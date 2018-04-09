Watch: Gymnastics - Men's and women's finals

Wowser. What a few minutes that was. Four medals for the home nations gymnasts confirmed within five minutes.
Bronze Medal - Kelly Simm (England)
Gymnastics - women's beam
Gold Medal - Alice Kinsella (England)
Gymnastics - women's beam
Alice Kinsella wins her third medal of the Games and this time it's GOLD.
The 17-year-old won bronze in the all-around, silver in the women's team final and her team-mate Kelly Simm will join her on the podium for the beam.
Australia's Georgia-Rose Brown sneaks in between the two English athletes for silver.
Bronze Medal - Frank Baines (Scotland)
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
The home nations have been pretty good at gymnastics in these Games*.
Scot Frank Baines earns his second bronze of the Games with a fine performance on the parallel bars.
*understatement of the century.
Silver Medal - Nile Wilson (England)
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
By that narrowest of margins Nile Wilson is denied a third gold medal of the Games. He'll have to settle for silver. He is given exactly the same score as gold medal winner Marios Georgiou but misses out on gold due to his execution score.
Wilson has still got one more chance for gold later this morning. He must be knackered.
Gold Medal - Marios Georgiou (Cyprus)
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
'Elegant' Brown
Gymnastics - women's beam final
Christine Still
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and veteran coach on the Gold Coast
That was a pretty immaculate performance from Georgia-Rose Brown, who is congratulated by both the English girls as she comes off. It's a technical beautiful, elegant performance.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
It's not going to be for Wales' Mepham as he lands off balance. He actually goes into a forward roll which frankly to my eyes is more impressive but I don't think the judges will agree.
It's going to be silver for England Nile Wilson and bronze for Scotland's Frank Baines.
Confirmation coming up.
England guaranteed two medals
Gymnastics - women's beam final
Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm are celebrating. They're both guaranteed medals with one gymnast to go. But what colour will they be?
Georgia-Rose Brown of Australia can knock Kinsella off top spot in the beam final.
Wilson knocked into silver
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
Drama! Huge drama! Cyprus' Marios Georgiou is given the exact same score as Nile Wilson.
With the scores tied the pair are split on their execution score and Georgiou knocks the Englishman into silver.
There's only one gymnast left who can change things and it's Wales' Iwan Mepham.
Kinsella moves into gold
Gymnastics - women's beam final
England are sitting one and two in the women's beam final. Alice Kinsella, who won bronze in the all-around final, moves ahead of team-mate Kelly Simm into the gold medal position with a score of 13.700.
Two gymnasts left to go.
You won't want to miss this...
Gymnastics, Swimming, Athletics
Today is a big day!
Adam Peaty and Jazz Carlin are going for gold in the pool and later we've got the all-star 100m finals on the track.
Here's what you need to know.
07:49 - Gymnastics - men's horizontal bar final (Nile Wilson) and women's floor final
07:55 - Table tennis - Bronze medal match. England v Singapore.
12:50- Athletics - women's 100m final. England's Asha Philip
12:59- Swimming - men's 100m butterfly. England's James Guy v SA's Chad Le Clos
13:15- Athletics - men's 100m final. Yohan Blake and England's Adam Gemili
Grabarz safely through to final
Men's high jump qualification
Here's how England's Robbie Grabarz made the men's high jump final in blistering heat at the athletics stadium this morning.
Full-time: South Africa 2-0 Wales
Hockey - Women's Pool A
In intense 34-degree heat, Wales are beaten and that's their second loss from three games.
South Africa's first win sees them leapfrog Wales in to third in the pool.
Pool A leaders England are in action later this morning, against Malaysia, from around 10:32 BST.
Before that, Scotland will take on Ghana in Pool B, in around half an hour.
What have you missed?
A fascinating night of bowls that's what.
Here's a run-down of all the highlights.
Wales' Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon upset favourites Scotland to take gold in the men's pairs as a thrilling match which came down to the final bowl.
That denied Scot Alex Marshall the win that would have made him Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.
The bad news for Team Wales however is former world and Commonwealth champion Dai Greene has been forced to pull out of the 400m hurdles with injury.
Elsewhere, England won silver and bronze in the men's vault through Courtney Tulloch and Dominick Cunningham.
Wales' Tesni Evans won table tennis bronze
England won the bronze medal in the team badminton event.
England's Owen Boxall has also won the bronze in the -105kg weightlifting.
England's Andrew Pozzi qualified fastest for the men's 110m hurdles final.
In the pool England's Ben Proud set a new Commonwealth Games record in the 50m freestyle swimming heats, Wales Alys Thomas qualified fastest for the 200m butterfly heats.
Scotland's Baines into second
Gymnastics - men's vault final
Wow! Frank Baines of Scotland goes into second! That knocks Englishman James Hall out of the medals.
England's Nile Wilson is still first. He is guaranteed a medal with two gymnasts to come. Will it be gold again?
'You beauty'
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on the Gold Coast
He is a tall gymnast but when it works it works really well for him.
Frank Baines, you beauty. He's well in it.
Simm into first place
Gymnastics - women's beam final
England's Kelly Simm goes into GOLD medal position on the beam with a score of 13.033. That's HUGE.
Up next? Her team-mate Alice Kinsella.
Coming up...
Commonwealth Games 2018
Just waking up? Here's what to look out for in the next two hours.
Now - Gymnastics - men's parallel bars and women's beam finals. England's double gold medallist Nile Wilson.
Now - Shooting - men's skeet final. Welshman Ben Llewellin.
07:49 - Gymnastics - men's horizontal bar and women's floor finals. Sixth final for England Nile Wilson who's up against Scotland's Hamish Carter and all-around silver medallist James Hall.
England's Hall into third
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
14.100 for James Hall and takes the Englishman into third place. His team-mate Nile Wilson still leads on 14.533. Three gymnasts still to come. Scotland's Frank Baines up next.
Hubbard exit and confusion
Weightlifting- women’s +90kg
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
There were groans in this 4,000 seat arena when it was announced Laurel Hubbard would not compete in the clean and jerk.
If you're just joining us, Hubbard has undergone a gender switch in the last 10 years and several parties did not want her to compete here as they feel she has a physical advantage.
That’s a debate which will rumble on. You have to wonder if she went too big on the snatch lift earlier. Jumping to 132kg and failing. She instantly grabbed her left elbow after the attempt. That may have been the moment her dream ended.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111 (UK only)
Robert Smith: In my humble opinion Maisie Methuen was robbed there.
Amy: Surely Maisie’s routine should have gone ahead of the Aussie?
We're all in agreement then.
Latest: South Africa 2-0 Wales
Hockey - Women's Pool A
Wales are running out of time against South Africa, who still lead 2-0.
There are around five minutes left for Wales to avoid their second defeat in the Pool.
And Wales will play the remainder of the match without Sarah Jones in midfield, as she is shown a yellow card.
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on the Gold Coast
That was a great performance from Kelly Simm, a great way to finish her Games.
She's got so many skills on the beam, you just look at her and know she's going to stay on.
I have absolutely no idea where these beam scores are going to come.
Simm looking good on beam
Gymnastics - women's beam final
England's Kelly Simm is the next gymnast up on the beam.
A reminder, Wales' Maisie Methuen sits in third place on a score of 12.266 after four athletes. But Simm could push her out of the medals.
Shooting final begins
Men's skeet
The men's skeet final is about to get under way.
Plenty of home interest in this one - for England, there's Jack Fairclough and Karl Killander, while Gareth McAuley is representing Northern Ireland.
Wales' Ben Llewellin - who is a carpenter and a rally driver in his spare time - is one of the favourites, having won the British Shooting Grand Final at the end of last year.
Walker beaten as Nigeria progress
Men's team semi-final
England's Samuel Walker with an incredible, ultimately fruitless, diving effort early in the deciding game of the deciding rubber against Nigeria's Bode Abiodun. Walker takes a time out at 3-0 down to try to regain some composure but Abiodun has the bit between his teeth.
Abiodun streaks into a 7-0 lead but Walker takes some deep breaths, wipes the sweat of his brow, and pulls it back to 7-4. Some hollering in the crowd unsettles the Englishman who holds his arms out and mutters under his breath before the umpires attempt to calm proceedings down.
Abiodun has a match point at 10-8 and in a rally Walker is unable to find a return a forehand from the Nigerian. The rest of the Nigeria team leap over the hoardings and celebrate the 11-8 victory wildly. It is they who will go on to the gold medal match while England's players will battle for the bronze.
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
People who know more about this say 'awesome' from James Hall and I'm not going to argue. That looked brilliant. His team-mate and current leader Nile Wilson applauds from the sidelines.
What do the judges think?
'Awesome'
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on the Gold Coast
James Hall could lay a challenge for the second spot. That was a brilliant performance.
He says to his coach 'was that alright?'. Yes it was young man, that was awesome.
Hall on the bars
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
England's James Hall is now on the parallel bars in this final. Nile Wilson still leads.
Hall won silver behind Wilson in the all-around competition a couple of days ago.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111 (UK only)
Paul Donegan: Watching the gymnastics whilst getting ready to go to work. Why does work have to get in the way of watching this?!
Stick on the TV at work Paul, I'm sure your boss won't mind...
Big news - Hubbard is out
Women’s +90kg final
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Laurel Hubbard has declined to take part in the clean and jerk. The athlete who has been at the heart of so much controversy is out.
She looked to have injured her elbow when attempting that 132kg in the snatch.
Methuen goes second
Gymnastics - women's beam final
It's only 12.266 for Maisie Methuen in the women's beam final and that's only good enough for second.
No smiles from the Welsh gymnast. I think that was harsh.
England's Walker takes decider to a decider
Men's team semi-final
Nigeria's Bode Abiodun gets a stern ticking off from the umpires, who wear sky blue blazers of the kind you might at expect at a holiday camp, for throwing the ball backwards on serve.
England's Samuel Walker comes roaring back in the fourth game that contained some incredible rallies and wins it emphatically 11-6. Is the momentum with him and England now?
The scores are locked at 2-2 in games with one to play, in the deciding rubber, to determine who will go on to play in the gold medal match. You could cut the tension with a knife.
Latest: South Africa 2-0 Wales
Hockey - Women's Pool A
The hooter sounds for the end of the third quarter and Wales need a big fightback if they're to get anything from this game.
A win would take Wales joint top of Pool A after three matches, but they've been second best to South Africa so far in sweltering heat.
Wilson into the lead
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
14.533 for Nile Wilson. That puts the Englishman into the lead with five gymnasts left.
What a Games the Yorkshireman is having.
Magic from Methuen
Women's beam final
Christine Still
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and veteran coach on the Gold Coast
That could well be a winning performance from Maisie Methuen.
She is the British champion on beam, and she performed like one.
Methuen with fine performance
Gymastics - women's beam final
Maisie Methuen is up next for Wales in the women's beam final and that like looked a lovely performance.
She's making this all look very easy. Such elegance and she nails the dismount too.
That's why she's the British champion on beam and that could be Wales' first gymnastics medal of the Games.
'Mentally strong'
Men's parallel bars final
Christine Still
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and veteran coach on the Gold Coast
He's a really gifted all-round performer. That was a very strong performance, a mentally strong performance, from Nile.
Good from Wilson
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
It's good from Nile Wilson, really good. The only blemish is a slight stumble on landing.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Louise Gwilliam
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Gymnastics
Wowser. What a few minutes that was. Four medals for the home nations gymnasts confirmed within five minutes.
Bronze Medal - Kelly Simm (England)
Gymnastics - women's beam
Gold Medal - Alice Kinsella (England)
Gymnastics - women's beam
Alice Kinsella wins her third medal of the Games and this time it's GOLD.
The 17-year-old won bronze in the all-around, silver in the women's team final and her team-mate Kelly Simm will join her on the podium for the beam.
Australia's Georgia-Rose Brown sneaks in between the two English athletes for silver.
Bronze Medal - Frank Baines (Scotland)
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
The home nations have been pretty good at gymnastics in these Games*.
Scot Frank Baines earns his second bronze of the Games with a fine performance on the parallel bars.
*understatement of the century.
Silver Medal - Nile Wilson (England)
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
By that narrowest of margins Nile Wilson is denied a third gold medal of the Games. He'll have to settle for silver. He is given exactly the same score as gold medal winner Marios Georgiou but misses out on gold due to his execution score.
Wilson has still got one more chance for gold later this morning. He must be knackered.
Gold Medal - Marios Georgiou (Cyprus)
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
'Elegant' Brown
Gymnastics - women's beam final
Christine Still
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and veteran coach on the Gold Coast
That was a pretty immaculate performance from Georgia-Rose Brown, who is congratulated by both the English girls as she comes off. It's a technical beautiful, elegant performance.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
It's not going to be for Wales' Mepham as he lands off balance. He actually goes into a forward roll which frankly to my eyes is more impressive but I don't think the judges will agree.
It's going to be silver for England Nile Wilson and bronze for Scotland's Frank Baines.
Confirmation coming up.
England guaranteed two medals
Gymnastics - women's beam final
Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm are celebrating. They're both guaranteed medals with one gymnast to go. But what colour will they be?
Georgia-Rose Brown of Australia can knock Kinsella off top spot in the beam final.
Wilson knocked into silver
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
Drama! Huge drama! Cyprus' Marios Georgiou is given the exact same score as Nile Wilson.
With the scores tied the pair are split on their execution score and Georgiou knocks the Englishman into silver.
There's only one gymnast left who can change things and it's Wales' Iwan Mepham.
Kinsella moves into gold
Gymnastics - women's beam final
England are sitting one and two in the women's beam final. Alice Kinsella, who won bronze in the all-around final, moves ahead of team-mate Kelly Simm into the gold medal position with a score of 13.700.
Two gymnasts left to go.
You won't want to miss this...
Gymnastics, Swimming, Athletics
Today is a big day!
Adam Peaty and Jazz Carlin are going for gold in the pool and later we've got the all-star 100m finals on the track.
Here's what you need to know.
Grabarz safely through to final
Men's high jump qualification
Here's how England's Robbie Grabarz made the men's high jump final in blistering heat at the athletics stadium this morning.
Full-time: South Africa 2-0 Wales
Hockey - Women's Pool A
In intense 34-degree heat, Wales are beaten and that's their second loss from three games.
South Africa's first win sees them leapfrog Wales in to third in the pool.
Pool A leaders England are in action later this morning, against Malaysia, from around 10:32 BST.
Before that, Scotland will take on Ghana in Pool B, in around half an hour.
What have you missed?
A fascinating night of bowls that's what.
Here's a run-down of all the highlights.
Scotland's Baines into second
Gymnastics - men's vault final
Wow! Frank Baines of Scotland goes into second! That knocks Englishman James Hall out of the medals.
England's Nile Wilson is still first. He is guaranteed a medal with two gymnasts to come. Will it be gold again?
'You beauty'
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on the Gold Coast
He is a tall gymnast but when it works it works really well for him.
Frank Baines, you beauty. He's well in it.
Simm into first place
Gymnastics - women's beam final
England's Kelly Simm goes into GOLD medal position on the beam with a score of 13.033. That's HUGE.
Up next? Her team-mate Alice Kinsella.
Coming up...
Commonwealth Games 2018
Just waking up? Here's what to look out for in the next two hours.
England's Hall into third
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
14.100 for James Hall and takes the Englishman into third place. His team-mate Nile Wilson still leads on 14.533. Three gymnasts still to come. Scotland's Frank Baines up next.
Hubbard exit and confusion
Weightlifting- women’s +90kg
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
There were groans in this 4,000 seat arena when it was announced Laurel Hubbard would not compete in the clean and jerk.
If you're just joining us, Hubbard has undergone a gender switch in the last 10 years and several parties did not want her to compete here as they feel she has a physical advantage.
That’s a debate which will rumble on. You have to wonder if she went too big on the snatch lift earlier. Jumping to 132kg and failing. She instantly grabbed her left elbow after the attempt. That may have been the moment her dream ended.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111 (UK only)
Robert Smith: In my humble opinion Maisie Methuen was robbed there.
Amy: Surely Maisie’s routine should have gone ahead of the Aussie?
We're all in agreement then.
Latest: South Africa 2-0 Wales
Hockey - Women's Pool A
Wales are running out of time against South Africa, who still lead 2-0.
There are around five minutes left for Wales to avoid their second defeat in the Pool.
And Wales will play the remainder of the match without Sarah Jones in midfield, as she is shown a yellow card.
You can watch the finale of their game here.
'Great way to finish'
Women's beam final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on the Gold Coast
That was a great performance from Kelly Simm, a great way to finish her Games.
She's got so many skills on the beam, you just look at her and know she's going to stay on.
I have absolutely no idea where these beam scores are going to come.
Simm looking good on beam
Gymnastics - women's beam final
England's Kelly Simm is the next gymnast up on the beam.
A reminder, Wales' Maisie Methuen sits in third place on a score of 12.266 after four athletes. But Simm could push her out of the medals.
Shooting final begins
Men's skeet
The men's skeet final is about to get under way.
Plenty of home interest in this one - for England, there's Jack Fairclough and Karl Killander, while Gareth McAuley is representing Northern Ireland.
Wales' Ben Llewellin - who is a carpenter and a rally driver in his spare time - is one of the favourites, having won the British Shooting Grand Final at the end of last year.
Walker beaten as Nigeria progress
Men's team semi-final
England's Samuel Walker with an incredible, ultimately fruitless, diving effort early in the deciding game of the deciding rubber against Nigeria's Bode Abiodun. Walker takes a time out at 3-0 down to try to regain some composure but Abiodun has the bit between his teeth.
Abiodun streaks into a 7-0 lead but Walker takes some deep breaths, wipes the sweat of his brow, and pulls it back to 7-4. Some hollering in the crowd unsettles the Englishman who holds his arms out and mutters under his breath before the umpires attempt to calm proceedings down.
Abiodun has a match point at 10-8 and in a rally Walker is unable to find a return a forehand from the Nigerian. The rest of the Nigeria team leap over the hoardings and celebrate the 11-8 victory wildly. It is they who will go on to the gold medal match while England's players will battle for the bronze.
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
People who know more about this say 'awesome' from James Hall and I'm not going to argue. That looked brilliant. His team-mate and current leader Nile Wilson applauds from the sidelines.
What do the judges think?
'Awesome'
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on the Gold Coast
James Hall could lay a challenge for the second spot. That was a brilliant performance.
He says to his coach 'was that alright?'. Yes it was young man, that was awesome.
Hall on the bars
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
England's James Hall is now on the parallel bars in this final. Nile Wilson still leads.
Hall won silver behind Wilson in the all-around competition a couple of days ago.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111 (UK only)
Paul Donegan: Watching the gymnastics whilst getting ready to go to work. Why does work have to get in the way of watching this?!
Stick on the TV at work Paul, I'm sure your boss won't mind...
Big news - Hubbard is out
Women’s +90kg final
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Laurel Hubbard has declined to take part in the clean and jerk. The athlete who has been at the heart of so much controversy is out.
She looked to have injured her elbow when attempting that 132kg in the snatch.
Methuen goes second
Gymnastics - women's beam final
It's only 12.266 for Maisie Methuen in the women's beam final and that's only good enough for second.
No smiles from the Welsh gymnast. I think that was harsh.
England's Walker takes decider to a decider
Men's team semi-final
Nigeria's Bode Abiodun gets a stern ticking off from the umpires, who wear sky blue blazers of the kind you might at expect at a holiday camp, for throwing the ball backwards on serve.
England's Samuel Walker comes roaring back in the fourth game that contained some incredible rallies and wins it emphatically 11-6. Is the momentum with him and England now?
The scores are locked at 2-2 in games with one to play, in the deciding rubber, to determine who will go on to play in the gold medal match. You could cut the tension with a knife.
Latest: South Africa 2-0 Wales
Hockey - Women's Pool A
The hooter sounds for the end of the third quarter and Wales need a big fightback if they're to get anything from this game.
A win would take Wales joint top of Pool A after three matches, but they've been second best to South Africa so far in sweltering heat.
Wilson into the lead
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
14.533 for Nile Wilson. That puts the Englishman into the lead with five gymnasts left.
What a Games the Yorkshireman is having.
Magic from Methuen
Women's beam final
Christine Still
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and veteran coach on the Gold Coast
That could well be a winning performance from Maisie Methuen.
She is the British champion on beam, and she performed like one.
Methuen with fine performance
Gymastics - women's beam final
Maisie Methuen is up next for Wales in the women's beam final and that like looked a lovely performance.
She's making this all look very easy. Such elegance and she nails the dismount too.
That's why she's the British champion on beam and that could be Wales' first gymnastics medal of the Games.
'Mentally strong'
Men's parallel bars final
Christine Still
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and veteran coach on the Gold Coast
He's a really gifted all-round performer. That was a very strong performance, a mentally strong performance, from Nile.
Good from Wilson
Gymnastics - men's parallel bars
It's good from Nile Wilson, really good. The only blemish is a slight stumble on landing.
Scores coming up in a sec...