Catch-up: Badminton - Scotland v Malaysia in Mixed Team quarter-finals

Home favourite
Men's scratch race final
The one to watch in this scratch race (aside from the home nation riders, obviously) is Australia's Cameron Meyer.
Meyer is a nine-time world champion on the track, although none of those have come in the scratch race, and he won the Commonwealth title in Delhi in 2010 - one of three track gold medals he won at those Games.
Start list
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
Time for the final medal race of the evening in the pool.
Scotland's John Archibald and England's Chris Latham won heats one and two respectively, with two more riders from England, two more Scots, three Welshmen and three riders from Northern Ireland joining them in the medal race.
Another British one, two, three? Yes please.
A British crop of talent
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Three
years back Britain was really struggling to find female breaststroke swimmers
but out of nowhere a big crop of talent has emerged.
English 200m silver medallist Molly Renshaw has been around for a while but seemed to kick on
to a new level after the appearance of Welsh bronze medallist Chloe Tutton, who
was fourth at Rio 2016.
Jocelyn
Ulyett didn’t make the final here but pushed Tutton out of a place at the
Worlds last year and is another strong contender on her day.
Then
there’s 50m champion Sarah Vasey - who’s more of a sprint specialist - but all
four are competitive in the 100m event which begins on Monday.
Gold Medal - Sophie Pascoe (New Zealand)
Women's SM10 200m individual medley final
Commonwealth champion once again!
Canada's Aurelie Rivard takes the silver, while Australia's Katherine Downie takes bronze.
Scotland's Tonie Shaw finishes seventh.
Women's SM10 200m individual medley final
New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe is the world record holder in this event.
She is absolutely dominating this race.
British podium
Women's points race
Wales, Scotland, Scotland. A British one, two, three. Epic scenes.
Start list
Women's SM10 200m individual medley final
Samantha Ryan (Can)
Jasmine Greenwood (Aus)
Paige Leonhardt (Aus)
Sophie Pascoe (NZ)
Aurelie Rivard (Can)
Katherine Downie (Aus)
Toni Shaw (Sco)
Katarina Roxon (Can)
England reach semi-finals
Mixed team quarter-finals
England beat Canada 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the badminton mixed team event.
Chloe Birch beat women's singles champion Michelle Li, Raj Ouseph saw off Brian Yang and Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won in the men's doubles.
They'll face Malaysia next after their 3-0 win over Scotland.
Renshaw & Tutton claim breaststroke medals
Women's 200m breaststroke
Here's the moment Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton claimed their medals.
Medal time!
We're having a brief break for a medal ceremony - England's Molly Renshaw and Wales' Chloe Tutton have just received their bronze and silver medals.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is in tears as she gets her hands on her gold medal.
Medal hope Michaela's ringside roar for brother
Northern Ireland medal hopeful Michaela Walsh will be cheering on her brother Aidan in the welterweight boxing tournament.
They are the first brother and sister to box at a Commonwealth Games.
Michaela was a spectator as Aidan beat Gul Zaib of Pakistan to qualify for the quarter-finals.
She also faces a last eight contest and is aiming to go one better than her 2014 silver when she competes in the featherweight division.
Lively at last
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
For the first time since the Games began, Gold Coast feels lively at night. The stages which normally attract a handful are packed, with adjacent bars also rammed to the rafters.
We have a stage either end of the street, so sleep any time soon isn’t happening!
Men's SB8 100m breaststroke final
England's Jacob Leach clocks one minute 25.35 to finish in fifth.
The finals keep on coming - up next is the women's SM10 200m individual medley final.
Silver Medal - Jack Carlin (Scotland)
Men's sprint final
So, so close for Jack Carlin. One more wheel rotation and the Scot would have won that round.
Goodbye!
Just the 22 medals from today's events, then!
You can still watch the squash over here - New Zealand's Joelle King is taking on India's Joshna Chinappa, before England's Daryl Selby faces New Zealander Paul Coll.
We'll be back from 22:00 BST when England's Tom Bosworth competes in the men's 20km walk.
Until tomorrow.
Mum’s the word!
Squash
Catrin Heledd
Chwaraeon BBC Cymru
For the first time, Wales have a male and female in the last four of the singles competition - a great day for Welsh squash.
I Caught up with Joel Makin and his family after his tough win against Scotland’s Alan Clyne .
“I have to be in the photo, I’m his mum!”
Silver for Smith & Oliver
Men's -77kg and women's -63kg
There was double medal success for England in the weightlifting, too.
Jack Oliver claimed silver in the men's -77kg, before Zoe Smith did the same in the women's -63kg.
Men's group matches
There was disappointment for the home nations in the hockey.
Scotland's men fell to a 1-0 defeat by Canada...
While Wales were beaten 3-0 by Malaysia.
Double gold for England
Para-triathlon
There was double success for England in the para-triathlon.
Firstly, Eastbourne's Joe Townsend claimed gold in the men's event.
And then Middlesbrough's Jade Jones stormed over the line to take gold in the women's event.
Third straight gold for Chad le Clos
Commonwealth Games 2018
South Africa's Chad le Clos won a third straight title in the 200m butterfly.
Le Clos swam a Games record of 1:54.00 to claim his second gold and his sixth career Commonwealth title and 14th medal overall.
Australia's David Morgan and Scotland's Duncan Scott completed the podium.
In the women's 50m freestyle final, Australia's Cate Campbell claimed gold ahead of sister Bronte Campbell and Canada's Taylor Ruck, who shared the silver medal.
Ruck returned to the pool to claim bronze in the women's 100m backstroke final behind Canada's Kylie Masse and Australia's Emily Seebohm.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmakereng won the women's 200m breaststroke final ahead of England's Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton of Wales.
Australia won the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final ahead of Canada and England.
In the men's SB8 100m breaststroke final, Timothy Disken claimed gold for Australia, with New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe winning the women's SM10 200m individual medley final.
Shocks on the squash courts
Commonwealth Games 2018
There was a big shock on the squash courts as two-time Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew of England was knocked out in the semi-finals by Malaysian Nafiizwan Adnan.
English top seed Laura Massaro also lost to Wales' Tesni Evans - who will face England's Sarah-Jane Perry in the semi-finals - while Alison Waters failed to make it through.
England's James Willstrop and Wales' Joel Makin progressed to the last four of the men's singles, with the latter beating Scotland's Alan Clyne 3-2.
Gymnastics catch-up
All-around finals
Nile Wilson claimed men's all-around gold in the early hours of the morning for England.
His team-mate James Hall took silver.
England's Alice Kinsella then went on to claim bronze in the women's all-around.
English delight
Commonwealth Games 2018
England progressed to the semi-finals of the mixed team event with a 3-0 win over Canada.
Chloe Birch beat reigning women's singles champion Michelle Li, Rajiv Ouseph saw off Brian Yang in the men's singles and Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won in the men's doubles.
In a repeat of the 2014 final, they'll face Malaysia in the semi-finals after they defeated Scotland 3-0.
England are yet to drop a rubber at these Games. Let's hope they can continue that impressive form tomorrow.
Peaty the home nations headliner in the pool
Commonwealth Games 2018
England's Adam Peaty headlined a solid day for the home nations in the pool with six medals overall.
Peaty defended his 100m breaststroke Commonwealth title as the Olympic, world and European champion completed a four-year sweep of major honours.
The 23-year-old, though, was far from happy with his Games record time of 58.84 seconds as he finished ahead of compatriot James Wilby and South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh.
"I was miles off it. That's just who I am. I didn't perform as I wanted to tonight," he told BBC Radio 5 live.
England's Molly Renshaw later claimed silver in the women's 200m breaststroke final, with Wales' Chloe Tutton third.
Duncan Scott was first to strike for the home nations with bronze for Scotland in the men's 200m butterfly final.
And in the final race of the day, England claimed bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.
The only real disappointment was the withdrawal of England's James Guy from the 200m butterfly final due to dehydration.
Track Cycling
Commonwealth Games 2018
So what a day of cycling it has been. Let's take a look back at all of today's medal action from the track:
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
Here's the final result from the relay.
Bronze Medal - Chris Latham (England)
Men's scratch race final
But there is Brit on the podium! Bolton's Chris Latham wins bronze for England.
Bronze Medal - England
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
England secure bronze with a time of seven minutes 55.60.
Gold Medal - Sam Welsford (Australia)
Men's scratch race final
So, so close for Ethan Hayter. Pipped to the line on the final straight.
But it's an Aussie who takes it. Not the one we were expecting, but an Aussie none the less.
Gold Medal - Australia
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
Australia are the champions - and a Games record to boost!
Outstanding work from Canada's Taylor Ruck, though - she pushed Ariarne Titmus all the way as they battled for top honours. Canada will take the silver.
Track Cycling
Men's scratch race final
Hayter is still going. Can he hold on?
Meyer leads the chase with a lot of green and yellow behind him.
10 laps to go
Men's scratch race final
England's Ethan Hayter leads with not long to go.
Mark Stewart and Jon Mould also in the mix.
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
This is going to be a fight for silver.
Australia are dominating and look to have gold all but sewn up. England and Canada, though, are involved in a real tussle for the silver.
Swimming
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
First leg done - Australia are in front, with England second and Canada third.
Joanne Leach: Well done @JacobLeach1st on coming 5th in the 100m SB8 100m Breaststroke. 2 seconds knocked off your PB!! Fantastic!! Proud sat here in England.
Go, go, go!
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay
Scotland's team: Lucy Hope, Camilla Hattersley, Abbie Houston, Hannah Miley.
England's team: Eleanor Faulkner, Siobhan Marie O'Connor, Freya Anderson, Holly Hibbott.
Wales' team: Kathryn Greenslade, Ellena Jones, Jazmin Carlin and Chloe Tutton.
'Here's to the next four'
Men's 100m breaststroke
Look at their faces!
Swimming silver for Renshaw
Rob Adcock
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Scotland hang on
Scotland 63-52 Cameroon
Superb entertainment.
Scotland hold on for a second win in Pool B with a crucial 19-12 final quarter.
Gareth Murray led the way for Scotland with 25 points, which included eight of 10 from the free throw line.
Scotland return to the top of Pool B, with England second and one game remaining each.
Britons represent
Men's scratch race final
We're at that time of the day. Time for the final track race of Saturday.
It's the men's scratch race final and there will be plenty of representation for the home nations.
Scotland's John Archibald and England's Chris Latham won heats one and two respectively, with two more riders from England, two more Scots, three Welshmen and three riders from Northern Ireland joining them in the medal race.
Another British one, two, three? Yes please.
