Leicestershire v Birmingham

Full scorecard available here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. In-play clips from Gloucestershire v Glamorgan available to UK users
  2. Radio 5 live sports extra coverage of Leicestershire v Birmingham
  3. Local radio commentary from all four of tonight's matches
  4. Choose game at the top of the page