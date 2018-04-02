Relive day four as England set target before bad light takes hold

And look out for the Test Match Special podcast summing up day four shortly.
England need 10 wickets. New Zealand need 340 runs - or more likely to bat out the draw and clinch the series 1-0.
Join us at 23:00 BST today for day five, with play getting under way half an hour later.
Jonny Bairstow on his performance this winter: "I'm pretty pleased with my winter overall. I'd have liked to have got a few more bigger contributions.
Batting with the tail sometimes can be quite tough. It's a bit frustrating getting out sometimes in the way that I have done.
"I'm not going to change the way that I'm playing. Sometimes, you take a risk and it doesn't pay off."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I couldn't understand Jack Leach's field - why did he have an extra cover? Why on earth would you block the one area where you want the batsman to drive, so he might create a gap between bat and pad? The extra cover should move to point.
If Leach comes in tomorrow with a bullish attitude and thinks "I'm going to be man of the match", he can. I'm going to find Root in the morning, rugby tackle him, and tell him he needs to give Leach the right field.
One former England spinner reckons their current one could be the decisive factor on day five...if Joe Root uses him correctly.
More from Jonny Bairstow: "We know the pressures it comes with, batting to save the game. Sometimes it makes you play slightly differently.
"We may be able to set slightly more attacking fields, with guys around the bat when [Jack] Leachy bowls. If there are any opportunities that do occur, we can capitalise on that.
"There's not a massive amount in the pitch [for the spinner]. I think he's someone that is going to learn very quickly.
"Tomorrow will be a massive learning curve for him but there's no reason why he can't come away with a few wickets."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Taylor and De Grandhomme are the two who could inspire the rest of the New Zealand dressing-room to think they could win it.
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, speaking to Sky Sports: "We created a lot of pressure and beat the outside edge. It was unfortunate a couple didn't go straight to hand.
"We've got three sessions to bowl and take 10 wickets. If the light and weather comes into it, there's nothing we can do about it.
"To get 380 in front - if they go out tomorrow and score 380, then hats off to you. We know the pressures that come with trying to save a Test match. If we can nip a couple out early - Taylor and Williamson are massive wickets for them."
Talking of Bairstow, he's just appeared on my TV screen. Quotes and some more reaction to follow before we call time on this live text.
Another key incident from day four to bring up to speed on - Jonny Bairstow should have been out for just two, caught behind off Trent Boult.
New Zealand appealed but it was given not out and the hosts had already burned through their reviews so couldn't send it upstairs.
Replays showed Bairstow got a fine feather of an edge on it.
Had he gone then, England might only have mustered a lead of around 330, a target that would've been more in reach for New Zealand on day five.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Dawid Malan batted beautifully, he and Joe Root batted gloriously. Root's almost more of a worry for me, as he's scored seven fifties this winter and no centuries. Come on Joe, you're better than that!
England have also got to keep an eye on the over-rate. If New Zealand are nine down tomorrow evening when the light goes, they'll be kicking themselves.
Those two quick wickets roused the Kiwis and they took the new ball, soon removing Ben Stokes for 12 - Jeet Raval with a fine catch at mid-wicket.
Stuart Broad (12) and Jonny Bairstow (36) played some shots after lunch as England looked to set a total they could declare on, with Root doing just that after Bairstow holed out.
In reply, Raval and Tom Latham have dug in admirably while James Anderson and Stuart Broad have not found the swing they did in the first innings. James Vince also put down a tough chance at third slip, reprieving Latham on 23.
All the while, the light was getting worse, with England first instructed to bowl spin only before the players were taken off just after 05:10 BST.
And as the gloom worsened, no more play was possible, with the final decision to close day four early taken at about 06:15 BST.
Good morning
If you've just got up, unfortunately it's too late to follow any live cricket because bad light has stopped play early on day four in Christchurch.
The hosts are 42-0, chasing an unlikely 382 for victory, which would be the highest ever run chase for New Zealand and seventh highest of all time in Tests.
England earlier declared on 352-9 after a sedate morning was followed by a final flurry of runs. Joe Root and Dawid Malan accumulated steadily to both pass fifty, with the latter also playing some sumptuous drives.
The Kiwis just looked to dry up runs and carry on with the old ball even when the new one was available, only for Malan to chip straight to mid-wicket for 53 before Root once again failed to convert, edging behind for 54...
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
In that Headingley game [where West Indies chased down 322], Root just put all his eggs in one basket and bowled Broad and Anderson whenever it got hard. If you bowl Broad and Anderson for the first hour tomorrow, which is the standard thing to do, and they don't make the breakthrough, you leave yourself nowhere to go. Who knows, maybe Malan could take 1-30 from six or something.
Surely the umpires need to do dew diligence in the morning?
Unfortunately, day five will not be getting under way half an hour early to make up some of the time lost today.
That's because of concerns about the dew in the morning.
But they'll still try to get 98 overs in during the day. Which probably won't happen due to how dark it has been getting at around 5pm local time in Christchurch.
Cricket, eh?
BreakingClose of play
NZ 42-0
And that, finally, is that.
Day four has been called off around 20 minutes before the scheduled close due to bad light.
New Zealand end up on 42-0, needing 340 more runs to win the second Test at Christchurch.
England will come back tomorrow to try and take the 10 wickets they need to draw the series.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It's a simple equation. Realistically, England have two sessions to do it. They should put Jack Leach on in the morning - I don't think he's had the right field so far, but he'll create problems. I'd then rotate Anderson, Broad and Wood from the other end - that's England's best way of winning the game. It's definitely on.
Umpires Erasmus and Oxenford are out there having a chat with the Hagley Oval groundstaff.
There is almost no one left in the stands or on the banks.
Surely time to call it off soon.
Those two quick wickets sparked New Zealand back into life and they took the new ball, soon removing Ben Stokes for 12 - Jeet Raval taking a fine catch at mid-wicket.
Stuart Broad (12) and Jonny Bairstow (36) upped the scoring rate after lunch as England looked to set a total they could declare on, with Root doing just that after Bairstow holed out.
In reply, Raval and Tom Latham have dug in admirably and played some nice shots while James Anderson and Stuart Broad have not found the swing they did in the first innings.
All the while, the light was getting worse, with England first instructed to bowl spin only before the players were taken off just after 05:10 BST.
And we're just awaiting the final decision to call day four off...
If you're just joining us...
...hello! Unfortunately we don't have any cricket to bring you as bad light has stopped play in Christchurch.
The hosts are 42-0, chasing an unlikely 382 for victory, which would be the highest ever Test run chase for New Zealand.
England earlier declared on 352-9. It was a sedate start by Joe Root and Dawid Malan as the accumulated carefully to both pass fifty.
The hosts were content to just dry up runs and carry on with the old ball even when the new one was available, only for Malan to chip straight to mid-wicket for 53 before Root once again failed to convert, edging behind for 54...
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Surely there will be more concerns that it'll get dark, than about the dew?
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
It's absolutely ridiculous. It's absurd to the nth degree.
Ominous sign here - the first of the tarpaulins has been laid out. The umpires are out there, but they've not got their gear on and I suspect this will be a quick decision.
The umpires are out there with the light meter again.
More sheets are coming on now and there is some light rain falling now.
This should be it.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
If Jack Leach is nervous tomorrow and thinks the pressure's on him to win the game, he won't bowl well. I love Joe Root to pieces, but his textbook is a bit old-school Yorkshire cricket. I'd like him to throw that textbook away.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
England can win, but I think the draw's now the favourite. Someone like Jack Leach has got to get three or four, which he'll have to work hard for. Williamson can block, I think Latham may be inclined to, though I don't think De Grandhomme will. A lot of modern players feel more comfortable when they play their shots.
I fully expect that decision will be the end of proceedings on day four.
We gather there's going to be a decision made around 5pm (06:00 BST). Most of the crowd have left - they've made their minds up.
Messrs Erasmus and Oxenford are going out to have another look soon apparently.
The umpires speak...
Umpire Marais Erasmus on TMS: "This is unfortunate, the game is nicely poised. If we don't get back, we'll have 98 overs tomorrow, starting half-an-hour earlier [23:00 BST]."
Umpire Bruce Oxenford: "Initially we decide when it's unsafe for the quick bowlers to continue, and take a reading with our light meters, which we established on day one. We can then continue with spin until we feel we can't - and then we take a reading there as well so we establish the minimum standard for play."
The DJ has now moved onto "A Message to You Rudy" by The Specials. Big tune.
The umpires have a message for us, courtesy of Test Match Special's Henry Moeran...
The ICC's standard regulations say that a maximum of 30 minutes can be added to the start of play on the next and subsequent days, so it looks like we'll be back at 10am (23:00 BST) tomorrow, even though the official close of play is still an hour away.
All this cloud has got to go beyond the sun if we're to play again tonight - and I can't see that happening.
The fourth umpire has brought some drinks out to his colleagues in the middle. Something hot no doubt in this gloomy weather.
Right, we're going to call it a day for this live text too. Thanks for reading.
A full report of all the action (and delays) on day four is here.
You can download and listen to a fascinating chat between Jonathan Agnew and former England opener Nick Compton here.
And look out for the Test Match Special podcast summing up day four shortly.
