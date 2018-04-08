Catch-up: Badminton - England v Malaysia - Mixed Team semi-final

Miller won hammer throw gold with a new Commonwealth Games record, with Scotland's Mark Dry winning bronze with his final effort.
Right, let's recap a busy day, shall we?
'Fair play'
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
So, two home nations on the podium following that relay race.
BBC Sport's Sharron Davies was swamped by all eight swimmers afterwards.
Scotland's Duncan Scott said: "Fair play to the English lads today, but we'll see if we can win it in four years."
England's James Guy said: "It was a great race and it's good to get a medal at the end"
India v Scotland
Just under five minutes remaining in the basketball and Scotland are well ahead, leading India 87-67.
O'Connor wins gold in the pool
Women's 200m individual medley
An emphatic title defence from England's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor.
Gold Medal - Australia
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Was it ever in any doubt?
A Games record of seven minutes 05.97 for Australia as they take the crown.
Australian team: Alexander Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington, Mack Horton.
Bronze Medal - Scotland
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Duncan Scott was magnificent for Scotland.
The bronze is theirs in 7:09.89.
Scotland's team: Duncan Scott, Daniel Wallace, Mark Szaranek and Stephen Milne
Silver Medal - England
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
What a final leg from James Guy!
He secures England the silver in 7:08.57.
England's team: James Guy, Nicholas Grainger, Jarvis Parkinson and Cameron Kurle.
Scots facing home support
Scotland 0-1 Australia
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Scotland on court but the pair of Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts go down 21-9 in set one. Beattie, on the left here, is very vocal out there. She’s roaring after every point.
The two trained for this in a converted barn near Edinburgh. Something tells me the Aussie opposition enjoyed a more natural environment!
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Bosh!
Australia are still way out in front but Scotland have held on to that second place, with England in third.
Stewart takes final velodrome Gold
Men’s points race
Anna Thompson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
What a tremendous ride by Mark Stewart to claim the final gold at the velodrome!
Kyle Gordon and John Archibald did a tremendous job helping him gain his laps and sprint points but it was a great effort as he covered attacks from the Aussies and Kiwis.
After hearing the Australian national anthem three times already tonight,Flower of Scotland will be a refreshing change!
England & Scotland battle it out
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
What a leg from Duncan Scott!
Amazing - he's pushed Scotland in front of England and up into second. Australia are still leading.
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
After the first leg it's Australia that lead the way.
England are second, Scotland third...
'That was so impressive'
Men's points race final
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic cycling champion on BBC One
That was my ride of the week. So impressive. So gutsy.
He beat the Aussie Campbell Stewart on his home track, who is a legend in this sport.
Men's points race final
Mark Stewart has had to be helped off his bike, such is his exhaustion after that monumental effort.
He stands up but has to be caught by a member of the Scottish support staff. He looks delirious but absolutely ecstatic.
Start list
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
The final action from the pool tonight.
Gibraltar
England
Australia
Scotland
Canada
Bronze Medal - Ethan Hayter (England)
Men's points race final
And it's bronze for London's Ethan Hayter. So, so deserved.
Gold Medal - Mark Stewart (Scotland)
Men's points race final
What a race. What a rider. That was immense.
Men's points race final
Three laps to go. 10 points in it. 10 points on offer.
This is going to be epic.
Agonising defeat for Makin
Men's squash singles semi-final
A tremendous fightback from Paul Coll ends Wales' Joel Makin's hopes of making the final.
Makin won the first two games but Coll, a fierce competitor, came roaring back to level the match and then took the decider as his opponent tired in the humid conditions.
Coll, the world number six, triumphed 6-11 9-11 9-11 11-2 11-8 and will face England's James Willstrop for the title on Monday.
Men's points race final
How is Mark Stewart doing this? With 13 laps to go, he's 11 points ahead and he looks spent. Yet somehow he's still pushing on.
England's Ethan Hayter is also really impressing. This race is insane.
‘It’s very disappointing’
England 1 - 2 New Zealand
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Sweaty, beaten but looking to the quarter-finals.
Jake Sheaf and Chris Gregory lost for Team England for the first time at the Games but two earlier wins means they reach the last eight.
Goodbye!
And that, folks, is everything from us.
You can stay in this page for the best of the action from day four, starting with Jamaica v Northern Ireland in netball.
It's another busy one tomorrow - just the 33 medals! - including the finals of the men's and women's 100m.
We'll be back from midnight tonight. Until then...
England's Godley wins gold
Women's 75kg
Here is Emily Godley's winning moment.
Netball
Netball
Beth Fisher
BBC Sport Wales
Really sad news from the Team Wales camp as Bethan Dyke has been ruled out of the rest of the rest of Games after suffering a serious knee injury during their loss to Scotland.
Dyke landed awkwardly after being challenged mid air and was visibly upset on the sideline when she went off.
Dyke, who is one of Wales’ most influential players, has torn her ACL but will remain in the athletes village with her team. It’s not known how long she’ll be out for.
Wales face England on Monday in their third match of Pool B
Hockey
Australia 6-1 Scotland
All over in the hockey - Scotland's men have fallen to a 6-1 defeat by Australia.
Lawn bowls recap
Scotland claimed gold in the men's triple final, with Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett engaging in an almighty celebration.
Wales' Laura Daniels took silver in the women's singles after losing the final 21-17 to New Zealand's Jo Edwards
And her compatriots Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon are into Monday's final of the men's pairs bowls against Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.
Shooting recap
England's Amber Hill won silver in the women's skeet shooting final as experienced Cypriot Andri Eleftheriou claimed the gold.
In the final 10 targets, Eleftheriou shot 52 from 60 targets while Windsor-born Hill was three behind on 49.
Hill's compatriot Emily Hibbs finished in fifth place with 24/30.
Athletics recap
It was a golden day for England's Nick Miller and Wales' Olivia Breen as the athletics programme finally got underway.
Miller won hammer throw gold with a new Commonwealth Games record, with Scotland's Mark Dry winning bronze with his final effort.
Breen triumphed in the women's T38 long jump, adding the Commonwealth title to her World Championship gold from last summer.
Elsewhere, England's Asha Philip won her women's 100m semi-final with team-mate Adam Gemili also booking his place in the men's final.
Weightlifting recap
England's Emily Godley claimed gold in the women's 75kg, with Wales' Laura Hughes in bronze.
Canada's Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau took the silver.
Englishwoman Sarah Davies also claimed silver with a second-place finish in the women's 69kg category.
Table tennis recap
A bronze medal was the order of the day for England's women's table tennis team.
After losing their semi-final to eventual winners India, they defeated Australia 3-1.
The men's team face Nigeria in the semi-finals tomorrow.
Home nations in the swimming
Scotland's Duncan Scott upset South Africa's Chad le Clos to claim 100m freestyle gold.
Siobhan-Marie O'Connor successfully defended her women's 200m individual medley title, while Alice Tai won silver for England in the S9 100m freestyle.
Scotland also won men's 4x200m relay bronze, with England taking silver.
England's Adam Peaty and James Wilby also booked their places in the final of the 50m breaststroke.
Hosts Australia claimed 13 medals - five of them gold - in the pool.
Malawi pull off shock win over New Zealand
It was a memorable two sessions of netball competition at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, with the story of the day coming from the Malawi v New Zealand match.
The Queens beat the Silver Ferns 57-53, to record their first ever victory over the former World and Commonwealth champions.
In the other Pool B match, it was three wins from three for England (55-49) as the Roses held off a spirited Uganda side, who are enjoying a strong debut at the Games. England lead the standings in Pool B.
Jamaica also kept up their unbeaten run with a comfortable 79-41 victory over Northern Ireland in Pool A, and Australia recorded a 60-38 victory over South Africa to top the table.
Squash recap
England's Sarah-Jane Perry is through to the final of the women's singles after defeating Wales' Tesni Evans 3-0. She'll play New Zealand's Joelle King while Evans will battle Malaysia's Nicol David for bronze.
Team-mate James Willstrop will also go for gold in the men's singles final, where he'll also play a New Zealander after James Coll came from behind to defeat Wales' Joel Makin.
Gymnastics recap
There was further success for England on the apparatus.
Georgia-Mae Fenton won the women's uneven bars title, and Courney Tulloch claimed top honours in the men's rings.
Tulloch's team-mate, Nile Wilson, won his second medal of these games with rings silver.
Badminton recap
England will play for the bronze medal tomorrow after losing their semi-final 3-0 to reigning champions Malaysia.
Prior to today, England hadn't dropped a rubber so they will take confidence from that into their medal match with Singapore, who lost to India in their semi-final.
They'll take to court for that bronze medal clash in the early hours of tomorrow morning - 02.01 BST to be precise, while the gold medal match starts at 08.31 BST.
Scotland on the brink of exit
Australia 2-0 Scotland
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Scotland just didn’t have enough against one it the gold medal fancies.
Melissa Coutts and Lynne Beattie just found their opponents had answers for everything in a 2-0 defeat.
Scotland look like they are going home. They can still go through but need favourable results to go their way tomorrow.
Gymnastics recap
Rhys McClenaghan claimed Northern Ireland's first gold of these Games with a superb performance on the pommel horse.
He beat England's Max Whitlock - who earlier missed out on a medal on the floor - to the top spot.
There was also bronze for Scotland's Dan Purvis on the floor.
Australia v Scotland
The final game of the day is taking place over at the hockey.
But it's not good news if you're Scottish - Scotland are currently trailing 5-1 to Australia, Robert Harwood with the Blue Sticks' only goal so far.
Cycling recap
So that's all the track cycling action done and dusted on the Gold Coast. Need a recap of the day's action?
Fear not, we've got you covered:
'Fair play'
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
So, two home nations on the podium following that relay race.
BBC Sport's Sharron Davies was swamped by all eight swimmers afterwards.
Scotland's Duncan Scott said: "Fair play to the English lads today, but we'll see if we can win it in four years."
England's James Guy said: "It was a great race and it's good to get a medal at the end"
India v Scotland
Just under five minutes remaining in the basketball and Scotland are well ahead, leading India 87-67.
O'Connor wins gold in the pool
Women's 200m individual medley
An emphatic title defence from England's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor.
Gold Medal - Australia
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Was it ever in any doubt?
A Games record of seven minutes 05.97 for Australia as they take the crown.
Australian team: Alexander Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington, Mack Horton.
Bronze Medal - Scotland
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Duncan Scott was magnificent for Scotland.
The bronze is theirs in 7:09.89.
Scotland's team: Duncan Scott, Daniel Wallace, Mark Szaranek and Stephen Milne
Silver Medal - England
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
What a final leg from James Guy!
He secures England the silver in 7:08.57.
England's team: James Guy, Nicholas Grainger, Jarvis Parkinson and Cameron Kurle.
Scots facing home support
Scotland 0-1 Australia
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Scotland on court but the pair of Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts go down 21-9 in set one. Beattie, on the left here, is very vocal out there. She’s roaring after every point.
The two trained for this in a converted barn near Edinburgh. Something tells me the Aussie opposition enjoyed a more natural environment!
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Bosh!
Australia are still way out in front but Scotland have held on to that second place, with England in third.
Stewart takes final velodrome Gold
Men’s points race
Anna Thompson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
What a tremendous ride by Mark Stewart to claim the final gold at the velodrome!
Kyle Gordon and John Archibald did a tremendous job helping him gain his laps and sprint points but it was a great effort as he covered attacks from the Aussies and Kiwis.
After hearing the Australian national anthem three times already tonight,Flower of Scotland will be a refreshing change!
England & Scotland battle it out
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
What a leg from Duncan Scott!
Amazing - he's pushed Scotland in front of England and up into second. Australia are still leading.
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
After the first leg it's Australia that lead the way.
England are second, Scotland third...
'That was so impressive'
Men's points race final
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic cycling champion on BBC One
That was my ride of the week. So impressive. So gutsy.
He beat the Aussie Campbell Stewart on his home track, who is a legend in this sport.
Men's points race final
Mark Stewart has had to be helped off his bike, such is his exhaustion after that monumental effort.
He stands up but has to be caught by a member of the Scottish support staff. He looks delirious but absolutely ecstatic.
Start list
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
The final action from the pool tonight.
Bronze Medal - Ethan Hayter (England)
Men's points race final
And it's bronze for London's Ethan Hayter. So, so deserved.
Gold Medal - Mark Stewart (Scotland)
Men's points race final
What a race. What a rider. That was immense.
Men's points race final
Three laps to go. 10 points in it. 10 points on offer.
This is going to be epic.
Agonising defeat for Makin
Men's squash singles semi-final
A tremendous fightback from Paul Coll ends Wales' Joel Makin's hopes of making the final.
Makin won the first two games but Coll, a fierce competitor, came roaring back to level the match and then took the decider as his opponent tired in the humid conditions.
Coll, the world number six, triumphed 6-11 9-11 9-11 11-2 11-8 and will face England's James Willstrop for the title on Monday.
Men's points race final
How is Mark Stewart doing this? With 13 laps to go, he's 11 points ahead and he looks spent. Yet somehow he's still pushing on.
England's Ethan Hayter is also really impressing. This race is insane.
‘It’s very disappointing’
England 1 - 2 New Zealand
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Sweaty, beaten but looking to the quarter-finals.
Jake Sheaf and Chris Gregory lost for Team England for the first time at the Games but two earlier wins means they reach the last eight.
