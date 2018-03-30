Relive England's eventful first day in Christchurch

If you're just waking up and wondering what you've missed then the report is over here.
Play starts at 23:00 BST tomorrow, and we'll be back bright and early (if that makes sense) around then. Thanks for your company - until tonight!
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Vince bats gorgeously - but then misses straight balls or nicks them, and there's only so long you can go on with that. And Alastair Cook will be scratching his head - someone with 12,000 Test runs shouldn't have got out to a ball like he did.
Recovering in Neath Port Talbot hospital after a hip replacement on Wednesday. Up early at 4.45 to hear of England's debacle, but since my wake up Bairstow, Wood and Leach have really lifted me, also going home in four hours. Bairstow century and England 300 would be a "Good Friday". Happy Easter everyone.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Stoneman and Vince are both Test-class players in there somewhere, but I don't think they believe they think they are. If Vince had gone on and got that hundred in Brisbane, he might have believed it. Stoneman especially, I feel everyone's losing faith in him, but I like the way he bats - I thought this was the day he'd go on, but then he got out.
'I wanted to get the century'
More from Jonny Bairstow: "I'm coming in on different surfaces, against different attacks and have got to play in different ways so it's case of gauging the scenario. I've done it a few times now - sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong. I wouldn't be on 97 not out without what the guys at the other end did today.
"Naturally I wanted to get to the century but I'm in a position to come back tomorrow and Leach showed he can hold up an end so who knows how many we could make.
"It's difficult to rate our score until we've bowled on this pitch. The skills we've got will hopefully suit this pitch, it's a bit more English in style, with some lateral movement."
Michael Wright: England’s batting at crisis point. Can’t see how the answer is to bring in Vince?
'It's always fun batting with Mark'
Jonny Bairstow, speaking to Sky Sports: "My head is fine, it serves me right for getting in the way of it.
"It didn't go to script for the first half of the day but the fightback and the determination in the back end was something we can really build on.
"When you're rebuilding you don't think too much about it. If you overthink it you can get yourself into trouble. The discipline that Ben Stokes showed outside off stump was exceptional and then Mark Wood's cameo - what a character, it's always fun batting with him and he played some magnificent shots.
"He wants to impress because he's back in the side and once things go right your adrenaline gets up and it can tip you over the edge. It was just a case of keeping him going ball by ball."
Matt Chauhan: Good knock from Bairstow & team improvement... main worry is consistency of getting in & getting out of all top/mid order.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Jonny Bairstow has been such a good player for England over the last couple of years, I was so pleased he didn't get out in the last over as it wasn't what the team needed. There's no need, with Jack Leach around, that he couldn't press on tomorrow and take the score to 350.
Sam Roberts: Nice to see Neil Wagner knows how to target the batsman’s stumps. I’d be surprised if he bowled a total of six balls that would have hit them.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I don't think Bairstow could ever go to three or four - as he likes that drive early on. Against an oldish ball as the bowlers get tired, he's very effective. Ish Sodhi overpitched once to him - and he hit him over extra cover for six.
Bernard, London: Certainly need to move Bairstow up the order, but surely we
wouldn’t need a specialist keeper? Alec Stewart opened, kept, and at times
captained?
Graham in Thailand: I think it's time to let Cook go he is no longer up to
the job. I watch a fair bit of county cricket and I really think Luke Wells has
the ability to step up to Test match cricket. He has a good technique and is
capable of batting for long periods and has a strong mind.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
When it was 94-5, England's best two players at the moment were in the middle - Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. And at 164-7 it really was New Zealand's day, but then Mark Wood joined Bairstow. He really made the New Zealanders chase his wicket, got to 30 and then cut loose. A lot of batsmen could look at him and see how he played the spinner. Jack Leach played really well, and Bairstow's still there - so the game's finely poised.
What you've missed
Welcome if you've just woken up - here's a recap of the day.
New Zealand won the toss and put this vulnerable, uncertain England batting line-up in, with Alastair Cook bowled for just two by Trent Boult.
The recalled James Vince looked good but got out cheaply - as you may have read elsewhere this winter - before Joe Root and Mark Stoneman combined to take England to 93-2.
The tourists then shipped three wickets for just one run in nine balls, with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow leading a brief recovery before the former flicked at one down leg and was caught.
Stuart Broad then departed with a dire shot, batting at number eight for the first time in five years, and England were in trouble again at 164-7.
Enter Mark Wood, who hit a thrilling maiden Test fifty in support of the superb Bairstow to rescue England's day.
Wood finally fell for 52 but debutant Jack Leach has looked compact and organised, getting through to the close with Bairstow, who ends unbeaten on 97 overnight.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Jonny Bairstow's been exceptional all day. I'm very impressed with Jack Leach on debut, and it was a brilliant maiden fifty from Mark Wood after a very weak dismissal for Stuart Broad. A pretty good day in the end, pretty even stevens.
I've enjoyed the day. The conditions were set up for batting but we know what England's confidence is like at the moment and New Zealand decided to prey on that.
Close of play - Eng 290-8
No century before the close for Jonny Bairstow as he punches off the back foot to cover, playing out a maiden on 97.
A terrific knock from the England keeper, ably supported by Mark Wood's 52 to rescue England from yet another ropey collapse.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
It looks as though he's taking Graeme's advice here.
Eng 290-8
Yet another short ball and Bairstow ducks under it. Final ball coming up...
Eng 290-8
Wagner drops short again and Bairstow sensibly sways away.
Eng 290-8
Still no run as Bairstow can't beat cover.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Come on Jonny. Wind your neck in, don't do something stupid. That would have been a silly way to get out with a third man in.
If the ball's there to be hit, hit it, but otherwise block it or get out of the way.
Eng 290-8
Another short one and Bairstow swats at it, trying to upper cut it away. Fortunately, he misses - there's a fly third man for that shot.
Eng 290-8
Wagner goes short and Bairstow weaves out of the way.
Eng 290-8
Leach leaves a couple before a slightly nervy prod is safe enough.
Bairstow on strike on 97 for the final over of the day.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I don't think Bairstow's going to look for the boundary. He's playing sensibly.
Eng 290-8
Boult to Bairstow. One boundary from a century...but the England keeper taps into off and settles for the single.
One of the best things about this from a cricket lover’s point of view is that fact we’re actually getting the full 90 overs in. How often do we see them fall short with slow over-rates - let’s hope they can keep it up.
Eng 289-8
Bairstow knocks it down to mid-on to pick up his 96th run.
Leach has two balls to face. He defends the first. And the second. Sensible stuff from the Somerset man.
Eng 288-8
Leach is hit just above the thigh pad and Bairstow calls him through for a canny leg bye.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Peter Such was possibly the worst batsman I ever faced, and hit me for the biggest six of my career. He was all spindly arms.
Eng 287-8
Bairstow leans on a length ball and picks up a single to move to 95.
James Harris: After a long and mildly excessive night on the town, the night bus was actually enjoyable for the first time this winter thanks to Mark Wood and a happy TMS.
Eng 286-8
Bairstow 94, Leach 10
Bairstow dabs into off to jog another single. Two dots to finish.
Eng 285-8
Leach runs a leg bye to bring Bairstow back on strike.
Four overs left in the day.
Thank you Mark Wood. For once, I'm glad of my insomnia.
Eng 284-8
Bairstow 93, Leach 10
Shot! A delicious cover drive from Jonny Bairstow races to the fence and takes him into the 90s.
Good morning
Hello to those just joining us - you may groan when you see the score and see that Jack Leach is batting but, believe me, it could've been so much worse.
England were 164-7 when Stuart Broad fell and looked on course to be bundled out for less than 200. Enter Mark Wood - the Durham man left well and then counter-attacked to bring up a thrilling maiden fifty.
He ably supported Jonny Bairstow, who has looked in superb form, and is still out there in the 80s.
Earlier, Alastair Cook fell for just two, James Vince...well, you know, he looked good then got out lazily.
Mark Stoneman and Joe Root rebuilt and took England to 93-2 just after lunch before they lost three wickets in nine balls for one run. Plus ca change.
Eng 278-8
Leach looks very organised at the crease, flicking a loose Boult delivery down leg away for two.
