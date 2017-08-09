County Championship - Notts chase win as four games rained off
Summary
- No play possible at Leicester, Northampton or Taunton
- Title-chasing Lancashire and Hampshire settle for draw
- Rain denies Lancs' Hameed first century of the season
- Derbyshire need 243 to make Notts bat again
Live Reporting
By Josh Hunt and Kalika Mehta
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Tea at Derby
Derbyshire 220 & 150-4 v Nottinghamshire 508-9d
It's going to be a tense final session at Derby.
Derbyshire are four wickets down at tea, but Nottinghamshire may only need five wickets to win, as Wayne Madsen's statuts remains unclear.
Another 138 runs for the hosts would force Notts to bat again.
WICKET Wilson (c Read b Footitt) 0
Derbyshire 220 & 137-4 v Nottinghamshire 508-9d
Gary Wilson was pushed up the order to number five, but he hasn't lasted long in his new position.
Left-arm seamer Mark Footitt finds the edge, and Chris Read takes the catch behind the stumps.
Harvey Hosein comes out to the middle, with Wayne Madsen seemingly unable to bat this afternoon.
Derbyshire a man down?
Derbyshire 220 & 137-3 v Nottinghamshire 508-9d
Nottinghamshire may not need to take seven wickets after all.
Wayne Madsen has yet to come out to bat for Derbyshire, and there's no word on whether he'll be able to do so should any more wickets fall.
And the news only gets worse for the hosts...
WICKET Godleman (c Hutton b Patel) 47
Derbyshire 220 & 130-3 v Nottinghamshire 508-9d
And another one for Nottinghamshire.
Billy Godleman is caught by Brett Hutton off left-arm spinner Samit Patel, leaving the visitors just seven wickets away from victory against Derbyshire.
The hosts still have 47 overs to see off.
WICKET Slater (c Wessels b Hutton) 44
Derbyshire 220 & 110-2 v Nottinghamshire 508-9d
Nottinghamshire aren't giving up just yet.
Brett Hutton picks up the first wicket of the day, Ben Slater edging to Riki Wessels at first slip.
There are 54 overs for Notts to take the remaining eight wickets.
Derbyshire edge towards draw
Derbyshire 220 & 99-1 v Nottinghamshire
Plenty of work to do still for Derbyshire, but they've made the best possible start in salvaging a draw against Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire.
Ben Slater has 42, while Billy Godleman is unbeaten on 28.
The pair have added 54 runs since the restart, needing 189 more to make Notts bat again.
There are 60 overs left to be played, though the captains could shake hands on a draw before then.
Play abandoned at Somerset
Somerset 436 v Surrey 69-1
The rain claims yet another victim, as no play will be possible on the third day at Taunton.
Somerset and Surrey are surely destined for a draw when, or indeed if, play resumes tomorrow.
bbc-coverageListen to live commentary
As there is cricket in Derby the BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra commentary has switched to the County Ground.
You can listen to the live commentary by clicking on the tab above.
BreakingHAMPSHIRE DRAW WITH LANCASHIRE
Lancashire 149 & 314-5 drew with Hampshire 224
Disappointment for Haseeb Hameed as yet more rain forces another early abandonment and leaves the 20-year-old stranded on 77 not out.
The opener will undoubtedly be pleased to have made his first half-century in the Championship this season, as Lancashire and Hampshire take a share of the points at the Ageas Bowl.
The draw means Essex lead Division One by a mammoth 41 points as both Lancashire (in second) and Hampshire (in third) have 117 points.
Play resumes at Derby
Derbyshire 220 & 45-1 v Nottinghamshire
Finally, we have some cricket.
Play resumes at Derby, where the hosts need 243 to make Nottinghamshire bat again.
We'll bring you news of any wickets and batting milestones as they happen.
BreakingNORTHAMTONSHIRE DRAW WITH GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Northamptonshire 343 & 50-5 drew with Gloucestershire 265
Another one bites the dust.
Following Durham's abandonment earlier in the day, the umpires have called time on the match at Wantage Road as the rain continues to fall.
After an almighty collapse in their second innings saw the hosts collapse to 19-5, with Liam Nowell claiming 3-25, they will probably be the happier of the two teams to escape with a draw.
Northants move up to third in Division Two, 15 points behind Worcestershire - who have played a game more - who currently occupy the second promotion spot.
The race for promotion is hotting up nicely in the second division when the competition resumes at the end of the month.
13:00 restart at Derby
Derbyshire 220 & 45-1 v Nottinghamshire
It looks like we might see some cricket today after all.
Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will take to the field at 13:00, assuming there is no more rain before then.
The hosts still need another 243 runs to make Notts bat again.
Rain delays all round
With no cricket to be played for at least a couple of hours, we are going to take a break to try and find out what cricket players do during the countless rain delays they have to endure.
We will be back with you as soon as there is anything to report.
Scores at the start of play
Warwickshire picked up a first Championship win of the season and Sussex put themselves back in the Division Two promotion race with victory on Tuesday.
Following the early abandonment of Durham's match against Leicestershire at Grace Road we are left with four matches, three heading into their final day, across both divisions.
Sadly, we could be waiting a long time before we see any advance on the scores below.
Division One
Lancashire 149 & 314-5 v Hampshire 224 -Lancashire lead by 239 runs
Somerset 436 v Surrey 69-1 (day three) - Somerset lead by 367 runs
Division Two
Durham 525-8 dec drew with Leicestershire 124-4 (day four abandoned at 09:30 BST)
Derbyshire 220 & 45-1 v Nottinghamshire 508-9 dec -Derbyshire trail by 243 runs
Northamptonshire 343 v Gloucestershire 224-7 - Northamptonshire lead by 128 runs
Early lunch at Hants
Lancashire 149 & 314-5 v Hampshire 224
After waiting all season for a Championship half-century, Lancashire and England opener Haseeb Hameed finally found his rhythm as he made a gritty and determined unbeaten 77 on Monday.
However, the 20-year-old endured a frustrating Tuesday as day three of the visitors' match against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl was abandoned due to persistent rain.
Having had an extra day to think, rethink and then overthink potentially reaching three figures, will Hameed score his first competitive Championship century today?
He's going to have to wait a while longer if he is to reach the 100 mark, as the teams will take an early lunch at 12:30 because of continuing rainfall.
Rain, rain go away...
... don't come back another day!
A lesser-known version of the children's song but perhaps a more apt one.
It feels rather British to be complaining about the weather, but rain in August is never okay!
Four matches saw play abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday on a frustrating day in Hampshire, Leicester, Northampton and Derby.
After the game was called off early at Grace Road today, we are facing delays to the starts of our matches at Taunton and the Ageas Bowl.
There will also be no play in Derby or Northampton before lunch. Bah, humbug!
BreakingDURHAM DRAW WITH LEICESTERSHIRE
Durham 525-8 dec v Leicestershire 124-4
Disappointing news from Grace Road, where the umpires called off the match at 09:30 BST with the rain coming down heavily in Leicester.
A draw does neither of the Division Two sides any good to be honest, as they remain in the bottom two places in the table.
Despite the result, the match will be a memorable one for 21-year-old Cameron Steel who scored an impressive 224 in just his 15th first-class game.
Welcome
County Championship - Day Four
It's a bit damp out there.
Welcome to live text coverage of the County Chanpionship, where we were set to bring you updates from the final day of four games, plus day three of Somerset v Surrey at Taunton.
Sadly, the weather has already claimed its first victim...