Watch Commonwealth Games replay: Women's hockey

Scotland’s Kathleen Dawson celebrates like she’s won gold, but that swim-off success over England’s Lizzie Simmonds is an important one for her.

Yes it puts her into tomorrow’s final, but it should confirm her place in the British team for the European championships in the Summer.

Simmonds - a former European and Commonwealth medallist, who raced at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics - was written off by many in the sport after having her funding axed and being controversially overlooked for selection for Rio 2016.

She’ll now have to hope for a big performance in the 200m event later in the Gold Coast Games if she’s to extend her career to another major event.