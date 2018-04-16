Man City win Premier League - reaction
Summary
- Man City win title with five games to spare
- Title sealed as Man Utd lose to West Brom
- Man City's third title in seven seasons
- Is their dominance a concern?
- Is second place and a potential FA Cup win enough for Man Utd?
- Wolves promoted from Championship
Live Reporting
By Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
Get involved
But yes, technically Manchester City won the title after Manchester United lost to West Brom...
And I think others would as well.
City set a Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins on their way to the title, and have beaten every other side in the division this season at least once.
Their match at Everton saw them retain 82.13% possession, the highest recorded in the Premier League, and they broke passing records, completing over 900 against Chelsea.
They have only failed to score in a league match once this season and lead the stats in terms of possession, touches, passes, shots and goals.
'No dramas when the best team wins the league'
I think at least one man disagrees with that..
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Hail Sir Pep
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
After watching West Brom's amazing win at Old Trafford yesterday, I drove the five miles to the Etihad Stadium where there were a few City fans hanging around celebrating their sides Premier League title triumph.
Amongst them were the Pilling family, mum Angela, dad Steve and daughter Chloe, all lifelong City fans.
Fair to say they were a bit chuffed.
"Each of our Premier Leagues there has been a different scenario," said Angela.
"The first was Aguero's goal, and nothing will beat that, then we had Liverpool and the Gerrard slip and now this.
"Last week everyone was writing us off but I believe in Sir Pep.
"I love his passion and it is so obvious he knows what he is doing.
"This is only the start for Pep with City. I am pretty sure there is much more to come."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Josh Bilham: Manchester City had an amazing season but last few weeks have proven they're far from invincible. Next season is a new season and everyone will improve. The Premier League will never be anything but competitive.
Kev: Don't remember anyone saying it was a concern when United dominated for years
Guardiola full of Pep
'They are well and truly out of United's shadow now'
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal defender on BBC Match of the Day
"Last year Antonio Conte was the pragmatic manager but this year Pep Guardiola had the flare.
"They have been in the shadow of Manchester United for so many years but they are well and truly out of that shadow now. Look at how much better City's players are now than at the start of the season. They just keep getting better and better.
"Guardiola is a serial winner of trophies so you go up another level. He made the necessary changes - he had the money to spend of course - but he spent it wisely and he set the tone. The players clearly know what they are doing and it's a canvas for success."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Please remember to include your name on all messages to 81111 so we can give you the credit you deserve
Key facts about City's title win
'Artists who paint beautiful football for us each and every week'
'Very much worthy champions'
Ian Wright
Former Arsenal & England striker on BBC Match of the Day
"They have been magnificent. Guardiola has brought the right players. They have been scintillating all season and very much worthy champions.
"The goalkeeper was a major acquisition. Kyle Walker has been magnificent too and I'm delighted for him, but the players that were already there have improved too. That's what Guardiola needs to get praise for.
"City are already thinking about making sure they can retain it next season and do better in the Champions League."
Baggies' bravado?
What did you think of West Brom's tweet following their win at Old Trafford?
From Gran's house to the pub
Here's how Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League title
Four-midable City
Anyone know how Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did during Sunday's round of golf while his side won the Premier League title?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
With Manchester City winning the title in such dominant fashion, is there a concern the Premier League is heading the way of Scotland and France?
Is second place and a potential FA Cup win enough for Manchester United?
Man City win Premier League as Man Utd lose to West Brom
Manchester City won the Premier League title as Manchester United's shock 1-0 home defeat by West Brom confirmed their rivals as champions.
Second-place United are now 16 points behind Pep Guardiola's side with only five games left to play.
It is City's third title in seven seasons and a fifth top-flight crown - their first under the Spaniard in his second campaign in charge.
They have dominated the title race, scoring 93 goals and losing just twice.
The Premier League title is the 24th trophy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' managerial career.
Read the full story here.
Monday's back pages
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Monday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Good morning.
And a very good morning it is for fans of new Premier League champions Manchester City.
First, let's see how that and the other football stories are being reported by the newspapers.