Laura Muir

Watch: World Indoor Athletics Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Watch BBC Two coverage from 09:45-13:30 & 17:30-21:30 using play icon
  2. Listen to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra coverage 18:00-21:30 GMT
  3. 1500m final potentially featuring Eilish McColgan & Laura Muir if they get through Friday's heats
  4. Other women's finals include triple jump, 400m & 60m hurdles,
  5. Men's finals include shot put, triple jump, 800m, 400m & 60m