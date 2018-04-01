Relive day three from Christchurch as England take charge

Can New Zealand fight back? Our live text of day four will kick off at 23:00 BST on Sunday, with play set to get under way half an hour after that.
'Vince & Stoneman will be disappointed'
England batting coach Graham Thorpe, speaking to Sky Sports: "We've had a good day. To get a lead - we'd like it to have been more but I thought we bowled really well throughout. Stuart and Jimmy were fantastic.
"James Vince and Mark Stoneman went out there in a confident manner. Their partnership was vital.
"You can tell when they were both walking off that they were disappointed. They've played a certain amount of Test matches, getting experience under their belts, but the disappointment will be there for them. They'll want to get a Test century."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Broad and Anderson were very impressive when they pitched it up. I had a feeling Broad would get Sodhi out any ball - but that last wicket of Boult will give justification to them about bowling short.
'Cook is still hungry for runs'
Batting coach Graham Thorpe on James Vince's dismissal: "Firstly, if you look at the positive side of his game, he does hit some fantastic cricket shots. To keep being positive is important.
"One thing you have to continually learn is when guys bowl slightly differently at you, to be able to rotate the strike. That's the part of the game we'll work with him on."
On Cook: "I do see a guy still hungry. I think we saw a bit of the freedom he wanted to play with today. He got a good ball and played at one outside off stump. No-one will be more disappointed than him.""
Dave: Been a very satisfactory day for England overall. Bit frustrated at that last wicket stand, but leading by 230+ with seven wickets in hand and two days left. Great opportunity to finally end a dismal streak in Tests abroad.
New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult on TMS: "Lower-order runs were vital out there - but England came out and played very nicely to get a 200-run lead. It's turned into a very nice batting track, there are a lot of wickets for us still to take. Definitely a big morning tomorrow. We can't look too far ahead, but we're still well and truly in this game."
England were 165-3 when Vince departed but Joe Root and Dawid Malan looked assured, with batting conditions the best they have been so far in the Test.
Both dug in and offered few chances, aside from a mix up that could have seen Malan run out.
But he survived to finish on 19 not out, with captain Root unbeaten on 30.
New Zealand will need both out quickly tomorrow, but still have 14 overs to negotiate until the new ball.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Alastair Cook came out looking determined to score runs, then fished at one outside off stump and was livid with himself. He clearly doesn't like facing Trent Boult. But that allowed us to have a trial match with Stoneman and Vince - had either got a low score today, I don't think we'd have seen them again.
Stoneman hasn't answered any questions, though I still think he could open for England. And Vince is the most hair-pullingly, frustrating batsman to watch - he could easily average 50 in Test cricket, but he just has a blip of concentration and gets out exactly the same way nearly every time he bats. I think they're vulnerable.
So Cook was gone but New Zealand weren't finding much swing and Mark Stoneman and James Vince were able to quickly steady things and start to accumulate.
Vince played some typically gorgeous drives in passing fifty as England reached tea at 113-1.
Stoneman looked shaky after the restart but scraped his way to a new Test best score of 60, only to flash at a wide one from Tim Southee and edge behind to BJ Watling.
Vince carried on until he got bogged down in the 70s.
And then it happened again. Trent Boult fired a teasing full ball across him, Vince flashed hard and nicked it to first slip.
A pivotal partnership but questions remain over Vince and Stoneman at this level.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Things went so well early on, taking Watling and Southee with the new ball, it all seemed good. But again, England went away from the good old-fashioned "if it's swinging, pitch it up" plan to Wagner and Boult, and they had to chase the game for a while. The worst thing is that they got Boult out caught on the boundary, so they won't admit they messed up.
New Zealand resumed on 192-6 this morning, still trailing by 115 runs but whittled that down to just 29 by the time they were bowled out for 278.
BJ Watling was bowled by a James Anderson beauty for 85 but Tim Southee played some cracking shots in hitting 50 before Neil Wagner and Trent Boult put on 39 for the last wicket as England's short-ball tactic failed. Until Boult holed out to fine leg that is.
In reply, England lost the out-of-form Alastair Cook early, the former skipper nicking Trent Boult behind for 14.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
With those wickets in hand, Root and Malan at the crease, and Stokes and Bairstow to come, if England can get five runs an over, they'd be 350 ahead at lunch, and over 400 an hour into that middle session - so it's nicely set up.
Just as they stride off, the sun makes a reappearance from behind a cloud.
It's too late - we're past the scheduled close of play so that's it for the day.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
Really, they should have started earlier. The clocks went back by an hour last night, but the start time only came forward half-an-hour.
Close of play - Eng 202-3
Lead by 231
And that's your lot. It's gloomy out there in Christchurch and the umpires duly call the players off for bad light.
So we lose three overs in the day. England close on 202-3, a lead of 231, with Joe Root on 30 not out and Dawid Malan unbeaten on 19.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
I wonder if England have a nightwatchman padded up, like Leach? Ideally, they wouldn't need one tonight - so things aren't cluttered up tomorrow and Stokes comes in next. On the other hand, a nightwatchman might wear the bowlers down for half an hour tomorrow.
Eng 202-3
Root 30, Malan 19
Wagner strays onto Malan's pads and the Middlesex man clips square for one.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
It's good for Root to be out there, considering the light at this time of the night, looking ahead to tomorrow. I'm not sure [they would still be on] if it was Mark Wood bowling to tail-enders tomorrow. It may have an impact on his declaration - he may have to bowl a spinner at this time.
Four overs left in the day - Neil Wagner will continue.
Eng 201-3
Lead by 230
So New Zealand have now lost both reviews. That was a bit of an unnecessary one - Nicholls' lack of excitement at bat-pad was telling.
Root rocks onto the back foot and clatters it through mid-wicket for four. That brings the 200 up.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
They've had a look at the lbw as well, just in case, and it was "wickets missing".
not-outEng 194-3
Malan is safe on both the caught behind and lbw shouts.
Watling got a bit too keen there.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
It looks like it's missed the bat. It's beaten the edge and come off the top flap of the pad.
Not much going for this caught behind shout.
They are going to look at the lbw too but it will surely be sliding past leg stump.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
Surely Nicholls is right there at bat-pad, he'd have a very good view of that - but he didn't play any part in the decision to review it?
NZ review
Have New Zealand made a late breakthrough?
Ish Sodhi spins it down leg and Dawid Malan plays at it but seems to miss.
Not according to BJ Watling - the Kiwi keeper appeals heartily and convinces his skipper to call for a review.
Eng 193-3
Root pushes squarer of cover this time and does get a comfortable single.
Eng 192-3
Eek! Dawid Malan nearly comes a cropper late in the day.
Neil Wagner is on and Joe Root drives through cover, sets off but thinks better of it, leaving Malan stranded halfway down the pitch.
The throw from Henry Nicholls is off target though and Malan scrambles home.
Sir Richard Hadlee was interesting earlier, talking about the other great all-rounders of the 1980s - Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. He said: "I was the better bowler, but they were better batsmen than me".
Eng 192-3
Root 23, Malan 16
Root and Malan pick up three singles off Sodhi.
Eng 189-3
Lead by 218
Trent Boult continues and Dawid Malan tucks off his pads for one.
Joe Root then edges but it bounces short of the slips before picking up a single off the last ball.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
We've had an interesting day's cricket. New Zealand had a good morning, then the Stoneman-Vince stand put on 123 - and the lead is building.
Eng 187-3
England add three singles before Root cuts loose with a slog sweep through mid-wicket for tow.
No real danger from Sodhi there.
Kane Williamson turns to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Can he find any bite off the pitch as the sun goes down?
Eng 182-3
Root 17, Malan 12
Boult continues and Root guides the ball crisply off his pads for two.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
Looking at the way Root is playing, I wonder if England might sacrifice a few runs tonight in order to keep wickets in hand for tomorrow.
Eng 180-3
Lead by 209
Runs! Finally! Malan picks up two through point before cutting deftly away for four as Wagner strays wide.
Two more for Malan as he slices into the off side.
Eng 172-3
A third maiden in a row for New Zealand.
Drifting sedately to the close at the moment.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
New Zealand should take the light in that instance. Force Joe Root to get on with it tomorrow, as England need to win to square the series.