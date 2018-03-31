Relive NZ's fightback against England on day two

Tomorrow's play gets under way at 23:30 BST, which is half-an-hour later because of the clocks going back in New Zealand.
If you've missed any of today's play then the report is over here. We'll see you tomorrow.
More from Stuart Broad on Sky Sports: "Jimmy and I have a good partnership. I think it's important we bowl together at times, so we can create pressure, but sometimes we can elongate pressure when we're separated.
"We sat down as a bowling unit and said we've not gone that well away from home for a little bit of time, so what are oppositions doing to make batting tough for us?
"Short pitched bowling was one of the things we highlighted. We said if we're going to go for it, let's set a field for it, and go for it for six balls an over.
"I think that worked for us. Abroad, we need to make changes and today was a really good example of those changes."
'Late wicket opened game up'
England bowler Stuart Broad, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's been an excellent day, I think. We've made a big point this week to talk a lot more as a group.
"The opening batsmen told us that knee-roll length was tough, so we decided to get the ball up there.
"To get that wicket late on, it's opened the game up again. We're in a great position with the new ball around the corner."
Dave: With the new ball due early on day three, if we can use it as effectively as we did today we can get a more than useful 1st innings lead and give ourselves a great opportunity of ending our lean run in away Tests.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Tim Southee's a bit like Stuart Broad - if he gets lucky, he could get a quick 30 or 40. They should bowl at him like he's a top-order batsman tomorrow - bowl at the top of off stump, get that 100 lead.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
People have started to question Broad's bowling since his batting nose-dived, after he got hit against India all those years ago. He used to be that all-round package.
Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling's stand of 142 runs is the highest for a New Zealand sixth wicket partnership.
It surpasses 141 from Martin Crowe and Adam Parore at Old Trafford in 1994.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
If anything, England's tactics got De Grandhomme and Watling in. It didn't surprise me that Ben Stokes caused problems when he came on - because he's injured, he can't just race in and bang it in. He just had to bowl the same lengths that Broad and Anderson did - Stuart was back to his best today.
Owen Arnold: How many nicks have dropped just short of slips? Stand closer fellas!
Australia well-placed against England
Women's T20 tri-series final: Australia v England
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Mumbai
Meg Lanning and Elyse Villani are getting this Australia innings back on track. Skipper Lanning in particular has started well, moving to 25 from only 13 deliveries.
Australia are 107-3 in the 12th and well-placed for a late surge to a big total.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Great to see Jonny Bairstow get his hundred this morning - and I was pleased with the way Jack Leach bowled, but disappointed with how little patience England had in the middle period. They were too quick to go to Plan B.
At one point, De Grandhomme had only been in for two minutes and we had four men out on the leg side. Joe's a good captain but I don't think we understand spin bowling in England. By having seven men on the off side, it forced Leach to bowl outside off stump and the only way he could take a wicket was caught.
Think this is all a bit harsh on Mo. Until the start of this winter he has done a fantastic job for England, and his figures put him up there with the best. He is just out of nick. Nor has he had the chance to bowl with the oppo 60-5 very often this winter!
All 16 wickets that have fallen in this Test so far have fallen to the same four bowlers.
Tim Southee took six for New Zealand, Trent Boult cleaned up the other four, while James Anderson and Stuart Broad have two and four respectively.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
I was just talking to [former NZ captain] John Wright outside, and he said "I thought you get 80% of the wickets from 20% of the pitch".
14 of the 16 wickets to fall in this game have been on the drive, or from a fuller length - only two have come from the middle of the pitch.
The stumps are out of the ground, which means that we're done for the day.
A reminder that play starts half an hour later tomorrow at 23:30 BST.
Stuart Jarvis: If they go off for bad light or rain tonight, England only have themselves to blame. At scheduled close there were eight overs left in the day. Pretty poor.
From 36-5, that's a very good recovery by New Zealand, although England will have been thrilled to see teh back of Colin de Grandhomme.
His 142-run partnership with BJ Watling - much like Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow's stand yesterday - has spared New Zealand a few blushes.
There's five overs until the new ball - England will have that just after the start of play tomorrow.
Bad light stops play
NZ 192-6
We're going off!
It has got a bit dark all of a sudden, and England banging it in short might have had an impact on the umpire's decision, too.
BJ Watling leaves the field with an unbeaten 77 to his name. New Zealand trail England by 115 runs.
The umpires have called Joe Root over for a chat...
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It's dark now - the electronic advertising boards are standing out like beacons. I can't understand why the batsmen aren't making more of a fuss. Although we are in a tinted greenhouse.
NZ 192-6
There's seven overs left to try and squeeze in.
Ooh, is that out? Mark Wood goes short, into Tim Southee's ribs, and the ball balloons up to short leg, where Mark Stoneman takes the catch. That's come off the thigh, though, and Southee gets himself off strike a few balls later.
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Mumbai
England needed something and Jenny Gunn has delivered. She takes two wickets in an over, firstly with diving wicketkeeper Amy Jones taking a very good diving catch to remove Ashleigh Gardner for 33.
They now have four men catching on the legside fence, plus a short leg and a silly point, and a third man in case he tries to ramp it.
If he gets caught hooking now, his team-mates won't be impressed. But if Wood pitches it up, it's free runs.
NZ 185-6
Four! Up on one leg goes Tim Southee, and he pulls Mark Wood away to the fence.
There's four men out on the boundary, which means Southee's about to get some short stuff. He sways out of the way, dropping his hands down, before he gets a thwack on the arm guard. Ouch.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
If each of the four remaining partnerships can get 20-30 runs and take New Zealand to, say, 280, they won't be conceding too many runs on first innings. But the second new ball tomorrow morning could be key.
NZ 181-6
I always find Tim Southee's batting quite entertaining. You never know which way it's going to go.
He has Stuart Broad staring at the sky as he flicks uppishly off his hip for a single. BJ Watling then ends just short of the slip cordon.
Women's T20 tri-series final: Australia v England
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Mumbai
England struck early in the final - Tash Farrant pinned Beth Mooney lbw for a duck, but since then Alyssa Healy has got Australia going.
She hit Farrant for a six and a four, while Ashleigh Gardner has just hit Sophie Ecclestone for a monstrous maximum. Australia are 34-1 after four.
Mark Wood continues, two slips and a gully in place, and comes wide of the crease as he hustles his way through a tidy maiden.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
It's not only De Grandhomme's longest Test innings, it's his third longest in first-class cricket.
Stuart Broad has also gone past Curtly Ambrose with his 406th Test wicket - he's on his own in 14th place in the all-time list.
NZ 180-6
Trail by 127
That wicket ended a 142-run partnership. Colin de Granhomme was furious with himself as he walked off.
Tim Southee is the next man in, and he's off the mark with a scampered two. Broad gets one to lift into his gloves in reply. That's an excellent over.
Bryan Waddle
BBC Test Match Special commentator
Stuart Broad continues to be the most threatening of England's bowlers.
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
That's too wide to play at, short of a length and it's encouraged De Grandhomme to punch it through the off side, and he's got a fine edge. A decent partnership, but those remaining overs take on a great deal of importance.
WICKET
De Grandhomme c Bairstow b Broad 72 (NZ 178-6)
There's the breakthrough!
It's taken Stuart Broad just two balls to shift Colin de Grandhomme, and end what's been an excellent partnership for New Zealand. There's a touch of away movement for Broad and de Grandhomme, chasing the ball, ends up getting a healthy edge through to Bairstow.
Double change for England - Stuart Broad is back on.
