Relive England's eventful first day in Christchurch

Jonny Bairstow, speaking to Sky Sports: "My head is fine, it serves me right for getting in the way of it.

"It didn't go to script for the first half of the day but the fightback and the determination in the back end was something we can really build on.

"When you're rebuilding you don't think too much about it. If you overthink it you can get yourself into trouble. The discipline that Ben Stokes showed outside off stump was exceptional and then Mark Wood's cameo - what a character, it's always fun batting with him and he played some magnificent shots.

"He wants to impress because he's back in the side and once things go right your adrenaline gets up and it can tip you over the edge. It was just a case of keeping him going ball by ball."