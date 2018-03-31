Relive NZ's fightback against England on day two

More from Stuart Broad on Sky Sports: "Jimmy and I have a good partnership. I think it's important we bowl together at times, so we can create pressure, but sometimes we can elongate pressure when we're separated.

"We sat down as a bowling unit and said we've not gone that well away from home for a little bit of time, so what are oppositions doing to make batting tough for us?

"Short pitched bowling was one of the things we highlighted. We said if we're going to go for it, let's set a field for it, and go for it for six balls an over.

"I think that worked for us. Abroad, we need to make changes and today was a really good example of those changes."