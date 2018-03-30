Andre Lockhart

Catch-up: BBL - London Lions v Newcastle Eagles

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. FT: London Lions 96-84 Newcastle Eagles
  2. Newcastle Eagles are the most successful team in BBL history
  3. London Lions unbeaten in their last three BBL matches
  4. Use play icon to watch
  5. Coverage produced by British Basketball

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

BBL preview: London Lions v Newcastle Eagles

Second-placed Newcastle Eagles will hope to improve on last weekend's performance after being thrashed by Surrey Scorchers whilst London Lions aim to continue their recent good form including yesterday's dominant win over bottom side Leeds Force.

Tonight's game is important because the series is 1-1 and this is a decider for the head to head that will go towards Play-Off positioning if the teams end up tied.

Andre Lockhart
British Basketball

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Coverage

Basketball originated, developed and flourished in the United States - but the British game is enjoying a recent surge in attendances at venues across the country.

The BBC is set to broadcast 32 live British Basketball League (BBL) matches this season, including eight games from the British Basketball Women's League (WBBL).

Today's coverage starts at 19:30 BST, when London Lions host Newcastle Eagles in the BBL.

Friday, 30 March

BBL - London Lions v Newcastle Eagles

19:30-21:30 BST - Connected TV and online

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Inspired: How to get involved in Basketball

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

More than 300,000 people are estimated to play basketball each month in the United Kingdom. All you need is a ball and hoop and there are thousands of outdoor courts across the country where you can play for free, so what are you waiting for?

The British Basketball League (BBL) season runs from September to April, where you can watch the best players and pick up tips, but basketball can be played indoors and outdoors, making it a sport for all seasons.

Find your local club by using the club finders for England Basketball, Basketball Northern Ireland, Basketball Scotland and Basketball Wales.

Basketball Tricks: How to spin a basketball

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top