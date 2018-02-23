Dina-Asher Smith of Great Britain

Watch: Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix

Summary

  1. Watch live BBC Two coverage - 14:00-17:30 GMT
  2. Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta (US) goes in women's long jump (14:32 GMT)
  3. Dina-Asher Smith (GB) due to compete in women's 60m (15:37 GMT)
  4. GB's Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake & CJ Ujah go in men's 60m (16:04 GMT)
  5. Greg Rutherford represents Great Britain in men's long jump (16:18 GMT)
  6. European indoor champion Andrew Pozzi (GB) in men's 60m hurdles (16:48 GMT)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

BBC coverage

All times GMT and subject to late changes

Sunday, 25 February

14:00-17:30, BBC Two

Afternoon events schedule

Approximate times (in GMT) for today's events:

14:05 Women’s Pole Vault Final

14:11 Women’s 60m Hurdles Heat One

14:19 Women’s 60m Hurdles Heat Two

14:27 Women’s 400m Final

14:32 Women’s Long Jump Final

14:36 Men’s 400m Final

14:44 Men’s 3000m Walk Final

15:02 Women’s 60m T37-38 Final

15:09 Women’s 60m T43-44 Final

15:14 Women’s High Jump Final

15:19 Women’s 60m Hurdles Final

15:27 Men’s 1500m Final

15:37 Women’s 60m Heat One

15:45 Women’s 60m Heat Two

15:54 Men’s 800m Final

16:04 Men’s 60m Heat One

16:12 Men’s 60m Heat Two

16:18 Men’s Long Jump Final

16:22 Men’s 3000m Final

16:37 Women’s 1500m Final

16:48 Men’s 60m Hurdles Final

16:58 Women’s 60m Final

17:08 Men’s 60m Final

17:18 Women’s 800m Final

Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix

The BBC has live coverage of the Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on BBC Two on Sunday, 25 February.

British sprinter Dina-Asher Smith, who won World Championship silver in London with the women's 4x100m team, competes in the women's 60m against double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, double world champion Dafne Schippers and double world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Three members of Britain's men's gold-winning 4x100m relay team in London - Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and CJ Ujah - will compete in the men's 60m.

London 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford continues his comeback having missed last year's World Championships with an ankle injury.

At last year's event Laura Muir and Mo Farah broke British records over 1,000m and 5,000m respectively.

Get Inspired: Denise Lewis on athletics

