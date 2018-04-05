cycling

Catch-up: Men and Women's Triathlon

Summary

  1. England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee fail to medal in men's event
  2. South Africa's Henri Schoeman wins gold
  3. Scotland's Marc Austin won bronze
  4. England's Jessica Learmonth wins silver in women's event
  5. Bermuda's Flora Duffy wins gold with Canada's Joanna Brown third

Live Reporting

By Caroline Chapman

All times stated are UK

Get involved

It's time to say goodbye for a few hours.

Matt Henry will be back at around 23:30 BST to take you through the day session from Australia.

In the meantime, here are a few things you might want to read and watch:

New Zealand edge out England in the men's team sprint

New Zealand overcome England in the men's team sprint

Here's how the medal table looks after day one.

It's been a dominant start for both England and the hosts.

Medal table
BBC Sport

Watch: Wales held by Pakistan in men's hockey

Commonwealth Games: Wales held by Pakistan in men's hockey

'Lifting of the highest order'

Weightlifting

Watch India's Mirabai Chanu set a new Games record in the women's 48 kg.

'Lifting of the highest order' - India's Mirabi sets Commonwealth records

Now that's commitment

Men's 400m freestyle final

And this is what England's James Guy put into claiming his bronze medal. Good of him to wait till he was off camera to chunder everywhere.

Sharon Davies tweet
Twitter

Watch: Impressive hosts crush Northern Ireland

Commonwealth Games: Australia cruise to netball victory over Northern Ireland

Today's highlights

TV coverage

And you can catch highlights of the opening day's action right now here or on BBC Two, presented by Jason Mohammad.

Jason Mohammad tweet
Twitter

Absent swimmers

Swimming

Nick Hope

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Take nothing away from the Australian women’s 4x100m team because their world record of 3:30.05 was out of the world and there’s every chance on today's showing that Cate Campbell will set an individual record later in the week.

However the fact that out of the whole of Commonwealth only five nations could seemingly find four women to swim 100m freestyle is really quite shocking.

For all of the really impressive world-class times produced by the top-end nations and swimmers, there is still a real lack of depth across the Commonwealth in this sport.

There's still hockey and badminton going on, by the way.

You can watch the streams at the top of this page.

Not all good news

Mike Henson

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Channel Seven
BBC

It is not universally good PR for Gold Coast 2018.

The evening news includes a segment on the transport problems around the opening ceremony.

Apparently one broken down bus and 2000 people unexpectedly picking the same stop to start their journey to the stadium were to blame.

Transpoirt
BBC

England beat Wales to win women's team sprint bronze

Women's team sprint finals

Commonwealth Games: England beat Wales to win women's team sprint bronze

Day two preview

Commonwealth Games 2018

After 19 golds today, there's 17 more to come on Friday.

Cycling - track (4):

Men: keirin, individual pursuit,

Women: individual pursuit, sprint

Gymnastics - artistic (1)

Women’s team

Swimming (9):

Men: 200m free, 100m back, 50m butterfly, 400m medley, 4x100m free relay, S9 100m free

Women: 50m breast, 100m fly, S9 100m back

Weightlifting (3):

Men: 69kg

Women: 53kg, 58kg

Leather clad tunes...

Luke Reddy

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Stage
.

If you hate sport but like your electronica then Gold Coast 2018 loves you too. Back near the beach, where shops pile ice creams and where glasses klink, there’s a stage currently owned by Brisbane act Austen. She’s sounding tip top and the leather trousers are a throw back to the glorious East 17 days.

'Wilby is a swimmer on the up'

Swimming

Nick Hope

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

The 200m breaststroke is a funny event and winning times at major competitions can sometimes be quite a distance from the current world record of 2:06.07.

Wilby’s time of 2:08.05 may be a way off, but it’s highly competitive and a really impressive personal best from the Englishman who trains with Adam Peaty.

Did Peaty see this coming and duck the event? We’ll probably never know, but what we do know is that Wilby is a swimmer on the up, while silver medallist Ross Murdoch has endured another dip in his rollercoaster career.

Swimming
BBC

The rest of the home nations

Commonwealth Games 2018

Wales take away one medal from day one - Welsh para cyclist James Ball finished as runner-up in the men's B&VI 1,000m time trial.

Northern Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is guaranteed a place in the men's artistic gymnastics individual final, while swimmers Conor Ferguson and Calum Bain reached the semi-finals in the 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

Billy Le Poullain became the first boxer to represent Guernsey at any Games but the 22-year-old carpenter from Alderney lost his opening match on points to Pakistan's Zaib Gul.

Isle of Man swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has made it into the 100m butterfly final.

Scotland on day one

Commonwealth Games 2018

Scotland finish the day with five medals.

In track cycling, Neil Fachie took gold in the men's blind and visually impaired 1000m time trial with a Commonwealth Games record of 1:00.065.

They secured two medals in the pool, with Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley taking silver in the men's 200m breaststroke and women's 400m medley.

The men's gymnastics team finished third and Marc Austin won triathlon bronze.

There was also celebrations in the men's group stage of the basketball, as Scotland beat England.

Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat England in men's basketball opener

Get involved

#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111

Sophie Garrett: The trouble with GC2018 is it's making me lazier than normal as I can't drag myself away from the TV. Been watching since 12.30am with a 3 hour nap between 5-8!

Team England round-up

Commonwealth Games 2018

England have won six gold medals on day one and currently top the table.

Max Whitlock helped the artistic gymnastics team to victory and that success was preceded by Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott taking gold in the blind and visually impaired (B&VI) sprint.

Swimmer Aimee Willmott made it three golds in a matter of minutes as she won the 400m individual medley.

Further golds for swimmers James Wilby, Eleanor Robinson and Thomas Hamer took England to the top of the leaderboard.

Commonwealth Games: England win men's gymnastic team gold

Get involved

#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111

Nikki Brown: So emotional watching James Wilby get his gold medal. What a performance! Well done James!

Wilby takes surprise gold in the 200m breaststroke

Wilby takes gold in 200m breaststroke

Article share tools

'My mum will be hyped up'

Men's triathlon

Marc Austin claimed Scotland's first medal on the Gold Coast earlier today with men's triathlon bronze.

Austin, who finished 22nd in Glasgow four years ago, fought his way to a medal with a time of 52 minutes 44 seconds.

"I was thinking that this was going to be one of those agonising fourth places where you're caught on the line," Austin told BBC Sport.

"I'm just so happy that the race of my life was third. My mum, my brother, my cousins are all here. I can't wait to see them.

"My brother and my cousins will be all right, but my mum will be hyped-up. She just loves watching these races."

.
Reuters

Video recap...

  • Brownlees miss out on medals. Scotland win bronze. South Africa gold.
Austin wins Scotland's first medal whilst the Brownlees place outside of podium positions.
  • England women's hockey start with a 2-0 win over South Africa.
England extend their lead against South Africa in the women's hockey.
  • Flora Duffy wins first gold of the Games. Jessica Learmonth wins silver for England.
Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins the first gold of the games in the women's triathlon
  • Wales stun India in the hockey
Commonwealth Games: Wales' match-winning moment against India

That's it for the medals today.

After watching 19 golds, I'm pretty tired.

Missed any of the action? Fear not. We're about to get you caught up...

Dominant Australia

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Three seconds ahead of the rest.

That is some race from Australia.

Swimming
BBC

Bronze Medal - England

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Canada take silver and it's bronze for England!

Anna Hopkin's third leg was brilliant for the English ladies.

Gold Medal - Australia

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

WORLD RECORD!

Cate Campbell storms the last leg and Australia smash their own world record with a finish of 3:30.05.

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Australia are bossing it. Can anyone catch them? They're two seconds ahead of the field.

Wilby celebrates gold

Men's 200m breaskstroke

BBC One

James Wilby speaking to BBC: "My family is here so hopefully that was worth a trip for them!

"I really enjoyed that race. Got a PB and with the strength of British breaststroke, it's really fast and you can sometimes struggle to get onto teams so I'm just happy to be among these guys."

Women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay

The final race of the session is the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final.

Battling it out for the medals are South Africa, England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

'What a brilliant surprise'

Men's 200m breaststroke

Adrian Moorhouse

1988 Olympic 100m breaststroke champion on the Gold Coast

No-one gave anything away in the first 100m then Ross Murdoch turned in the lead for the last 50. The rest of the field were watching Murdoch, but James Wilby just sat and bided his time. It's his best time by two seconds. And what a brilliant surprise.

Gold Medal - James Wilby (England)

Men's 200m breaststroke

WOAH.

Ross Murdoch fails to defend his Commonwealth crown and has to settle for silver.

England's James Wilby looks so casual as he charges down the last 25 metres to snatch gold!

Wilby takes gold in 200m breastroke

Men's 200m breaststroke

At the halfway point, Scotland's Ross Murdoch turns first.

We continue...

Progression for Wales and Isle of Man

Women's 100m Butterfly semi-finals

Two women from the home nations make it into the 100m butterfly final.

Alys Thomas does it for Wales while Charlotte Atkinson represents the Isle of Man.

Madeline Groves of Australia set a new Games record on her way to the final.

Swimming
BBC

Men's 200m breaststroke

There's a trio of Scots in this final.

Ross Murdoch, who considered retiring after the Rio Olympics after failing to qualify for the 100m breaststroke final, is bidding for his third Commonwealth medal.

He was the fastest in the heats, and is joined by Calum Tait and Craig Benson.

There's also English representation, in the form of Andrew Willis and James Wilby.

.
Reuters

Get involved

#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111

There's been some confusion over England's national anthem. And some suggestions for an alternative...

James Long: In 2010, Team England had a vote to decide the anthem at future CWG. GSTQ, Land of Hope & Glory or Jerusalem. The Latter won. ‘England’ is mentioned in the anthem. Wish other English sports would adopt it as a national anthem. GSTQ better for Royal/GB occasions

Sam Roberts: So glad that England don’t play the British National Anthem at the Commonwealth Games. This needs to be replicated and God Save the Queen saved for when Britain play sport

Boopster: In terms of National Anthem for England at the Commonwealths, does it really matter? I'd quite like something silly like Bob the Builder! Would liven up medal ceremonies anyway!

History made

England have now won two medals in Para-athletic swimming at the Commonwealth Games for the first time thanks to those from 16-year-old Eleanor Robinson and world record-breaking 19-year-old Thomas Hamer.

.
BBC

England's Thomas Hamer claims impressive gold

Thomas Hamer wins S14 200m freestyle gold

Australia make history

Men's 4000m team pursuit final

Australia beat England in the men's 4000m team pursuit

