Catch-up: Commonwealth Games - day one

Take nothing away from the Australian women’s 4x100m team because their world record of 3:30.05 was out of the world and there’s every chance on today's showing that Cate Campbell will set an individual record later in the week.

However the fact that out of the whole of Commonwealth only five nations could seemingly find four women to swim 100m freestyle is really quite shocking.

For all of the really impressive world-class times produced by the top-end nations and swimmers, there is still a real lack of depth across the Commonwealth in this sport.