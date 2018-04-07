Catch-up: Badminton - Scotland v Malaysia in Mixed Team quarter-finals

England's Adam Peaty headlined a solid day for the home nations in the pool with six medals overall.

Peaty defended his 100m breaststroke Commonwealth title as the Olympic, world and European champion completed a four-year sweep of major honours.

The 23-year-old, though, was far from happy with his Games record time of 58.84 seconds as he finished ahead of compatriot James Wilby and South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh.

"I was miles off it. That's just who I am. I didn't perform as I wanted to tonight," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

Getty Images

England's Molly Renshaw later claimed silver in the women's 200m breaststroke final, with Wales' Chloe Tutton third.

Duncan Scott was first to strike for the home nations with bronze for Scotland in the men's 200m butterfly final.

And in the final race of the day, England claimed bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

The only real disappointment was the withdrawal of England's James Guy from the 200m butterfly final due to dehydration.