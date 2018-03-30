Catch-up: BBL - London Lions v Newcastle Eagles
- FT: London Lions 96-84 Newcastle Eagles
- Newcastle Eagles are the most successful team in BBL history
- London Lions unbeaten in their last three BBL matches
BBL preview: London Lions v Newcastle Eagles
Second-placed Newcastle Eagles will hope to improve on last weekend's performance after being thrashed by Surrey Scorchers whilst London Lions aim to continue their recent good form including yesterday's dominant win over bottom side Leeds Force.
Tonight's game is important because the series is 1-1 and this is a decider for the head to head that will go towards Play-Off positioning if the teams end up tied.
