Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

"We come to this place from many lands, to demonstrate the spirit of true sportsmanship that we all share.

"And to stand up for the values and ideals that live at the heart of these Games:

"Our shared humanity –the respect we give each other, finding lasting friendships and common ground in our diversity.

"Our shared equality –the level playing field on which we compete, providing fairness and opportunity for all.

"And our shared destiny –to do our best here, so we inspire individuals and communities around the world to realise their own aspirations.

"This is our oath."