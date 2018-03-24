Kenya's Kamworor takes his third consecutive men's title
Ethiopa's Kebede wins with a women's only world record
Who is representing Great Britain?
Charlotte Purdue will compete as captain for Great Britain in Valencia and remains the only member of the team to have competed at the last World Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff in 2016.
Men: Ben Connor, Luke Traynor, Tsegai Tewelde, Mohamud Aadan, Dan Studley
Women: Charlotte Purdue, Gemma Steel, Charlotte Arter, Tracy Barlow, Faye Fullerton
BBC Coverage
Saturday 24th March
Men's and women's half marathon
15:50-18:40 GMT, Red Button and online
All coverage times are GMT.
Get Inspired: How to get into marathon running
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Long-distance running requires stamina and mental toughness. On the track, the 5,000m and 10,000m can become a real mind game of tactics, while the marathon - a 26.2-mile course outside the confines of an athletics stadium - is athletics' ultimate test of mental and physical endurance.
Thousands of people take part in 10k races, half marathons and marathons every year, take a look on the Run Britain website to find upcoming races near you. For further information about the sport, check out Get Inspired's guide here.
