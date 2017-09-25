County Championship finale - promotion & relegation battle
Summary
- Final round of 2017 County Championship
- Ball-by-ball radio commentary
- Somerset, Middlesex, Yorks & Hants can still be relegated
- Worcs, Notts & Northants battle for two promotion spots
- Rain delaying starts, due to clear
Live Reporting
By Kalika Mehta and Gary Smee
All times stated are UK
All smiles at Essex
Let's start with the simple part.
Unbeaten Essex are already county champions, they had that all but sewn up yonks ago.
Warwickshire are also down, that was also on the cards yonks ago.
But the Division One relegation picture is a little more complicated...
Toss news
County Championship finale
First the toss/rain news. It looks like only two games are starting on time, but it's an improving picture...
Division One
Essex v Yorkshire (Chelmsford) - Play to start at 11:00 BST
Lancashire v Surrey (Old Trafford) - Play to start at 10:45 BST
Somerset v Middlesex (Taunton) - Somerset win toss and chose to bat
Warwickshire v Hampshire (Edgbaston) - Start delayed due to rain
Division Two
Gloucestershire v Derbyshire (Bristol) - Start delayed due to a wet outfield
Kent v Glamorgan (Canterbury) - Uncontested toss, Kent to bat
Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Grace Road) - Start delayed due to rain
Sussex v Nottinghamshire (Hove) - Start delayed due to rain
Worcestershire v Durham (New Road) - Start delayed due to rain
