Catch-up: Men and Women's Triathlon
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee fail to medal in men's event
- South Africa's Henri Schoeman wins gold
- Scotland's Marc Austin won bronze
- England's Jessica Learmonth wins silver in women's event
- Bermuda's Flora Duffy wins gold with Canada's Joanna Brown third
Live Reporting
By Caroline Chapman
All times stated are UK
Get involved
It's time to say goodbye for a few hours.
Matt Henry will be back at around 23:30 BST to take you through the day session from Australia.
In the meantime, here are a few things you might want to read and watch:
New Zealand edge out England in the men's team sprint
Here's how the medal table looks after day one.
It's been a dominant start for both England and the hosts.
Watch: Wales held by Pakistan in men's hockey
'Lifting of the highest order'
Weightlifting
Watch India's Mirabai Chanu set a new Games record in the women's 48 kg.
Now that's commitment
Men's 400m freestyle final
And this is what England's James Guy put into claiming his bronze medal. Good of him to wait till he was off camera to chunder everywhere.
Watch: Impressive hosts crush Northern Ireland
Today's highlights
TV coverage
And you can catch highlights of the opening day's action right now here or on BBC Two, presented by Jason Mohammad.
Absent swimmers
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Take nothing away from the Australian women’s 4x100m team because their world record of 3:30.05 was out of the world and there’s every chance on today's showing that Cate Campbell will set an individual record later in the week.
However the fact that out of the whole of Commonwealth only five nations could seemingly find four women to swim 100m freestyle is really quite shocking.
For all of the really impressive world-class times produced by the top-end nations and swimmers, there is still a real lack of depth across the Commonwealth in this sport.
There's still hockey and badminton going on, by the way.
You can watch the streams at the top of this page.
Toilet humour
I'm really glad we've cleared this up...
Not all good news
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
It is not universally good PR for Gold Coast 2018.
The evening news includes a segment on the transport problems around the opening ceremony.
Apparently one broken down bus and 2000 people unexpectedly picking the same stop to start their journey to the stadium were to blame.
England beat Wales to win women's team sprint bronze
Women's team sprint finals
Day two preview
Commonwealth Games 2018
After 19 golds today, there's 17 more to come on Friday.
Cycling - track (4):
Men: keirin, individual pursuit,
Women: individual pursuit, sprint
Gymnastics - artistic (1)
Women’s team
Swimming (9):
Men: 200m free, 100m back, 50m butterfly, 400m medley, 4x100m free relay, S9 100m free
Women: 50m breast, 100m fly, S9 100m back
Weightlifting (3):
Men: 69kg
Women: 53kg, 58kg
Leather clad tunes...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
If you hate sport but like your electronica then Gold Coast 2018 loves you too. Back near the beach, where shops pile ice creams and where glasses klink, there’s a stage currently owned by Brisbane act Austen. She’s sounding tip top and the leather trousers are a throw back to the glorious East 17 days.
'Wilby is a swimmer on the up'
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
The 200m breaststroke is a funny event and winning times at major competitions can sometimes be quite a distance from the current world record of 2:06.07.
Wilby’s time of 2:08.05 may be a way off, but it’s highly competitive and a really impressive personal best from the Englishman who trains with Adam Peaty.
Did Peaty see this coming and duck the event? We’ll probably never know, but what we do know is that Wilby is a swimmer on the up, while silver medallist Ross Murdoch has endured another dip in his rollercoaster career.
The rest of the home nations
Commonwealth Games 2018
Wales take away one medal from day one - Welsh para cyclist James Ball finished as runner-up in the men's B&VI 1,000m time trial.
Northern Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is guaranteed a place in the men's artistic gymnastics individual final, while swimmers Conor Ferguson and Calum Bain reached the semi-finals in the 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly.
Billy Le Poullain became the first boxer to represent Guernsey at any Games but the 22-year-old carpenter from Alderney lost his opening match on points to Pakistan's Zaib Gul.
Isle of Man swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has made it into the 100m butterfly final.
Scotland on day one
Commonwealth Games 2018
Scotland finish the day with five medals.
In track cycling, Neil Fachie took gold in the men's blind and visually impaired 1000m time trial with a Commonwealth Games record of 1:00.065.
They secured two medals in the pool, with Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley taking silver in the men's 200m breaststroke and women's 400m medley.
The men's gymnastics team finished third and Marc Austin won triathlon bronze.
There was also celebrations in the men's group stage of the basketball, as Scotland beat England.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111
Sophie Garrett: The trouble with GC2018 is it's making me lazier than normal as I can't drag myself away from the TV. Been watching since 12.30am with a 3 hour nap between 5-8!
Team England round-up
Commonwealth Games 2018
England have won six gold medals on day one and currently top the table.
Max Whitlock helped the artistic gymnastics team to victory and that success was preceded by Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott taking gold in the blind and visually impaired (B&VI) sprint.
Swimmer Aimee Willmott made it three golds in a matter of minutes as she won the 400m individual medley.
Further golds for swimmers James Wilby, Eleanor Robinson and Thomas Hamer took England to the top of the leaderboard.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111
Nikki Brown: So emotional watching James Wilby get his gold medal. What a performance! Well done James!
Wilby takes surprise gold in the 200m breaststroke
'My mum will be hyped up'
Men's triathlon
Marc Austin claimed Scotland's first medal on the Gold Coast earlier today with men's triathlon bronze.
Austin, who finished 22nd in Glasgow four years ago, fought his way to a medal with a time of 52 minutes 44 seconds.
"I was thinking that this was going to be one of those agonising fourth places where you're caught on the line," Austin told BBC Sport.
"I'm just so happy that the race of my life was third. My mum, my brother, my cousins are all here. I can't wait to see them.
"My brother and my cousins will be all right, but my mum will be hyped-up. She just loves watching these races."
Video recap...
That's it for the medals today.
After watching 19 golds, I'm pretty tired.
Missed any of the action? Fear not. We're about to get you caught up...
Dominant Australia
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
Three seconds ahead of the rest.
That is some race from Australia.
Bronze Medal - England
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
Canada take silver and it's bronze for England!
Anna Hopkin's third leg was brilliant for the English ladies.
Gold Medal - Australia
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
WORLD RECORD!
Cate Campbell storms the last leg and Australia smash their own world record with a finish of 3:30.05.
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay
Australia are bossing it. Can anyone catch them? They're two seconds ahead of the field.
Wilby celebrates gold
Men's 200m breaskstroke
BBC One
James Wilby speaking to BBC: "My family is here so hopefully that was worth a trip for them!
"I really enjoyed that race. Got a PB and with the strength of British breaststroke, it's really fast and you can sometimes struggle to get onto teams so I'm just happy to be among these guys."
Women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay
The final race of the session is the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final.
Battling it out for the medals are South Africa, England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
'What a brilliant surprise'
Men's 200m breaststroke
Adrian Moorhouse
1988 Olympic 100m breaststroke champion on the Gold Coast
No-one gave anything away in the first 100m then Ross Murdoch turned in the lead for the last 50. The rest of the field were watching Murdoch, but James Wilby just sat and bided his time. It's his best time by two seconds. And what a brilliant surprise.
Gold Medal - James Wilby (England)
Men's 200m breaststroke
WOAH.
Ross Murdoch fails to defend his Commonwealth crown and has to settle for silver.
England's James Wilby looks so casual as he charges down the last 25 metres to snatch gold!
Men's 200m breaststroke
At the halfway point, Scotland's Ross Murdoch turns first.
We continue...
Progression for Wales and Isle of Man
Women's 100m Butterfly semi-finals
Two women from the home nations make it into the 100m butterfly final.
Alys Thomas does it for Wales while Charlotte Atkinson represents the Isle of Man.
Madeline Groves of Australia set a new Games record on her way to the final.
Men's 200m breaststroke
There's a trio of Scots in this final.
Ross Murdoch, who considered retiring after the Rio Olympics after failing to qualify for the 100m breaststroke final, is bidding for his third Commonwealth medal.
He was the fastest in the heats, and is joined by Calum Tait and Craig Benson.
There's also English representation, in the form of Andrew Willis and James Wilby.
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111
There's been some confusion over England's national anthem. And some suggestions for an alternative...
James Long: In 2010, Team England had a vote to decide the anthem at future CWG. GSTQ, Land of Hope & Glory or Jerusalem. The Latter won. ‘England’ is mentioned in the anthem. Wish other English sports would adopt it as a national anthem. GSTQ better for Royal/GB occasions
Sam Roberts: So glad that England don’t play the British National Anthem at the Commonwealth Games. This needs to be replicated and God Save the Queen saved for when Britain play sport
Boopster: In terms of National Anthem for England at the Commonwealths, does it really matter? I'd quite like something silly like Bob the Builder! Would liven up medal ceremonies anyway!
History made
England have now won two medals in Para-athletic swimming at the Commonwealth Games for the first time thanks to those from 16-year-old Eleanor Robinson and world record-breaking 19-year-old Thomas Hamer.
England's Thomas Hamer claims impressive gold
Australia make history
Men's 4000m team pursuit final