County Championship finale - promotion & relegation battle

Summary

  1. Final round of 2017 County Championship
  2. Ball-by-ball radio commentary
  3. Somerset, Middlesex, Yorks & Hants can still be relegated
  4. Worcs, Notts & Northants battle for two promotion spots
  5. Rain delaying starts, due to clear
Live Reporting

By Kalika Mehta and Gary Smee

All times stated are UK

All smiles at Essex

Let's start with the simple part.

Unbeaten Essex are already county champions, they had that all but sewn up yonks ago.

Warwickshire are also down, that was also on the cards yonks ago.

But the Division One relegation picture is a little more complicated...

James Foster
Rex Features

Toss news

County Championship finale

First the toss/rain news. It looks like only two games are starting on time, but it's an improving picture...

Division One

Essex v Yorkshire (Chelmsford) - Play to start at 11:00 BST

Lancashire v Surrey (Old Trafford) - Play to start at 10:45 BST

Somerset v Middlesex (Taunton) - Somerset win toss and chose to bat

Warwickshire v Hampshire (Edgbaston) - Start delayed due to rain

Division Two

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire (Bristol) - Start delayed due to a wet outfield

Kent v Glamorgan (Canterbury) - Uncontested toss, Kent to bat

Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Grace Road) - Start delayed due to rain

Sussex v Nottinghamshire (Hove) - Start delayed due to rain

Worcestershire v Durham (New Road) - Start delayed due to rain

Like all good things, the domestic season comes to a close this week.

And what a four days there are in store...

And we're about to say goodbye to a legend...

Kumar Sangakkara
Getty Images

The agony...

Ian Bell out
Getty Images

We've had the ecstasy...

Essex celebrate
Rex Features

Well, it's been some County Championship season so far...

Porter Harmer
Rex Features

