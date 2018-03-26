Relive NZ's innings victory over England

Batting clearly the main failing here. Same as the Ashes, and last summer too. 20s that should be 50s, 50s that should be hundreds. We don't start batting until we're 4 down.
Also why couldn't Anderson exploit conditions that were bespoke to his immense talents?
Something badly wrong with the whole set up and mentality of this England team, let alone the dearth of talent waiting in the wings in the domestic game.
'He needs a spinner - and it's not Moeen Ali at the moment'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Joe Root talked about rational decisions, but they're not making them at the moment. He needs a spinner who can plug up one end and take wickets, and I'm sorry but that's not Moeen Ali at the moment. And he needs a change of pace or a different angle to back up James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
So England are 1-0 down in this two-match series. The best they can do now is draw.
What changes do you want for the next Test, starting on Thursday night?
Mark Wood in? Jack Leach to replace Moeen Ali? A return for James Vince? Give Liam Livingstone a go? Let me know.
'Fantastic performance'
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a fantastic performance from us. If we go back to the first innings we bowled very good lengths. I thought we were fortunate to find the edge and off stump. Trent (Boult) was outstanding, so was Tim (Southee).
"We knew we would have to work hard against a quality England bowling attack and to take wickets in the second innings. It was great we were able to exert pressure throughout the day
"We knew we wanted to come out and play the long game and not get too far ahead of ourselves. We knew the ball wouldn't do a lot for us. We had a couple go our way but they came after periods of pressure.
"A big part was taking wickets before the end of the session. It was important - the guys spirits were high."
So if you're just joining us here's the story of the day...
England showed fight today but ultimately they just had too much to do. Ben Stokes top scored with 66 but fell to a poor shot right at the end of the second session.
Chris Woakes also battled to a half century but couldn't see England over the line.
England succumbed to defeat with 19 overs left in the day.
More from England captain Joe Root on TMS: "We weren't at our best in all departments if we're being brutally honest, we couldn't take those 10 wickets and it's important we learn those lessons quickly as we've got another Test match next week and we want to win it to draw the series. Decisions have to be made with rational thinking and we'll do that over the next couple of days.
"I had great belief in the boys in the dressing-room, I asked them before the start of play to show how much it meant to them to play for England. The Test match wasn't lost today, it was lost on day one. I'm a little bit sore, you always worry about finger injuries but I'll be fine for the next Test."
'We didn't adapt'
England captain Joe Root on TMS: "It's hard to look past that first innings, we didn't adapt enough to the conditions and we were always battling to get back into the game. We created chances with the new ball but didn't take them, and after that it looked a good surface to bat on. New Zealand put in a really good shift today and we couldn't put a partnership together."
'Cool to be a part of'
Man of the match Trent Boult: "It was a great finish to the match and to get the win was cool to be a part of.
"The way the bowlers stuck together was significant. [Taking wickets] was slower than we thought today."
'England toothless with the ball'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
England tried gainfully in the field, but were toothless with the ball. I;m worried Anderson and Broad are being made to bowl the donkey overs, because they haven't got anyone else threatening to take wickets. I was very impressed with Henry Nicholls - when they went short at him, he had the sense not to take them on, while England lost a lot of wickets to short balls.
The word "frenetic" is going to come up - England needed to get into that last break unscathed, Wagner got their adrenaline going and when you see Ben Stokes' shot, you'll think "why on earth has he done that?".
'An awesome spectacle'
New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner, speaking to Sky Sports: "It is a special feeling. We knew we had to take it deep and get to the night session and get the ball to do a little bit.
The amount of training under lights with a pink ball with our catching has paid off.
"It was an awesome spectacle for us but we'll get our head down and focus on the next and get back down to business."
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
It's only New Zealand's 10th Test victory over England in 102 Tests.
'The guys batted so well'
NZ leg-spinner Todd Astle on TMS: "It was nice to get into my work, build some pressure and get the reward. There were some footmarks there, but it was good to be in that position after the guys batted so well. I took my first Test wicket in 2012, then only bowled four overs in my last Test, so it was nice to contribute at the end. We kept asking demanding questions."
Strong words from Swanny but you can't argue. You don't want to blame the bowlers in a game you lost 10 wickets for 58 but there are serious problems.
Where was Mark Wood?
Reaction from both sides coming up.
'England haven't learned from the Ashes'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
What worries me is that England haven't learned from the Ashes - they've picked four right-arm seamers doing the same job. At the moment they're carrying the spinner, and carrying a couple of bowlers who aren't really threatening. They need to find some pace or a left-arm seamer from somewhere.
New Zealand go 1-0 up over England
As Aggers says England lost this in the first session of the match.
You don't deserve anything after getting bowled out for 58. England showed a bit of fight but they've been thrashed.
Williamson got four wickets here five years ago when they couldn't quite pull off the victory - Wagner, Southee and Boult were all here too. But they've been in charge throughout this Test.
Eng 320-9
Minimum 19 overs remaining
Last man James Anderson is in now with an unlikely 20 overs still to go. Wagner is the bowler everyone loves to have in their team. He's so determined. He never stops. Almost growling as he charges in. His face is a picture. Anderson survives.
'An absolute pearler'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
An absolute pearler, it's hit him in front of the helmet. Only Mike Gatting would have missed a catch like that.
That probably seals England's fate. A nasty ball to face, he had both feet off the ground.
You can't blame Woakes for that - credit the bowler, who was bursting with energy. I don't think Woakes could play that if you gave him 20 goes at it - unless he let it hit him.
WICKET
Woakes c Nicholls b Wagner 52 (Eng 319-9)
That may well be the game.
Chris Woakes has battled valiantly but this bouncer is too good. It is right on the money - arrowing in at Woakes' eyes. Woakes takes his eyes off the ball and lifts his bat to protect himself. The ball pops up into the leg side and short leg takes the catch.
The emotion in the celebration from Wagner is quite something. New Zealand are one wicket away.
Brian Waddle is a happy chap. New Zealand have got England on the ropes, and Australia are self-combusting. It's a reasonable crowd in now, I think a few people have come in after work.
And I think Stuart Broad would rather face the wrist-spinner than face Wagner. Who can blame him? Woakes is playing the Matt Prior role.
Eng 319-8
Woakes 52, Broad 1
New Zealand are happy to give Chris Woakes singles at this stage. He collects another one as the fielder makes minimal effort to prevent it.
Todd Astle stands at the top of his mark like a long jumper as the crowd rhythmically clap.
Here he comes...
One hits Broad's pads. Huge appeal. Not out says the umpire.
Two balls fizz beyond the outside edge.
And breathe.
The Eden Park sunset
Eng 318-8
Minimum 21 overs remaining
And Broad does survive. He's hopping around like me trying to make it across the hot paving stones to the pool on holiday but it does the job. Another over down.
Broad's survival act
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Five years ago today when Matt Prior got that hundred to save the Test at this ground, Stuart Broad took 62 balls to get off the mark. It was only in the last few overs that he and James Anderson got out to expose Monty Panesar.
Eng 318-8
How are you dealing with the tension? A massive bowl of cereal? Hiding behind the duvet? This is tense now.
It's properly dark and the floodlights are in full effect. Williamson continues to tinker with the field. New Zealand do want to see any opportunities go to waste. Woakes clobbers a pull straight to the fielder and can only get one. Two deliveries for Broad to survive.
'New Zealand have this wrapped up'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I think New Zealand have got this one wrapped up - it's going to be a mountain to climb for Broad and Woakes to save this.
I said the leggie would be tricky for the tail - Craig Overton was beaten all ends up by a good googly. Astle's bowled well for his skipper. I'm not sure how Overton was shaking his head as he was absolutely stone dead, even if it was umpire's call for height.
Eng 317-8
Trail by 52
"Catch it," shout the New Zealand fielders as Broad edges one onto his pad from Astle. It pops high in the air but falls safe behind square on the leg side. Williamson responds by putting a fielder right where the ball landed. Broad uses the middle of his bat on the next ball.
'Astle bowling at critical time'
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on Test Match Special
Isn't it ironic? Astle was left out of the game for so long, and now he's bowling at the critical time.
50 for Chris Woakes
It's the England fans making the noise now. They stand and applaud Chris Woakes after he collects a single to bring up his 50.
England not good enough - Vaughan
Two men scratching their heads. I think this sums England's Test team up perfectly.
Make sure you check out my colleague Timothy Abraham's match report if you have missed any of today's play.
Have a read here.
