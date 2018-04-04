Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
- 275 gold medals in 19 sports across 12 days
- Athletes from 71 nations & territories inside the Carrara Stadium
- The Prince of Wales opens the Games on behalf of the Queen
By Caroline Chapman
All times stated are UK
Thanks for joining us!
We'll be back on live text duty from 00:00 BST on Thursday bringing you updates from the first day of competition on the Gold Coast.
You can watch a repeat of the ceremony from 13:45 BST on the Red Button, online and the iPlayer while there'll be highlights on BBC Two's Today at the Games tonight.
There's going to be a lot of sport coming your way from the Gold Coast over the next 11 days.
If you want to get planning for what you want to follow, head to our day-by-day guide.
And if you want more information on coverage, schedules and medal winners...
South Africa's swimming celebrity
Commonwealth Games 2018
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
One of the biggest stars of these Commonwealth Games is likely to be South African swimming sensation Chad Le Clos.
You may remember him (and certainly his father Bert) from London 2012, when the swimmer broke Michael Phelps’ decade long domination of the 200m butterfly event.
Well despite seven world titles and 12 Commonwealth medals, life since hasn’t been easy for the 25-year-old who learnt both of his parents were suffering with cancer ahead of Rio 2016 - where he would surrender his Olympic crown.
I spent some time with Chad, at his new base in Turkey, ahead of his bid to become the most decorated Commonwealth medallist of all-time.
'It makes it harder'
Commonwealth Games 2018
Rebecca Adlington
Double Olympic gold-medal winning swimmer on BBC TV
Many athletes have competed under the same Team GB flag in the Olympic Games but will now be going up against their teammates as England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland go head-to-head.
"We always cheer for everyone from all the home nations. It makes it harder though. The Australians have such a strong swimming team at the moment too.
"All eyes will be on Adam Peaty and Jazz Carlin as the main medal contenders. But we will have some great races this week."
In the pool
Swimming
Ross Murdoch of Scotland was a memorable winner of the men's 200m breaststroke in Glasgow four years ago but admits he nearly quit after a disappointing Rio Olympics.
Adam Peaty, the Olympic champion over 100m, was due to challenge his Team GB team-mate, but has now decided not to compete in this event.
In the women's 400m individual medley final, Scotland's Hannah Miley chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in this event.
Whitlock in action on day one
In the artistic gymnastics, England, led by double Olympic champion Max Whitlock, defend their team title, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals.
Over in track cycling, Wales could challenge a strong Australia team determined to win the inaugural Commonwealth women's team pursuit title. The Welsh are led by Olympic champion Elinor Barker.
History in the triathlon?
Men's and women's triathlon from 00:30 BST
The first medal event could produce Commonwealth Games history as two-time reigning world champion Flora Duffy bids to win only Bermuda's second gold medal - and the first of any colour by a woman.
British contenders include 2013 world champion Non Stanford of Wales and England's 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland.
In the men's race, can anyone stop two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Alistair Brownlee claiming yet another major title?
The man best placed to beat him over this sprint distance is brother Jonny, the Commonwealth and Olympic silver medallist.
Right, the opening ceremony is done.
Let's have a look at what you can expect from day one at the Commonwealth Games...
Gold Coast is a hit
Commonwealth Games 2018
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Opening ceremonies can be hits (like London 2012) or misses (Glasgow 2014) but this was right up there amongst the best!
A quite spectacular powerful, emotional and also fun combination to kick start what I’m sure will be an incredible 11 days of competition - which now begin in just a matter of hours.
And don’t forget - you can catch all of the best of the action across BBC Sport!
'A moment I'll never forget'
Commonwealth Games 2018
Sneak peek
Commonwealth Games 2018
Ever wondered what it's like to live in an athletes village?
Wonder no more. England's beach volleyball players Jake Sheaf and Chris Gregory have you covered.
Support from an Olympic champion
Commonwealth Games 2018
Not coming home
Commonwealth Games 2018
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Just how special is Gold Coast?
So yes there’s the sun, sand & surf but there are other cities in the world with all that...
They’re early risers and generally begin work much earlier than we do in the U.K. but with the beach generally just walking distance from offices and homes there’s a real drive to get out and enjoy the place.
It’s infectious. Several us in the team here - who are usually more of the ‘hit snooze several times’ persuasion - have been up swimming, running and making the most of the stunning setting.
In short - I may not be coming back...
Commonwealth Games 2018
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic cycling champion on BBC One
It is amazing to see how opening ceremonies have changed over the years. It is now a massive event.
And that's it! The fireworks go bang over the stadium and the Games are officially under way.
Huzzah!
Who's singing this last one?
It's an artist called Ruel - an Australian singer-songwriter from Sydney.
Get ready for some big bang fireworks as a finale...
A blast from the past
Commonwealth Games 2018
Gabby Logan may be on your screens during the next couple of weeks but did you know she competed in gymnastics at the Auckland 1990 Commonwealth Games?
Looks like she's been digging to the back of her wardrobe to find these uniform classics!
Landmark for Para sports
Commonwealth Games 2018
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018 will feature a greater number of events for disabled athletes than at any previous Commonwealth Games.
There’ll be 38 medal events (73% increased on Glasgow 2014) across seven sports.
Senga, Natalie, Daniel and Kyne who are from just outside Sydney “simply had to be here” and say they’ll watch at least one sport per day during the Games
Commonwealth Games 2018
We're massively over-running but the show is coming to an end very soon.
The final montage is a celebration of home, featuring Migaloo - Australia's most well-known and most mysterious humpback whale.
'Welcome to Earth'
Commonwealth Games 2018
I genuinely didn't realise Delta Goodrem was such a big deal in Aus.
She's had nine number one singles, four number one albums, 17 top 10 hits, and countless awards.
Delta > Kylie?
Commonwealth Games 2018
"It gives me great pleasure to declare the 2018 Commonwealth Games open," says Prince Charles.
Cue fireworks...and a musical interlude from Australian superstar Delta Goodrem
'Had to be Pearson'
Commonwealth Games 2018
Hazel Irvine
Presenter on BBC TV
It just had to be Sally Pearson! She is the face of this Games and she is aiming to win a third straight gold medal for Australia. She's been struggling with an Achilles injury but hopefully she can deliver.
Commonwealth Games 2018
Some of Australia's best Commonwealth athletes carry the baton around the stadium.
For the final leg, it's handed to the great Sally Pearson - the Aussie hurdler who is the poster girl for the Games.
It's opened without any problems (phew) and the Queen's letter is pulled out and read by Prince Charles.
Commonwealth Games 2018
Steve Cram has just informed Hazel Irvine that press accreditation allows them into the Gold Coast's famous theme parks. "See you on the big dipper!" he jokes.
I'll hold the bags, guys.
Jack Henderson: The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony is actually pretty funky - yes I am aware I have too much time on my hands.
Weight in gold
Commonwealth Games 2018
Designed by jeweller Jonathan Boyd, who worked with specialists at Glasgow School of Art, the 2014 handmade medals weighed 100g and were made from silver gilt for the gold, silver and bronze.
This year, the heaviest medals weigh up to 163 grams, with the lightest 138g. Their design “represents the soft sand lines which shift with every tide and wave and is symbolic of athletic achievement”.
This segment is an 'imaginary journey' of where the baton could go.
Once it's over, it's heading into the hands of Prince Charles.
'Amazingly proud'
Commonwealth Games 2018
Commonwealth Games 2018
Back to the baton!
It's about to arrive home in the steady hand of former swimmer Susie O'Neill, an 11-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
Commonwealth Games 2018
President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Louise Martin CBE, gets a big round of applause as she mentions there will be the same number of men's and women's medal events for the first time.
The Scot says it's a Games of "inclusivity and accessibility for all'.
'Game shapers'
Commonwealth Games 2018
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
London 2012 had ‘Games Makers’, Sochi 2014 had Ice Makers, for Baku 2015 they were ‘flame makers’.
Rio 2016 had too many problems to officially name the volunteers, but they were back for PyeongChang 2018 as the toe-curlingly bad “passion crew!”
Here in Gold Coast we’re back with the more bearable “Games Shapers” and man are they an excitable bunch!
If I hear “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” one more time...
'G'day, welcome to Australia'
Commonwealth Games 2018
New favourite moment of the opening ceremony:
The Duchess of Cornwall not really listening, reading the programme, and not realising she was being addressed by Games chairman Peter Beattie.
Funny.
Cameron Wood: Throughout Gold Coast 2018 the Commonwealth is one as we come together as countries & humans to promote sport through equality, diversity, disability & lastly unity welcome to Australia
Commonwealth Games 2018
Not a bad sight.
The Oath
Commonwealth Games 2018
"We come to this place from many lands, to demonstrate the spirit of true sportsmanship that we all share.
"And to stand up for the values and ideals that live at the heart of these Games:
"Our shared humanity –the respect we give each other, finding lasting friendships and common ground in our diversity.
"Our shared equality –the level playing field on which we compete, providing fairness and opportunity for all.
"And our shared destiny –to do our best here, so we inspire individuals and communities around the world to realise their own aspirations.
"This is our oath."
Commonwealth Games 2018
I'd forgotten how good this 80s classic was. All together now...
"Oh-wo-wo-wo, oh-wo-wo-wo."
Commonwealth Classics
Commonwealth Games 2018
Jason Statham may be more well known for his role in the Fast and Furious films, but did you know he used to be a diver?
Check out his routine from Auckland 1990 as we take a look back at classic moments from Commonwealth Games gone by.
The athletes carrying the Commonwealth flag
Commonwealth Games 2018
Brendan Williams (Dominica, high jump)
Natalie Du Toit (South Africa, swimming)
Alison Shanks (New Zealand, track cycling)
Nicole Forrester (Canada, high jump)
Colin Gregor (Scotland, rugby sevens)
Rhona Toft (Scotland, hockey)
Commonwealth Games 2018
Next up behind the mic is Australian singer Emma Dean. She'll welcome out the ceremonial flag...