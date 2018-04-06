Watch: BBL - Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks

Second-place Newcastle Eagles will look to build on their 86-83 win over Worcester Wolves on Tuesday when they recovered from a run of three straight defeats.

But Sheffield Sharks beat the Eagles the last time they visited Northumbria University, dumping their hosts out of the BBL Trophy quarter-final, so Newcastle will be hoping to avenge that defeat.

The Sharks sit in fifth place just four points behind tonight's opponents and this is an important game for both sides to try and cement a high finish ahead of the play-offs.