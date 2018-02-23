Watch: Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix
- Watch live BBC Two coverage - 14:00-17:30 GMT
- Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta (US) goes in women's long jump (14:32 GMT)
- Dina-Asher Smith (GB) due to compete in women's 60m (15:37 GMT)
- GB's Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake & CJ Ujah go in men's 60m (16:04 GMT)
- Greg Rutherford represents Great Britain in men's long jump (16:18 GMT)
- European indoor champion Andrew Pozzi (GB) in men's 60m hurdles (16:48 GMT)
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to late changes
Sunday, 25 February
14:00-17:30, BBC Two
Online coverage
In the UK, you'll be able to watch athletics on your mobile, tablet and desktop because all the television action will be streamed on these devices.
There will be reports, results, analysis and features and bespoke social media content.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Afternoon events schedule
Approximate times (in GMT) for today's events:
14:05 Women’s Pole Vault Final
14:11 Women’s 60m Hurdles Heat One
14:19 Women’s 60m Hurdles Heat Two
14:27 Women’s 400m Final
14:32 Women’s Long Jump Final
14:36 Men’s 400m Final
14:44 Men’s 3000m Walk Final
15:02 Women’s 60m T37-38 Final
15:09 Women’s 60m T43-44 Final
15:14 Women’s High Jump Final
15:19 Women’s 60m Hurdles Final
15:27 Men’s 1500m Final
15:37 Women’s 60m Heat One
15:45 Women’s 60m Heat Two
15:54 Men’s 800m Final
16:04 Men’s 60m Heat One
16:12 Men’s 60m Heat Two
16:18 Men’s Long Jump Final
16:22 Men’s 3000m Final
16:37 Women’s 1500m Final
16:48 Men’s 60m Hurdles Final
16:58 Women’s 60m Final
17:08 Men’s 60m Final
17:18 Women’s 800m Final
Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix
The BBC has live coverage of the Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on BBC Two on Sunday, 25 February.
British sprinter Dina-Asher Smith, who won World Championship silver in London with the women's 4x100m team, competes in the women's 60m against double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, double world champion Dafne Schippers and double world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou.
Three members of Britain's men's gold-winning 4x100m relay team in London - Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and CJ Ujah - will compete in the men's 60m.
London 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford continues his comeback having missed last year's World Championships with an ankle injury.
At last year's event Laura Muir and Mo Farah broke British records over 1,000m and 5,000m respectively.
