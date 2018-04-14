Table Tennis ball

Watch: Table Tennis - medal matches

Summary

  1. 00:30 BST: Achanta/Das (IND) v Gnanasekaran/Batra (IND) - mixed doubles bronze medal match
  2. 01:15 BST: Gao/Yu (SGP) v Pitchford/Ho (ENG) - mixed doubles gold medal match
  3. 02:30 BST: Achanta (IND) v Walker (ENG) - men's singles bronze medal match
  4. 03:20 BST: Aruna (NGR) v Gao (SGP) - men's singles gold medal match