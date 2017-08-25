County Championship - follow action from day four
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Cricket from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Surrey v Middlesex Day Four from BBC Radio London
Play audio Nottinghamshire v Northamptonshire - day four from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Durham v Derbyshire - day four from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Lancashire v Warwickshire - day four from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Essex v Somerset - day four from BBC Essex
Play audio Worcestershire v Gloucestershire- day four from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Glamorgan v Sussex - day four from BBC Radio Wales
RTL
Summary
- Listen to BBC local radio commentary from eight games in the County Championship