past six in fading light. With England trying to rush through and beat the light, it was like old-fashioned proper cricket based on time rather than overs.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
De Grandhomme being bounced out was the worst thing possible because it justified England's tactics. We've not got the quick bowlers that Australia have - you don't put square pegs in round holes.
Tim Southee, who has been struggling with an illness: "I feel a bit better after that. It's been a rough couple of days.
"It's been nice to put the whites back on. There's been a little bit of assistance off the wicket but more seam.
"Trent and I have played a lot together now and it's a partnership we thoroughly enjoy and something we look forward to doing."
Tim Southee has been named man of the match for his 4-87 and 50 in the first innings.
He's been suffering with a virus and will be very glad he didn't have to come out to bat today.
New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner on TMS: "Awesome. A lot of joy, a lot of satisfaction and a lot of hard work. England gave it everything and came quite hard at us, but I just tried to watch the ball as hard as I could, wear it on the body if I had to. If you dish it out, you've got to take it.
"Ish was outstanding, the calmness he showed to keep a steady head out there was special. We always have the belief we can fight in this team. To get a Test series win is very special."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I'm very impressed with Neil Wagner, his New Zealand accent has come on leaps and bounds!
De Grandhomme, Sodhi and Wagner faced 368 balls in total.
England bowled 101.4 overs today and still it wasn't enough to bowl New Zealand out. Absolutely tremendous application by the hosts.
If you're just joining us - Stuart Broad removed Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson (for a golden duck) with the first two balls of the day.
Jack Leach then got his first Test wicket and James Anderson struck to dismiss Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls respectively to get New Zealand four down at lunch.
Tom Latham (83) and BJ Watling (19) dug in but fell before tea. Colin de Grandhomme (45) carried on their fine work, until he holed out to fine leg.
But Ish Sodhi (56 not out) and Neil Wagner (seven) ate up ball after ball to guide their side to the draw, despite Wagner falling to what turned out to be the final delivery of the Test.
